La La Anthony Loved the Food at Beyoncé’s Push Party
-Doesn't remember what Beyoncé was wearing.
-The most amazing food was served. It was like a backyard barbecue.
-Did not know the sexes of the babies beforehand.
-Jay Z and Blue Ivy were obviously there. As well as Michelle Williams.
-Does not know why Kim Kardashian wasn't there.
-On a scale of 1 to 10 Tina Knowles was a 50 turnT up (yasssss Tina).
-Does not know if Matthew Knowles was there.
♪ Took 45 minutes to get all dressed up / We ain't even gonna make it to this club ♪
ONTD, what 4th of July BBQ fixings are you preparing for tomorrow?
me tomorrow afternoon:
i love that i see this everywhere. i literally made a gif set on tumblr cause i was bored and now i'm like always seeing this around <3
i think i got ghosted by someone who had been pursuing me for a year, no response via text for 7h now..
the only good thing to come out of america is BBQ
dont play
i feel like i don't go to enough parties tbh but i really don't like going outside my house if not to buy things
when u in the circle, you don't spill the tea.
mainly because the food is disgusting trash
my family are the ones who don't do it right
Last year's was amazing because I was in DC. Also, our independence date is 5th of July, so the international organization I was interning at threw a party only for Venezuelan citizens (they do it with the independence of every major country represented) and there was so much food that afterward I couldn't walk.