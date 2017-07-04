Niall Horan greeted at the airport in Tokyo by a massive crowd + he gives an album progress update
As Niall arrived in Tokyo for his promo tour, he was welcomed by a huge crowd of fans waiting to see him at the airport.
Well that was one hell of a welcome ! Haven't seen anything like that for years . Thank you Japan 🇯🇵. See you all tomorrow .— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 4, 2017
In other Niall news, he did an interview in Australia where he gave an update on his album. He said he's not sure if 'On The Loose' will be his next single because everyone's already heard it, but he's finalizing the album now and it's mostly done so it'll probably be coming out in October or November.
Slow Hands is kinda old already, and no new single or album around the corner at all
Edited at 2017-07-04 07:03 pm (UTC)
I think the Niall stans are the least problematic of all the solo stans. Louies are ugly af. They are probably the most bitter. They rival Harries/Ztans.
Not sure about Niall's tbh, but he's probably the only one exceeding expectations right now, so it's not like they've much to complain about?
I'm super into Harry since his album came out and I basically did an 1d crash course in one month with focus on Harry and Niall because I liked them the most. But I'm still mostly into their soll stuff rather than 1D songs.
I listened to an interview with Niall on the radio and his most recently listened to song was Two Ghosts which I thought was cute.
Anything but Larry tbh. Those people are crazy.
Do we think Harry's gonna even do a second single? It's been nearly 3 months since SOTT and I thought he'd release one ahead of summer, like Carolina.
He's about to do Dunkirk promo so he'll probably release a single soon.
MEANWHILE
But Louis's true fans quickly fixed it, thank goodness.
Re: MEANWHILE
i just...
Re: MEANWHILE
Re: MEANWHILE
Re: MEANWHILE
Re: MEANWHILE
Re: MEANWHILE
Re: MEANWHILE
Wtf? Larries keep proving they're the worst. It must suck, knowing that a big chunks of your fanbase consists of those people.
It's wild how big Freddie is already. I always forget how fast babies grow.
Edited at 2017-07-04 07:51 pm (UTC)
Re: MEANWHILE
Re: MEANWHILE
Re: MEANWHILE
Re: MEANWHILE
I SHOULD'VE KNOWN BETTER
Edited at 2017-07-04 07:48 pm (UTC)
I think Zayn, Harry, and Neil are gonna be the only 3 I like solo. Liam has been a straight up disappointment for me so far. This next single better be good.
bless this angel for assassin slaying me, that's how i like it <3
I can't wait