Riz Ahmed's First Kiss Was on Stage, and He Didn't Know What He Was Doing
- Talks about the first time he left London, to Pakistan at the age of 2, to get circumcised
- Got into acting because he would be cause trouble in class, also how he got his first kiss
- Grateful for his first big break, "The Road to Guantanamo", because it let him combine his interest in social issues and politics
- The movie "E.T." makes him cry a lot; he relates to the alien
source
Also, I just watched E.T. the other day bc Netflix added it, and I think I cry more now than I did when I was a kid watching that movie. I know of at least 3 grown-ass adults who think E.T. is scary...I don't get it.
The only parts that frighten me is when the scientist take over the house and the family is screaming.
also OT...but was there no round-up today? i rly want to share all the kissing i've done in the past few days.....
smh i feel misled
Naz is a sweet baby angel and I will fight anyone who talks shit about him ever
Edited at 2017-07-04 09:04 pm (UTC)