Nicki Minaj thinks Latinos are Spanish and that Brazilians speak Spanish, not Portuguese

Nicki Minaj tweeted about how she loves all her fans equally regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or sexuality. However, she thought Latinos are Spanish. A Brazilian fan also tweeted about how well her songs are doing on iTunes Brazil. She replied to thank them in Spanish, even though Brazilians speak Portuguese.

Source: Twitter
