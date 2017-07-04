Lady Gaga applies monetary sanctions to Russian Oligarchs

Seems dodgy to do it, but think of the amount of good she could potentially do with that money she's made off performing for them tho. She is very charitable.



She is? Reply

Sis, you know that's not how it works. Try subbing in anyone else's name in that sentence & see if you would give them a pass: Donald Trump, Chris Christie, etc. Reply

LoL, girl, it's not the same thing as with Flint or Drumpf and you know it. Gags can't reduce/remove sanctions like those two could.



Edited at 2017-07-04 10:57 pm (UTC)

Potentially charitable queen!!!11 Reply

wait why is this dodgy idgi



if she were performing for p*tin or the russian governemnt i'd get it but idk this is just a rich russian citizen Reply

the oligarch children relate heavily to her lyrics because they too were #bornthisway Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

i knew that moment was gonna be a gif as soon as i saw it Reply

lmao yesss Reply

Spidermonkey from space realness. Reply

getmoneybitch.gif i mean, 2mil is a lot of money, would anyone say no? cmon Reply

esp when the wedding is also in hollywood so it's not like they're having to ship everything out to russia. damn girl, get money Reply

ikr, pretty sure the only money she "lost" on this performance is what she has to give in taxes, and some gas money maybe lol Reply

Why Russian oligarсh's children are always so tacky with the styling?



Money doesn't buy you style. Reply

I work in tourism and I can spot a Russian tourist a mile away. They have a very distinct look. Very retro and... colorful. Reply

I live in Russia and I have a very bad eyesight, so when it's so tacky it hurts, I just take my glasses off, because laughing at people in public places is not a good look Reply

yep, i saw two women walking down the street a couple of weeks ago (in germany). one was wearing leopard print leggings, the other was dressed in pink from head to toe. i knew right away they were russian even before i heard them speak. Reply

I don't work in tourism but I've been a tourist in many places all over 3 different continents (lol) and I find it really easy to spot Russian, German, British and American tourists respectively. They generally have very distinctive looks. Reply

Parent

I just assume this is one of the reasons Trump is so popular there. Reply

lol her career is over Reply

why?

edit: ah yes, Joanne.

2nd edit: i'm actually still bopping to joanne. whenwillyourfaves.gif



Edited at 2017-07-04 09:35 pm (UTC)

Same, Diamond Heart is a perfect bop for the 4th of July Reply

it's been over for a while hasn't it? Reply

In what world does getting paid 2 million dollars for a private party (a record by the way) means your career is over lol 🤔



You must be a katykat or a beehive smh Reply

oh well. she's committed to performing and persisting in her alter ego, I can't hate. i'm not a fan but I wouldn't want her to go away. Reply

lol she truly is a blue collar queen



Starbucks barista, dive bar singer, substitute teacher and now a wedding singer!

Literally when will your faves?? Reply

LMAO Reply

I bet she'll buy a ranch in Montana next and raise cattle. Lady Gaga's Organic Grass-Fed Beef ... coming in 2018! Reply

I wish the barista meme lasted longer haha I loved it. I would have made one that showed a headline about Kelly Osbourne and Gaga Feud from like 2013, and then caption Barista Gaga "sorry kelly, we don't have a bathroom in this location" haha Reply

Lmaooo omg‼️ Reply

That looks like a tacky wedding. Jesus... the cake, the dress...just no Reply

Lmao classy stuff Reply

That cake is ridiculous Reply

i hope she closed with Swine Reply

that cake doesn't even look like it would taste good. all that money and still so tacky Reply

thats so upsetting to me because cake starts out looking good. You have to actively work to make it bad. Reply

