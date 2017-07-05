Nikki Blonsky says she will win an Oscar one day and that she is obsessed with gays
where is nikki blonsky now? the former 'hairspray' star did an instagram live chat and reveals secrets from hairspray and whether she still keeps in touch with zac efron.
highlights:
okay, i'm going to bed but here's everything i transcribed (it's still going) pic.twitter.com/1GeNFuAMM1— popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) July 4, 2017
"do you still talk to zac efron?" "uhh... of course, i still talk to my buddy as much as physically possible... because we're both working"— popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) July 4, 2017
"i WILL win an oscar, i'll climb to the top until i can get it!" - nikki blonsky on instagram live, 2017— popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) July 4, 2017
