Niall Horan greeted at the airport in Tokyo by a massive crowd + he gives an album progress update

But why this promo tour?

Slow Hands is kinda old already, and no new single or album around the corner at all Reply

Thread

Link

Probably his label seeing if he's gonna be worth putting a lot of money towards a big album promo campaign. He's doing pretty well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm thinking they're trying to slowly build up support for him as a solo artist. He released This Town like a year ago and he's been performing a lot since then and has ramped it up recently. I feel like it's working. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to check Spotify out of curiosity and wow, Niall is doing really well. He has more monthly listens than Harry Styles and his two solo singles are both over 100 million listens. His promo is working Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I believe it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like Niall. I dunno why some people are so nasty about him. Reply

Thread

Link

I find the stan wars between the fans for each individual member absolutely fascinating, LoL. Granted I've only seen what gets posted about on here but people really take this shit seriously and it's wild to see how nasty people become about defending some random dude against members of the same group.



Edited at 2017-07-04 07:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Liam/Zayn stans call Harry a cokehead flop and literally said his stepdad deserved to die and sent hateful shit to him as well as Anne. This fandom has always been trash but the solo stans vs ot4/3 stans are even worse. The shit I see Harries saying about Zayn/Liam is a mess.



I think the Niall stans are the least problematic of all the solo stans. Louies are ugly af. They are probably the most bitter. They rival Harries/Ztans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never go on tumblr. Holy shit lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like most of their stans share the boys worst traits lol. Like Liam stans have a victim complex and get super defensive, Louis' have a minority complex and can be quite bitchy, Harry's are a lot of special snowflakes but also need to feel ~above it all.



Not sure about Niall's tbh, but he's probably the only one exceeding expectations right now, so it's not like they've much to complain about? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like a lot of harry stans on tumblr are super bitter and nasty toward Niall lol. I saw someone say that all the boys are riding on the ~coattails of Harry's fame~ because they're releasing music around the same time as Harry. Because Niall released this town the same day as another man came out...like. Go off, I guess? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The post-4D careers were always going to be a bloodbath but at least its diffused four ways. Frankly, fans of the four should be grateful Zayn left early and thus took most of the heat lmfao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

really? i feel like overall ppl have been the least nasty towards him lol. bc most ppl don't have him as their #1 or their #5 , ppl are generally middle of the road but kinda like him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Out of 1d, he bothers me the least but i cant imagine a whole song w just his annoying voice. His voice is just terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's ugly. he can't sing. he's white mediocrity personified. one direction was one of the worst things to happen to this site, and i hate them all to various degrees. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Probably cause he was considered the least cute. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's cute :) Reply

Thread

Link

there's something i want to say cute about him? idk he has that vibe... idk maybe because he's irish Reply

Thread

Link

It's been really interesting to see how all of them approach their solo careers completely different. I didn't expect anyone but Harry to stand out, but they're all doing pretty well. Social media really changed the game imo. Reply

Thread

Link

no one cares about your album you rotten jar of mayo Reply

Thread

Link

Sis, this week is going to be a wild ride (the week starts tomorrow in my mind, LoL), I hope they are saving up the news drops for when he lifts off for the G20 Summit and right before his meeting with Putin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes! i haven't been following the news as much but it's going to be crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Niall.



I'm super into Harry since his album came out and I basically did an 1d crash course in one month with focus on Harry and Niall because I liked them the most. But I'm still mostly into their soll stuff rather than 1D songs.



I listened to an interview with Niall on the radio and his most recently listened to song was Two Ghosts which I thought was cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Excellent choices. Lol I love Narry. Always have. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have great interviews. Harry and Liam do too though. I think Liam is hilarious lol Dumb as a rock, but hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love watching their interviews. They're fun.



Anything but Larry tbh. Those people are crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want the studio version of on the loose! I love it. It gets stuck in my head. Sounds like a police song.



Do we think Harry's gonna even do a second single? It's been nearly 3 months since SOTT and I thought he'd release one ahead of summer, like Carolina. Reply

Thread

Link

I assume he's waiting for Dunkirk promo to kick in so he can use that to promo his single. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard people saying Nolan gets mad if his actors are promoting other things during his film's promo. But apparently he's a Harry fanboy cause he showed up at his LA show, so who knows lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he did plan a second single but ended up going back home for a bit because of his stepfather's illness/death. There were rumors of him dropping a single in late June but that didn't happen obviously.



He's about to do Dunkirk promo so he'll probably release a single soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would find that really surprising if his major label let him just not bother with any other singles. maybe after dunkirk? even that promo schedule tho... i feel bad bc it's bad timing for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









But Louis's true fans quickly fixed it, thank goodness.





This horrific pic surfaced:But Louis's true fans quickly fixed it, thank goodness. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG. THAT PHOTO MANIP



i just... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh anyone who ships otherwise is erasing Harry's disability (missing arms/legs) and are major problematicos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is one of the worst manips. Lmfaaaaooo Larries have made some quality manips that actually look real lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the fucking watermark i can't Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is too much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Wtf? Larries keep proving they're the worst. It must suck, knowing that a big chunks of your fanbase consists of those people.



It's wild how big Freddie is already. I always forget how fast babies grow.



Edited at 2017-07-04 07:51 pm (UTC) Wtf? Larries keep proving they're the worst. It must suck, knowing that a big chunks of your fanbase consists of those people.It's wild how big Freddie is already. I always forget how fast babies grow. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao omg no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo why are they like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im gonna pass out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wasn't expecting that so i legit jumped when i saw the second pic ksaldjf;ldsfjklk;afs



I SHOULD'VE KNOWN BETTER Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that Niall and Liam are doing better than Harry. Some of the crazy Harry fans bitterness makes me lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if they'd be able to sell out as many small venues like Harry did.



Edited at 2017-07-04 07:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Niall maybe, but I can't see Liam doing it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I could see Niall doing alright with a smaller tour especially in the US but I don't think he'd be able to do a full arena tour right now. His success right now is largely from heavy label push with promo and discounts but I don't think his core fanbase that would buy tickets to a tour is huge, not yet at least Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they deserve it since they're actually doing promo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bitch, idgaf if you make On The Loose a single or not. DROP THE STUDIO VERSION! Quit playing, Neil!



I think Zayn, Harry, and Neil are gonna be the only 3 I like solo. Liam has been a straight up disappointment for me so far. This next single better be good. Reply

Thread

Link

I like Slow Hands and This Town, so whenever his album comes, I'm sure I'll like it just fine Reply

Thread

Link

Niall! Aw I've missed him. Reply

Thread

Link

only realized that this town and slow hands were his after hearing them on the radio like 12801282304 times and bopping, on the loose sounds good too <3



bless this angel for assassin slaying me, that's how i like it <3 Reply

Thread

Link