Piers Morgan Reacts to Being Brutally Silenced by Susanna Reid
Source
Piers sarcastically congratulates Susanna on all the praise she got and proceeds to read out all the replies that she got from celebrities (including Don Cheadle!)
I'm dying. He is so butthurt and incredibly jealous that everyone obviously loves her and hates him.
Edited at 2017-07-04 05:36 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-04 05:44 pm (UTC)
lmao I could never fully trust a person who chooses to watch itv
He is so gross, I actually wouldn't be surprised he argues it's a fireable offense.