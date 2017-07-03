Nicki Minaj thinks Latinos are Spanish and that Brazilians speak Spanish, not Portuguese

lol idiot. Hope your brother rots and what you're doing for him goes mainstream. Reply

Thread

Link

what about her pink and polka-dotted fans? no striped?



Edited at 2017-07-04 05:41 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

She exposes how low her IQ is once again, is anybody surprised? Reply

Thread

Link

im latina (colombian), born and raised in miami, and most latino people here say they are "spanish" and eat "spanish food" and dance to "spanish music" smh Reply

Thread

Link

tf what self respecting latino calls themselves spanish? what in the world Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Lol 😂



But I also understand, Spanish sounds very similar to Hispanic (which is the right word) and the language is called Spanish so I guess clueless and lazy Latinos/Hispanics just call themselves Spanish and call it a day lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's an East coast/Florida thing because I never hear that word here in the West. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

looking back, it's hilarious how shamelessly and blatantly nicki ripped off gaga's aesthetic back in the day but ontd hated gaga so much and refused to admit it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Once Gaga exploded, both Nicki and Katy Perry started on the over the top weird eccentric outfit thing. It was so, so obvious since they both were fairly normal at first, Gaga made headlines for her looks, then their next albums were a 180 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is what i immediately thought of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, iconic. I was just browsing popculturediedin2009 and truly....TRULY those were better days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, Nicki probably thinks Spain is somewhere in Mexico like a good 50% of US Americans tend to think, so... Muchacha gafa. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I've met more than my fair share of Americans who genuinely believed Portugal was somewhere in South America, so you're not off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao seriously. that's sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What?? I've never met an American that thought Spain was in Mexico. A teen cousin, on the other, hand thought California didnt share a border with Mexico (or that CA bordered AZ to the west like...?) and I'm like... how are you in NJHS Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

people think Argentina is in Europe or an Italian Island, iv had this asked many many times. The 2nd largest country in south american and they don't know where it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, sometimes it's the inaccurate thought that counts... Reply

Thread

Link

its bizarre to me how many people still don't know that latinos ≠ spanish like recently one of my coworkers, whose mexican, was mind blown when i corrected her because she referred to penelope cruz as a latina lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Spanish is my first language so to me Penélope is latina (as in: a woman from a Latin culture), she's just not Latin American. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she sure about the gay part? Nicki really you love the gays?



Edited at 2017-07-04 05:53 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

didn't she literally tell her fans to stfu about pulse? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. I am disgusted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for real tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rookie mistake Reply

Thread

Link

I've actually met very few people who aren't surprised when I say I speak Portuguese and not Spanish. Reply

Thread

Link

As much as I hate her, I can't fault her for it. The American education system is a failure on every level. Reply

Thread

Link

Ehhh but as someone that encourages kids to go to school she should at least know something. esp a ~*well traveled musician Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

except she tweeted in spanish to brazilians in 2012 and was called out for it then lol. she's just dumb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo thats embarrassing wtf. shes a fool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really, someone like her who has all the resources she may need, I also didn't have the best education system and yet, i try to learn stuff. Most of the stuff i know i didn't learn it at school but because of my own interest. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, I think we can fault her for this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not when she bags on ppl for being dumb and goes on about how she only fucks with educated/smart ppl as if she got a PHD from MIT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link