Lady Gaga applies monetary sanctions to Russian Oligarchs
Lady Gaga becomes wedding singer for the lavish nuptials of Russian oligarchs’ kids https://t.co/rQmNqUMXC2 pic.twitter.com/7uH8OfOpfY— Mercury News (@mercnews) July 4, 2017
- Lady Gaga sang at the wedding of not one but two Russian oligarch children! The bride, Lolita Osmanova, is the daughter of Energy mogul Eldar Osmanov, and the groom was Gaspar Avdolyan, son of telecommunications king Albert Avdolyan.
- Lady Gaga was reportedly paid 2 million dollars.
Pics and performance vid after the cut.
Lady Gaga performing 'Marry The Night' at a Russian billionaire's wedding last night! @ladygaga 😍 pic.twitter.com/nmEK0bKgKz— GE❤GAGA (@genaths25) July 2, 2017
Russian oligarch spends $10 million on daughter's wedding at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Lady Gaga was the entertainment. pic.twitter.com/jzEGOzkUWS— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 3, 2017
SOURCE 1 2
Donald Drumpft, who?
Edited at 2017-07-04 09:25 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-04 10:57 pm (UTC)
if she were performing for p*tin or the russian governemnt i'd get it but idk this is just a rich russian citizen
edit: ah yes, Joanne.
2nd edit: i'm actually still bopping to joanne. whenwillyourfaves.gif
Edited at 2017-07-04 09:35 pm (UTC)
You must be a katykat or a beehive smh
Starbucks barista, dive bar singer, substitute teacher and now a wedding singer!
Literally when will your faves??