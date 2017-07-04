Dixie Chicks' Natalie Maines file for divorce from Adrian Pasdar
Dixie Chicks' Natalie Pasdar Files for Divorce from Husband Adrian https://t.co/JEjDjWvWhs— TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2017
After 16 years of marriage, Natalie Maines of The Dixie Chicks has filed for divorce from Adrian Pasdar aka Nathan Petrelli from Heroes.
ONTD: Do you think she was inspired by her obsession with Lemonade? Fave emotional Dixie Chicks song?
I thought my fave country song was by them, but turns out it's by SHeDAISY:
All through their high school days!
Who remembers Near Dark for Adrian tho? Bill was the true star of that movie.
Natalie write some good break-up songs for another chicks album please
fave chicks songs; Without You, Top of the World, Cowboy Take Me Away, Goodbye Earl, Easy Silence, You Were Mine
Natalie is great. I love the Dixie chicks
these remain iconic to me: Not Ready to Make Nice, The Long Way Around, Landslide, Easy Silence, Godspeed (Sweet Dreams), Everybody Knows, I Hope, Travelin' Soldier, Top of the World, A Home
Such beautiful harmonies and lyrics
Woooow. I remain convinced he was in love with Milo during Heroes though, so I guess I'm not as surprised as I might have otherwise been. Seriously though, they had a good run for a celeb couple.