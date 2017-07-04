awwww @ tied down caleb, poor bearded bastard, i hope he doesn't miss when time comes to finish their 1x1 mission

i'm proper happy abe saw that akinbode saved his ass. anna low-key shipping him with abigail and being sad about where her relationship with abe came to <3

ughh, not that fuckface leading the mutiny, BYEEEEEEEE BITCH (damn, general wayne doesn't fuck around, no thank you, smh)

oh lord @ georgie dragging abe's ass, i too lost count of how many times he quit the ring

i loooove how nicely historical union of arnold and simcoe blends into the show, washington is after arnold's ass, ring is after simcoe's ass and we are the winners of potentially highly entertaining season. at least the show has a history of quite intense second halves of a season so please deliver, don't let me down. i want to believe simcoe dies onscreen as they gave away most of his ending to hewlett. TIME FOR THE URN, JOHN! abe will fuck everything up, won't he

i hope mary isn't done with badassery (omgg she's putting a pressure on tallboy in the promo lmaooo all shall surrender to hbic mary woodhull)

where is selah

where is rogers

recently i rediscovered the wonders of vpn and watched all inside the episode videos on amc site. i am deeply in love with roukin's natural voice. so i hope he continues to show up in those vids for as long as the show exists. you did not read this paragraph and i did not type it

p.s. i want to see simcoe realising who it was who shot his ear off now that this person is relatively safe.

p.p.s. still haven't decided if jamie looks adorkable or straight up hilarious in british uniform



