Niall Horan greeted at the airport in Tokyo by a massive crowd + he gives an album progress update



As Niall arrived in Tokyo for his promo tour, he was welcomed by a huge crowd of fans waiting to see him at the airport.

In other Niall news, he did an interview in Australia where he gave an update on his album. He said he's not sure if 'On The Loose' will be his next single because everyone's already heard it, but he's finalizing the album now and it's mostly done so it'll probably be coming out in October or November.



