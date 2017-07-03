Nicki Minaj thinks Latinos are Spanish and that Brazilians speak Spanish, not Portuguese
I 💛 all my fans the same. All girlsRmagic. Don't ever 4get that my darlings. Str8. Gay. Jewish. Muslim. Asian. Black. White. Spanish, etc 💛— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 3, 2017
Nicki Minaj tweeted about how she loves all her fans equally regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or sexuality. However, she thought Latinos are Spanish. A Brazilian fan also tweeted about how well her songs are doing on iTunes Brazil. She replied to thank them in Spanish, even though Brazilians speak Portuguese.
Gracias. Besos mi amor!!!!! 😘❣️😍 https://t.co/A6O8DvV2pf— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 3, 2017
Source: Twitter
But I also understand, Spanish sounds very similar to Hispanic (which is the right word) and the language is called Spanish so I guess clueless and lazy Latinos/Hispanics just call themselves Spanish and call it a day lol
