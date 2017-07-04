Chrissy Teigen and John Legend respond to a viral tweet about a baby that looks like John
Exactly. https://t.co/Wg4tEYiIqf— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 3, 2017
For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017
Explain fam @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/wOh9elr0FP— Menzi (@MrMenziN) June 30, 2017
Replies to this tweet are all pictures of babies looking like John Legend lol.
Who do you look like, ONTD? Receipts.Or like, post cute pictures of babies....
I used to find her annoying af when she randomly attacked Katie Cassidy but she really is hilarious so I can forgive her for that since both women were annoying at the time, I just loved Katie more lmao
I was NOT ready for the adorableness of that baby. Chrissy and John remain super cute together.
i love their twitter interactions
(and i've never been told i look like anyone but yesterday a coworker asked me if i get told all the time i look like
stacey dashEva from Skam and I was like.......... no and no but i'm flattered i guess?)
