ONTD faves who became American citizens

When a Canadian becomes an American I just can't truly love them anymore because they don't love themselves. Reply

Seriously.

I write them off.



But I will gladly accept the loss of Bieber. Murrica can keep him. Reply

I am a dual citizen but if I were only Canadian I couldn't imagine giving that up fully. Especially right now. Reply

ia Reply

canadian ontd should do a roll call Reply

Is Canada really this post racial blissful utopia? Reply

No, it's a messy af country but we all have this simmering resentment for America that you're born with and can't ever get rid of. Reply

No way, but we're still relatively great Reply

lol not even close though compared to the mess that is the US, it is a utopia Reply

nope, but i feel as a whole canada is a lot more accepting than a lot of other countries. plus we have health care so yay! Reply

Definitely not. I mean, even the mess around Canada 150 should not be forgotten now that Canada Day has come and gone. I endure for the healthcare, better cost of living and tuition. Reply

mte Reply

lol



i still have my canadian citizenship tho ~__~ we don't need to renounce Reply

you guys should make them file income tax returns the way we do US citizens in Canada tbh Reply

SAME Reply

i definitely give them a serious side eye. Reply

I saw the title and was hoping CraigyFerg would be here! < 3 Reply

Unf Reply

You & me both Reply

15,000 immigrants are being sworn in as American citizens to celebrate July 4th. Here are their photos. https://t.co/geG9K7A2oC @elisefoley — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 4, 2017





Happy 4th! Don't forget to make sure your doggos are safe!



Nation’s Dogs Vow To Keep Their Shit Together During 4th Of July Fireworks https://t.co/AXq6CaxEE5 pic.twitter.com/HtDQ7kJplg — The Onion (@TheOnion) July 4, 2017





This Fourth of July why not eat so much arbys that YOU explode, you fucking pig.



Enjoy arbys. — Nihilist Arby's (@nihilist_arbys) July 4, 2017





I was reading this earlier and thought I'd share it. It's mainly lots of nice tweets from ceremonies across the country.

Any time I see pictures and videos from swearing in ceremonies I get really choked up. Reply

same Reply

They make me cry and I'm Canadian. I think it's just seeing someone spend all of that time, do all of that work and succeed in reaching a dream that's so powerful. Reply

Lmao @ the onion Reply

That middle left doggo absolutely does not plan to keep his shit together. He's going to lose it, shoot some firecrackers off and shotgun a beer. Reply

My uncle and my bff's boyfriend became citizens this year! Reply

going to my brothers ceremony was beautiful. i wish more people would experience them. its a really cool day. Reply

damn thanks for this reminder to keep my outdoor cat inside tonight, he usually comes in at night but i'll be at a BBQ and i was teetering on whether to take him in before or after. poor bb will just have to suffer. Reply

lmao @ the onion tweet. my parent's dogs legit thought the world was ending during the canada day fire works. one was dragging a blanket around and the other was hoarding toys in the laundry room while pacing back and forth. Reply

Can't forget my fave, Emily Blunt! Can't forget my fave, Emily Blunt! Reply

She's so likable Reply

Love her Reply

My cousin Paul has been living in the US for years with his husband, and is now going through the process of applying for citizenship, evidently mainly because he wants to vote. Reply

i wonder if it takes celebs like 15 years to get citizenship or not. Reply

nah, they do like that Criminal Intent preschool episode and kill someone to get bumped up on the list Reply

My mom low-key stans Kumail, it's both weird and cute. Reply

i've literally done nothing today but clean house and watch the twilight zone. oh and airheads! lol



i didn't go to my family's picnic and my dad asked if i wanted to go to the parade but i don't want to do that either. it's a combo of being lazy/def not feeling patriotic Reply

i hope american ontd is eating good today 🙏🏽 Reply

I'm going to treat myself to a nutella sandwich Reply

a nutella sandwich is unorthodox fourth of july grub, but i can't be mad at it 👍🏽 Reply

wineeeee Reply

Steak and beer. Muricah. Reply

I'm saying prayers that my local Mexican restaurant is open today because I'm craving enchiladas for dinner. Reply

I just made rice krispy treat squares, I've got blueberry and strawberry popsicles chillin in the fridge, there's chicken salad, and some ribs in the crockpot. Reply

I'm making an entire batch of brownies just for me. Reply

Yes! Mexican ceviche (of agua chile) with mojitos 😊😊😊😊 Reply

I'm a resident in the US (born in England). Today is always a bit awkward haha



Happy 4th ONTD <3



Edited at 2017-07-04 08:47 pm (UTC)

Edited at 2017-07-04 08:48 pm (UTC)

LOL Reply

Lol Reply

LMAOOOO XD

(I can't with this gif!) Reply

I'd offer you tea, but it's got ice in it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

it's the original brexit! celebrate away, bb :) Reply

Whatever, we don't miss you anyway, STAY THERE.



(jokes bb, come back soon please, England isn't the same without you! <3333) Reply

American on Purpose is a great audiobook.



I have completed the ritual of beer, hot dog, and baseball, so my citizenship has been renewed for one more year. The Mets lost, but they also won:



Lol pic.twitter.com/m229PerUBx — 👾 (@md_dc) July 4, 2017



Oops Reply

The size of this is killing me Reply

I love celebrating Captain Americas birthday







In my dream last night, I was talking to this actress, IDK remember who, but it was someone famous, who was born in England? But she kept trying to tell me that she was born in America, even tho she had a major British accent and it was well known that she was born in England. It was like she wanted to fight me on it? Reply

was it sienna miller Reply

All I remember was that it was someone with long brown hair. It was like their face was blurred out. It's often like that in my dreams.



IDKY anyone would want to fight me on being American right now tho. Reply

or joss stone Reply

There's nothing to celebrate

I feel ashamed to be an american Reply

Same here. Reply

Yea. Same.



I'm just using it as an excuse to make multi-colored desserts. Reply

Me too, I'm glad my family isn't getting together this year. Reply

Me too. Reply

I'm American too, and honestly I've never really been onboard with the whole GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD~~ thing -- like, yeah, we're great in a lot of ways and it's cool to celebrate that, but so are a lot of other countries, and also we suck in some ways -- but THIS year?? Hoo boy. I'm glad to have the day off and I'm looking forward to hanging out & drinking with my friends or whatever, but this is def the least ~patriotic I've ever been. Reply

