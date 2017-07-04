Scarlett Johansson Goes Back to Colin Jost, Meets His Family



Remember when Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got cozy and made out during an SNL after party, and then Scarlett got spotted with her lawyer on a date night a couple of weeks later? Well, it looks like she went back to Colin as the both of them "weren't shy about putting their affection for each other on display" while in Montauk, New York, on Monday July 3rd.

According to the source, they were making out on Ditch Plains Beach. Jost's brother and sister-in-law were with the pair. They were also at the Palm at the Huntting Inn in East Hampton on Friday, one day after Jost's 35th birthday. Somewhere Leslie Jones is crying rn. What do you think ONTD, will they ~last?

SOURCE
