Emily Ratajkowski on Feminism; References Emma Watson

She's about two steps from donning an Undercover Boss disguise & doing a think piece about "That time I tried to live like normal, ugly people" Reply

if only the tyra show was still on Reply

i'm kind of over getting outraged at women for not immediately being experts on feminism. i feel like it's become a 'gotcha!' question for young female celebs-- just shitting on them from a different angle. Reply

Me too. Reply

Ia when it turns into an excuse to trash young women, but I think it's frustrating that celeb choice feminism is the most visible & dominates the conversation about what feminism is for average people, with real world repercussions. I mean the whole idea that you're a feminist if you act on your choices as a woman allows conservative women like Sarah palin to use that rhetoric in their favour. I mean feminism does actually mean something and not everyone is a feminist



Edited at 2017-07-04 01:45 pm (UTC)

i definitely agree that it's frustrating, i just think it's one of those things where a honey-not-vinegar approach would work better in the long run. Reply

Thank you! We need to engage them positively and not shun them - sometimes you only know what you know. Let's draw people in with good works and empowering words instead. Reply

You know someone is a feminist when they quote the greatest feminist of our time, Emma Watson, who literally doesnt know the first thing about feminism Reply

emily, honey, can't you talk about something else? maybe that oscar-buzz project you're working on, a new tv show or... oh, wait Reply

Imma get comfortable here. Reply

oh god, not an emma watson quote.



i understand that everybody has to start somewhere, but the fact that these celebs ONLY end up pushing libfem 101 ideology is...obnoxious and disappointing.



emma watson: inventor of feminism Reply

I think attitudes towards women and sex are going backwards. Maybe I've been spending too much time online recently, but I've read so many vile comments made by men about women over the past few days. We're all whores, cum dumpsters, users, men need to pump and dump, etc. So many men cannot stand the thought of women having sex, yet they're always telling other men to just have sex without commitment. They think of us as objects and it's scary. Reply

And they're only empowered by having a guy in the white house that is the textbook definition of chauvinism. Reply

That POV has always been around, its just that the internet gives it more of a platform. Reply

100%. we've always been virgins who need to be conquered, or whores who need to be used. they've always felt that way. they just feel more comfortable admitting it now. Reply

Ofc its getting worse. And it will continue to get worse as long as men - boys, children - have access to endless amount of all kinds of violent porn Reply

Indeed the attitude has always been around but the way the internet has set itself up in certain areas (ie. Reddit) makes it so much more easier for the average fustrated male to be exposed to extremely radical views of women or minorities. Reply

Yeah, honestly, there are a lot of things I just cannot take anymore. Like, I cannot stand the word 'cunt' being lobbed around just because of how often I've heard/seen men say things like "women aren't human, they're cunts and holes to fuck." It's so incredibly prevalent now, porn is getting increasingly violent and it's having an adverse effect on girls and women.



The fact that young girls are going to the hospital because of internal injuries because men manipulated/pushed them into anal sex tells you just how gross it is out there. Especially when one of the main reasons that gets bandied about re: why straight men want anal sex is because a) it's painful for the woman and b) it's harder for her to get pleasure out of it.



I just feel like misogyny is stronger than ever and in particular, more sexually violent than ever. Reply

I've noticed this too (online and in real life). Men are becoming more toxic. Reply

It's sad that feminism has become more of a marketing tool than a movement for the liberation of women.



I agree that women should be able to explore their sexuality free from the male gaze but I also feel like this is all Emily and women like her care about? It just seems so individualistic and self serving. Reply

It's sad that feminism has become more of a marketing tool than a movement for the liberation of women.



What are you talking about this feminist throw pillow from Urban Outfitters is totally going to liberate women!



What are you talking about this feminist throw pillow from Urban Outfitters is totally going to liberate women!

So I'm guilty of buying something like this... I was looking for a tote canvas bag in black and saw one that said Feminist, I love it lol Reply

Theyre liberal feminists, which isnt even a type of feminism, libfems are anti feminist. Their whole "feminism" activism IS self serving and individualistic. Reply

They will try to capitalize and turn a profit on everything, including movements. Reply

Maybe I'm wrong in saying this but her sexuality seems very much in line with the male gaze? Reply

Sometimes I wonder what female sexuality would be like separated from the male gaze, but at the same time, I don't know how possible that is? Like, it seems like a lot of the "owning your sexuality outside of the patriarchy" is just doing things that are attractive within the male gaze but saying that it's for yourself? And I think that can be a powerful kind of emotional thing for yourself, but that's definitely still acting within that patriarchal gaze/mindset.



IDK, I mean I was raised with some like fucked up views about sexuality and the idea of sex in general so it's kind of complicated for me personally to grasp the the whole owning your sexuality bit, I think that's my issue. Reply

Yeah it's why all aspects of the covering/not covering debate in any patriarchal culture seem to be missing the point to me, the problem is the sexualisation and objectification of women's bodies. Women can't escape that by either option. Reply

"Like, it seems like a lot of the "owning your sexuality outside of the patriarchy" is just doing things that are attractive within the male gaze but saying that it's for yourself?"



Yeah I feel this way as well. I'm not immune to doing this either obviously, so I'm not judging her for that, but I do also realize it's another way of coping with male supremacy. Reply

I agree, a lot of what's passing as feminism just seems to be telling women to enjoy patriarchy in a way. Makeup? Just say you're doing it for yourself. Sex acts that give you no pleasure whatsoever? Just say it's empowering.



It's so empty. Reply

Sometimes I feel like choice femenism missed a step? Like, I totally get how owning your choices can be an important part of feminism, but I think the critical examination of how your choices operate and the ideologies that inform them is what is most important. Yes, in a way women are damned if they do, damned if they don't, but at the same time I think it's blind acceptance of norms is what leads to damaging ideas becoming ingrained in our culture. Reply

I'm only interested in making myself look attractive to women. Reply

"Like, it seems like a lot of the "owning your sexuality outside of the patriarchy" is just doing things that are attractive within the male gaze but saying that it's for yourself?"



Yup, thats empowering feminism in a nutshell. Take all the things that oppress us but lets say we like it, that will show them!!1 Lol there is no sexual liberation if we havent been liberated socially, economically and politically. And we havent achieved any of those things.



Mainstream/liberal feminism sells the patriarchy to women, sugarcoated in meaningless shit like empowerment and sexual freedom (meaningless because we are neither empowered nor liberated from performing exactly how the patriarchy wants). Lots of women who leave liberal feminism always have plenty of stories to tell about how they felt compelled to go through a "empowering" "slut" phase and that all it did was make them feel worse and used and exploited. This is specially common among young women. Reply

i agree, i think a percentage of this whole" owning your sexuality" and "sex positive feminism" is thirsts masquerading as female empowerment? its like an "excuse" for most women to post sexy pics or be nude and sometimes this is where it can get a bit dangerous, like how men pictured feminist as a bunch of hyper sexualised women who walks around naked because "feminism", basically women acting like "dudes" and that doesnt really help with advancing the movement?



i mean im not being a prude or whatever, but this whole feminism goals seems to majorly focuses on the sexuality subject the most. that if she is liberated, she should openly display her body, she should sleep around...etc. sure yes you can do that, but it still doesnt include all kinds of body and beauty types, and why do we have to mimic in how badly men treat most women in a relationship to be called a feminist? its like you know the movie the lobster? you rebel out of the society and turns out you enter into another society where they have their own set of rules and expectations.



just saying its ok if you wanna feel sexy and own your body , but right now it still within the bound of the normal beauty standards and it still caters to what men want. Reply

"Most guys just think you're dumb, but I'm really very literary. I read. I'll sit down and read a whole magazine from cover to cover" Reply

Omg I imagined this scene word per word when I was reading the last post! Reply

Emma Watson: the Gloria Steinem of our times Reply

I thought that was Lena Dunham. Reply

nah, Lena is Betty Friedan for sure Reply

lmao that post still kills me Reply

slow news day, huh? Reply

I'm waiting for TSwift's 4th celebration pics in the vain hopes that I <3 TS shirt will be topped. Reply

a part of me thinks she's going to have a low key 4th party with just her family+joe+a couple friends to usher in the new era... leaving the squad behind in the 1989 era Reply

one can only hope! Reply

I'm hoping something ridiculous happens! Reply

If we're at the point where everyone is just going to use ~feminism for marketing then it's dead. Especially someone like Emily Ratata whose entire career and image is her deliberately pandering to the male gaze. Reply

Lol what she said is fine. Let her live. Reply

This is ONTD, no one lets anyone live. Reply

Men get a free pass if they identify as feminist or not because there are arguments for both sides while I can't say the same for women around these areas. She'll get butchered either way if she doesn't espouse radfem grad school rhetoric to support either position. Reply

unless it's a white dude named chris Reply

If people use feminism and say they are feminist then I think we can talk about them and how some brands of feminism are useless? also most people are letting her live, just pointing out that sex positive feminism (the mainstream one that focuses only on being sexually available to men) and choice feminism are jokes. Reply

No one is coming for her personally though? Lol Reply

It's crazy that I read the title and thought "bet it's going to be about sex" and there it was. Was there any more exerts of her talking about other subjects in feminism? Reply

nah, she just copied Amber Rose's notes Reply

Mainstream feminism is soooo focused on sex, it's ridiculous. 9 times out of 10 a celebrity gives a quote about feminism and it has to do with sex/sexuality and I understand that it's probably something that's very relevant to them and their careers, it's kind of dwarfed the conversation in a way that's uncomfortable. Reply

i agree, thats not the only part of feminism. it's good to focus on it, sure, but other things within feminism need to be addressed Reply

