ONTD faves who became American citizens



Believe it or not before America became a dumpster fire run by an oompa loompa it was a place a lot of people around the world wanted to move to! Many of our faves were born in other countries and became citizens later in life. Here are a few of them.

Craig Ferguson


Fine, this one is just for me, ok? Craig was born in Scotland and moved to the United States in the 90s to advance his career in the entertainment industry. He became a citizen in 2008, and even filmed his citizenship test and swearing in ceremony for his late night show.


Iman


Iman became an American citizen soon after moving from Somalia to the United States in the 1970s. She said that while she's been a citizen for a long time she didn't truly feel American until after September 11th when she felt like her home had been attacked.

Charlize Theron


Charlize was born in South Africa and became an American citizen in 2007, the same year she won the Oscar for Monster.

Kumail Nanjiani


Kumail moved to the US from Pakistan at 18 to attend college. After graduation he became a US citizen.

Angela Lansbury


Queen Angela became an American citizen in 1951 alongside her husband Peter Shaw.


Happy 4th of July ONTD Americans! Party safely and don't do anything stupid with fireworks.
