Scarlett Johansson Goes Back to Colin Jost, Meets His Family

he looks different in that pic to how he did on snl Reply

Thread

Link





the slight facial hair makes him look less like The Boy come to life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i see it



the boy had a hot bod tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is more jared kushner Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's from back in April Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's the human equivalent of wonder breat Reply

Thread

Link

with extra miracle whip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

toasted dry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish these two racially fluid representations of smugness nothing but the worst Reply

Thread

Link

he looks different in that pic than the few times i've seen him... Reply

Thread

Link

they deserve each other





that's not a compliment Reply

Thread

Link

how many jello salads with marshmallows do you think his family made for today? Reply

Thread

Link

is this real? white cuisine is a plague Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw jello with celery in it once and was just like... what the fuck is wrong with this country Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had a friend once who could not go to/have a cookout with serving what she called "nasty green shit." Some permutation of the jello salad with green jello.



Personally, I operate a no jello zone save for jello shots. Jello shots are ok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo



one time a coworker brought in "grape salad" to a potluck. it was grapes, cool whip and marshmallows...i couldn't. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jello salad with...marshmallows?



American food is a trip. I'm still not over chicken and waffles being a thing ppl eat together and now you hit us w this... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jello salads look fucking gross. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jello salad? JFC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My Nana makes Tomato Aspic for every big family gathering. It's disgusting and my grandparents are the only ones who eat it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jello is fucking disgusting.



Literally nobody in my family would even dare make that and we're white. We've got ribs in the crockpot, chicken salad, fruit popsicles, and I'll be making rice krispy treats in a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as a marshmallows hater seeing the obsession people have with including it in food where it doesnt belong is gross to me (like candied yams) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i still can't get over ambrosia salad but jello? wtf lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao that stuff is VILE! It's pretty big in the Midwest so it's inevitably going to be there at most gatherings. I avoid it like the plague Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha no Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't people recently publish an article about her dating her lawyer? 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooooo i just looked it up because of your comment and that's the same man as in the ONTD post I linked to, didn't know it was her lawyer. adjusted it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YIKES. Why is ha taste so tragic. Reply

Thread

Link

matches her hair, personality, career choices etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao damn, don't hold back, Eric sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they were making out on Ditch Plains Beach.



Sounds romantic.



Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder if they were staying at gurneys or if they're classier than that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like, montauk manor classy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"The couple wishes to announce their engagement, which took place at Skidmark Clamming Inlet. They are registered at any local dumpster within tossing distance." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks cute in this pic. not so much on google images. Reply

Thread

Link

She's all over the place and has the shittiest taste. I do not understand these gorgeous women who are always dating losers. Reply

Thread

Link

low self esteem, all sorts of issues etc etc etc... lifesucks.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Being gorgeous doesn't exempt you from having issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk sometimes I wish I was like that and not so anxious and fearful of dating/men at 28 tbh. it seems fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they deserve each other tbqh Reply

Thread

Link