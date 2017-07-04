Dixie Chicks' Natalie Maines file for divorce from Adrian Pasdar

You Were Mine is such a good song, but I haven't been able to listen to it in years. Favorite Year is a personal favorite. Reply

Fun is an emotion, right? So perhaps, appropriately enough for this occasion, here's one of my fave Dixie Chicks songs:



lol this is the first thing i thought of when i saw this!

Same

Can I officiate this wedding though

i'm sliding into her DMs posthaste

16 years is a lot these days. I love ha she can date me.

She's amazing

Wow. He did not age well. NGL, I thought that was Tony Danza at first.



I thought my fave country song was by them, but turns out it's by SHeDAISY:



Reply

MTE, he was hot as fuck years ago

mary-anne and wanda were the best of friends

lmao

All through their high school days!

i loved runaway bride, goodbye earl, cowboy take me away. i'm so fucking cheesy but i've always loved their tattoos of the chick feet on their feet.

The Dixie Chicks are American heroes, Not Ready To Make Nice remains one of the top 3 best songs of the 2000's, and I need a new album. That's all.

Reply

I love Travelin' Soldier and Without You (among many others).









Reply

Travelin Soldier is my fave too, beautiful song.

OMG the comments at the source... TMZ is truly trash



Edited at 2017-07-04 01:48 pm (UTC)

top of the world is the best Dixie chicks song, good night

He has the same bday as me. That's literally all I know about him besides his marriage to her and the fact that the first season of heroes was the only good one.

Also he was in Near Dark, the best vampire movie ever!

Wait he was also in Solarbabies which I also knew

Who remembers Near Dark for Adrian tho? Bill was the true star of that movie.

he played the lead!! If I'd played a cactus in that movie I'd still want it brought up when news of my divorce from Natalie Maines broke

I originally know him from Judging Amy and then Heroes. And now on AoS.

Were some of the relationship songs on Not Ready to Make Nice about him? This makes me sad knowing nothing but a few of those songs, lol.

I shouldn't be surprised. Martie has been divorced twice & Emily is on her second marriage.

i 100% thought she was gay and married to another famous gay woman, but the fact that i can't remember the other woman means i might have made this elaborate fantasy up for some reason.

Or maybe you're psychic... Or, you may be confusing her with Melissa Ethridge's ex-wife?

She does look a little like her

lolol SAME tho

I forgot these two were married.

If they're getting divorced, can I marry him? I'm always here for my damaged flying politician.

Aww. I like both of them. Hopefully they're both happier. Dixie Chicks are the shit. I fucking love them. Don't make me pick a favorite song!

love is dead, fuck everything

this is sad, I don't know much about their relationship but they're both likable and attractive and were together a long time



Natalie write some good break-up songs for another chicks album please



fave chicks songs; Without You, Top of the World, Cowboy Take Me Away, Goodbye Earl, Easy Silence, You Were Mine

Noooo!! I really liked them together back in the Not Ready to Make Nice / Heroes days. (Were those the same days? I forget.) Well, love is dead and celeb marriages never last; we knew that.

Man he was sooo hot in heroes. I was young but wanted him badly.



Natalie is great. I love the Dixie chicks

love TDC, they're the only reason I can't say country music sucks.



these remain iconic to me: Not Ready to Make Nice, The Long Way Around, Landslide, Easy Silence, Godspeed (Sweet Dreams), Everybody Knows, I Hope, Travelin' Soldier, Top of the World, A Home

Fave ballad from the Dixie Chicks for me: "I Believe in Love"

Such beautiful harmonies and lyrics



Reply

I didn't even know they were together... leaving this post Reply

I always liked him on shows Reply

