Riz Ahmed's First Kiss Was on Stage, and He Didn't Know What He Was Doing



- Talks about the first time he left London, to Pakistan at the age of 2, to get circumcised
- Got into acting because he would be cause trouble in class, also how he got his first kiss
- Grateful for his first big break, "The Road to Guantanamo", because it let him combine his interest in social issues and politics
- The movie "E.T." makes him cry a lot; he relates to the alien

