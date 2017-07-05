Gaga urges Little Monsters to stop bullying Ed Sheeran
- Gaga's Caption: "What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @edsheeran deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity."
- Ed Sheeran recently announced that he quit Twitter because of mean tweets.
- He also mentioned that Lady Gaga fans attacked him relentlessly due to a "misunderstanding" in one of his interviews.
But fr I was just put off by some his interviews after his album was released.
This bridge troll don't need her support. No matter how twitter making him feel he still coming out on top. God what punk.
...he’s less interested in how it sells than ÷ being “something like Damien Rice’s O, that in my lifetime is one of the most important records for me. I’d love for some kid who in 20 years’ time is a huge artist to be like, ‘Wow, that album.’”
What's your fave Rice song? Mine's Cannonball or Lonelily.
if ed leaves the limelight in the his early 30s and goes full seaside alcoholic for a few years I can see him making an album similar to 9
