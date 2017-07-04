Piers Morgan Reacts to Being Brutally Silenced by Susanna Reid

He is just such a piece of shit. Like... I can't even wrap my head around the extent to which he is a truly a piece of shit.



Edited at 2017-07-04 05:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

he's such a sad sack. retire you piece of shit Reply

Thread

Link

he's such a loser omg Reply

Thread

Link

lol Piers is always so miserable and whiny. Flop ass bitch is forever Rupert Murdoch scum. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know how that woman puts up with him day after day. Reply

Thread

Link

In case you (or anybody else) missed it last post:



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow, he hates women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just had to read the comments. As if I hadn't read enough creepy comments aimed at women today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need an edit of this video with The Sound of Silence Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hope they pay her a lot of fucking cash for putting up with him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope the good sis gets fantastic vacation benefits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just bursted out laughing at OP's title. What a wonderful moment lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

it's the title of the video - uploaded by his employer! which just makes it even more hilarious lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just realized that. His fucking plum pudding face is soo mad and she's just chuckling away. This is best thing ever lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo yup! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahahaha oh my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what happens when someone puts your stupidity on blast. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe she left bbc breakfast just to end up with him as her co-host Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. I mean, I'm sure she never envisioned she'd end up with him, but going from Bill Turnbull and Charlie Stayt as male co-hosts to that bollocks-with-eyes faced narcissist? Yikes.



Edited at 2017-07-04 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's such a [redacted for American eyes]-punch.

Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you mean f * * CUNT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How's Britain supposed to have a Good Morning if you turn the TV on first thing and Piers Morgan is skulking out at you with his face like angry dough Reply

Thread

Link

mte. my tv is nearly always on itv (my family are scum tbh) and turning it on in the morning to see even 3 seconds of his fugly mug legit ruins my mood for the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my tv is nearly always on itv (my family are scum tbh)



lmao I could never fully trust a person who chooses to watch itv Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Moments like this and knowing he seethes inside having gone from a primetime American show to that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only time I even watch Good Morning Britain is when he's not there. Otherwise, it's BBC Breakfast all the way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The way she nods when he's reading the Stephen Fry tweet and I think she said "I am a Patriot"... she's eating this shit up. I love ha!





He is so gross, I actually wouldn't be surprised he argues it's a fireable offense. Reply

Thread

Link

She said Iron Patriot. That's who Don Cheadle plays in Iron Man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh damn it lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She deserves so much better in a co-host but sadly I don't think they'll be getting rid of him any time soon, I imagine he's good for ratings. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah. They're still way behind BBC Breakfast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao god, I cannot wait for her party pics Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry, i'm super private this year so no paps. fellow snakes, lesser squad members and fugly british men only. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't at this gif and your username! LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link