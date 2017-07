Sonam Kapoor closes Ralph and Russo show at Paris Fashion Week

holeeeee shit that dress is amazing Reply

That dress is everything! Yasszz! 😍 Reply

omg yesssss beautiful! Reply

That is such a stunning look! Reply

She looks beautiful, but I can tell she is an actress by that walk. I'm always glad to see a POC close and open major runway shows. That dress is perfection. Reply

I wish she wasn't such an annoying tryhard so I could actually like her more. But what would Bollywood be without messy people... Reply

lmao mte Reply

she is honestly so beautiful Reply

She shits on all the nepotism models tbqh.



Edited at 2017-07-04 04:24 pm (UTC) Reply

she's a nepotism baby herself so she'd be right at home with them



(dad was one of the biggest Bollywood actors of the 80s/90s and kept funding movies for her to do when she kept flopping in her early career) Reply

oh I know. her father is the only reason she got her start. Reply

Girl like 80% of bollywood is a result f nepotism, especially her Reply

I should've clarified and said that I know her career is because of nepotism lmao. Reply

the other 20% is casting couch Reply

she does photograph really well. kendall jenner wishes she could do an editorial like sonam tbh Reply

Sonam is very photogenic. She's gorgeous but her personality.... Reply

lmao. can't have it all. Reply

Ralph & Russo/Elie Saab/Zuhair Murad all have the exact same wedding dress closing the show. every single season Reply

Yep tho I can't help but love Elie Saab Reply

same lol ever since halle berry oscar dress Reply

i was truly not prepared for what i saw when i scrolled down... everything about that pic before the cut is truly magical Reply

STUNNING Reply

My cousin ran into her at Switzerland. She was super sweet. Reply

I'm not quite sure where the dress ends and the accessories begin, but that headpiece is beautiful, too. Reply

Shes trash and famous bc nepotism but god do i love her style lmao. Bollywood fashion queen fr Reply

She seems really entitled at times? Reply

Shes extremely entitled, a brat, and a bad actress Reply

+1 and pretentious too. Can't get past her mocking small-town actors' English and saying only ugly actors get critical acclaim. Reply

Idc about sonam I'm so excited for Kareena to come back though Reply

