bflowleather

La La Anthony Loved the Food at Beyoncé’s Push Party


-Doesn't remember what Beyoncé was wearing.
-The most amazing food was served. It was like a backyard barbecue.
-Did not know the sexes of the babies beforehand.
-Jay Z and Blue Ivy were obviously there. As well as Michelle Williams.
-Does not know why Kim Kardashian wasn't there.
-On a scale of 1 to 10 Tina Knowles was a 50 turnT up (yasssss Tina).
-Does not know if Matthew Knowles was there.


♪ Took 45 minutes to get all dressed up / We ain't even gonna make it to this club ♪

ONTD, what 4th of July BBQ fixings are you preparing for tomorrow?

Source
Tagged: , , ,