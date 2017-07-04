ONTD faves who became American citizens
Believe it or not before America became a dumpster fire run by an oompa loompa it was a place a lot of people around the world wanted to move to! Many of our faves were born in other countries and became citizens later in life. Here are a few of them.
Craig Ferguson
Fine, this one is just for me, ok? Craig was born in Scotland and moved to the United States in the 90s to advance his career in the entertainment industry. He became a citizen in 2008, and even filmed his citizenship test and swearing in ceremony for his late night show.
Iman
Iman became an American citizen soon after moving from Somalia to the United States in the 1970s. She said that while she's been a citizen for a long time she didn't truly feel American until after September 11th when she felt like her home had been attacked.
Charlize Theron
Charlize was born in South Africa and became an American citizen in 2007, the same year she won the Oscar for Monster.
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail moved to the US from Pakistan at 18 to attend college. After graduation he became a US citizen.
Angela Lansbury
Queen Angela became an American citizen in 1951 alongside her husband Peter Shaw.
Happy 4th of July ONTD Americans! Party safely and don't do anything stupid with fireworks.
I write them off.
But I will gladly accept the loss of Bieber. Murrica can keep him.
i still have my canadian citizenship tho ~__~ we don't need to renounce
Happy 4th! Don't forget to make sure your doggos are safe!
Can't forget my fave, Emily Blunt!
i didn't go to my family's picnic and my dad asked if i wanted to go to the parade but i don't want to do that either. it's a combo of being lazy/def not feeling patriotic
Happy 4th ONTD <3
I have completed the ritual of beer, hot dog, and baseball, so my citizenship has been renewed for one more year. The Mets lost, but they also won:
In my dream last night, I was talking to this actress, IDK remember who, but it was someone famous, who was born in England? But she kept trying to tell me that she was born in America, even tho she had a major British accent and it was well known that she was born in England. It was like she wanted to fight me on it?
IDKY anyone would want to fight me on being American right now tho.
I feel ashamed to be an american
I'm just using it as an excuse to make multi-colored desserts.
