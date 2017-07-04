got | emilia smile

Emily Ratajkowski on Feminism; References Emma Watson



"To start saying that certain people need to have a license to be feminist is insane. Emma Watson said feminism isn’t some kind of tool to beat other women with, it’s supposed to be a freedom of choice."

"I believe in sexuality. I think it’s a wonderful thing and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze. We’re the core of sexual beings, and I think that’s something that should be celebrated rather than attacked."

mods this is a different interview than the one posted yesterday
