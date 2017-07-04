Emily Ratajkowski on Feminism; References Emma Watson
.@emrata has @EmmaWatson to thank for helping guide her ideas of sexuality and feminism. https://t.co/eMofwzmCbC— JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 4, 2017
"To start saying that certain people need to have a license to be feminist is insane. Emma Watson said feminism isn’t some kind of tool to beat other women with, it’s supposed to be a freedom of choice."
"I believe in sexuality. I think it’s a wonderful thing and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze. We’re the core of sexual beings, and I think that’s something that should be celebrated rather than attacked."
source 1 2
mods this is a different interview than the one posted yesterday
Edited at 2017-07-04 01:45 pm (UTC)
i understand that everybody has to start somewhere, but the fact that these celebs ONLY end up pushing libfem 101 ideology is...obnoxious and disappointing.
The fact that young girls are going to the hospital because of internal injuries because men manipulated/pushed them into anal sex tells you just how gross it is out there. Especially when one of the main reasons that gets bandied about re: why straight men want anal sex is because a) it's painful for the woman and b) it's harder for her to get pleasure out of it.
I just feel like misogyny is stronger than ever and in particular, more sexually violent than ever.
I agree that women should be able to explore their sexuality free from the male gaze but I also feel like this is all Emily and women like her care about? It just seems so individualistic and self serving.
What are you talking about this feminist throw pillow from Urban Outfitters is totally going to liberate women!
IDK, I mean I was raised with some like fucked up views about sexuality and the idea of sex in general so it's kind of complicated for me personally to grasp the the whole owning your sexuality bit, I think that's my issue.
Yeah I feel this way as well. I'm not immune to doing this either obviously, so I'm not judging her for that, but I do also realize it's another way of coping with male supremacy.
It's so empty.
Yup, thats empowering feminism in a nutshell. Take all the things that oppress us but lets say we like it, that will show them!!1 Lol there is no sexual liberation if we havent been liberated socially, economically and politically. And we havent achieved any of those things.
Mainstream/liberal feminism sells the patriarchy to women, sugarcoated in meaningless shit like empowerment and sexual freedom (meaningless because we are neither empowered nor liberated from performing exactly how the patriarchy wants). Lots of women who leave liberal feminism always have plenty of stories to tell about how they felt compelled to go through a "empowering" "slut" phase and that all it did was make them feel worse and used and exploited. This is specially common among young women.
i mean im not being a prude or whatever, but this whole feminism goals seems to majorly focuses on the sexuality subject the most. that if she is liberated, she should openly display her body, she should sleep around...etc. sure yes you can do that, but it still doesnt include all kinds of body and beauty types, and why do we have to mimic in how badly men treat most women in a relationship to be called a feminist? its like you know the movie the lobster? you rebel out of the society and turns out you enter into another society where they have their own set of rules and expectations.
just saying its ok if you wanna feel sexy and own your body , but right now it still within the bound of the normal beauty standards and it still caters to what men want.
Edited at 2017-07-04 02:54 pm (UTC)