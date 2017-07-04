Ed Sheeran quits Twitter due to trolls and Gaga fans
ONTD Boyfriend Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter completely because he has been inundated with nasty messages from online trolls and Gaga's Little Monsters
"I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-f---k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."
Ed recalled one particular incident where Lady Gaga fans sent him a barrage of abuse after assuming something he had said in an interview was about her.
"Lady Gaga's fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f---ing hate. And it wasn't anything to do with that at all. So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s---."
source
🌈🌈🌈
It is one, if not, the most important tweet in the history of the gay rights movement
AND youre late.
Shit, at least post the tweet pic.
SMH
I know gaga as well has also come under fire in the past for encouraging/not telling her fans to stop.
i think beyonce, rihanna and gaga def do it
put that shit behind a cut.
now quit earth
I can't imagine it's that hard to figure out.
Also lol:
But Ed will still read public feedback on his favourite websites, which are more positive. He said: “The comments on The Sun’s websites are actually nice."