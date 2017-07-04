Ed Sheeran quits Twitter due to trolls and Gaga fans

AHHHH you beat me to it Reply

perfect first comment Reply

flaw-free first comment Reply

omg perf Reply

lmfao Reply

yaas Reply

Iconic 🌈 Reply

Perfect Reply

yesssss Reply

I clicked expecting this to be the first comment 😂 Reply

What is this about? Reply

NY had legalized gay marriage Reply

That was after Lady Gaga QUEEN of the gays and the little monsters had helped overturn the hateful and discriminatory army policy don't ask don't tell



🌈🌈🌈



It is one, if not, the most important tweet in the history of the gay rights movement



Edited at 2017-07-04 06:53 am (UTC) Reply

YES Reply

how do famous people even read their mentions? it must be full 24/7. relax dude



Edited at 2017-07-04 03:01 am (UTC)

I thought the really famous ones just didn't but I'm learning that a lot of them do. It's strange because I imagine a lot of them are just getting spammed with nonsense. Reply

Verified (rich) users get a verified twitter feed and a regular feed (that they can access if they want to)..otherwise tell me they can have millions of followers but somehow only find the tweets from other verified users in all those tweets? Also, I think a rule is that you cannot screenshot and reveal it to non-verified users. The journalists that get verified, I don't think they get the same perks. Reply

Verified twitters have a @verified mention tab to see a lot of mentions that way and celebs tend to mute out fans that they follow sometimes. There's a few notification options as well. Reply

Wait you can't screenshot it? For real? Lol Reply

ooOoh didn't know this Reply

mte! Why even go into the pit of doom? Of course it's hate stay outta there lol Reply

I remember Sia saying the only reason she's been on Twitter so long is because she didn't know how to read her replies for about 3 years LOL. Reply

We did it kids! I can't stop crying. Power of JOANNE Reply

Ready for new music?? OMG IM FUCKING DYING Reply

Dont even start omg Reply

This bootleg ass quote lol

AND youre late.

Shit, at least post the tweet pic.

SMH Reply

i feel like if i was this level rich and a celeb, i would just hire some entry level social media person who'd spend the day blocking and reporting trolls Reply

If you wanna know why people dislike you so much, just read twitter lol Reply

This Reply

I think celebs low-key encourage or allow their stans to troll other artists. See Gaga and Adele, Taylor and literally anyone who doesn't worship her, etc... Reply

Taylor was definitely encouraging some shit for a little while there. That period where she was all over Tumblr with public likes that her fans were perched in was such a mess



I know gaga as well has also come under fire in the past for encouraging/not telling her fans to stop. Reply

i miss taylors tumblr likes lol Reply

adele? i didnt realize she had stans like that



i think beyonce, rihanna and gaga def do it Reply

lmao adele?? she barely tweets, let alone interact with a "stan base"… Reply

awww he sees people talking about his wall eyes Reply

he's a dick but he had problems & surgery as a kid that made them that way, dont make fun of his eyes Reply

Good, fuck him. Reply

put that shit behind a cut.









Edited at 2017-07-04 03:05 am (UTC) jfc OP

put that shit behind a cut.

this man child Reply

his twitter is literally just links to his instagram posts lol, seems pointless. Reply

Don't celebs get like certain twitter features where you can get replies only from other verified people or just people you follow? I thought that's how it worked. Reply

There's no way it doesn't work like that lol..otherwise they'd get notifications out the ASS. Reply

But, you see Chrissy is really the only one who ventures into regular twitter. Reply

Anyone who has a twitter can limit their notifications to only people they follow and people with a verified account can choose to only get notifications from verified people, but they can still see their replies if they look at them and a lot of them tend to do that. Reply

Yeah, I'm not talking about notifications (do people seriously use twitter notifications? That'd be exhausting). I meant more like a completely separate timeline where they can see only that stuff. Reply

Parent

lol bye ugly



now quit earth Reply

“The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”



I can't imagine it's that hard to figure out.



Also lol:

But Ed will still read public feedback on his favourite websites, which are more positive. He said: “The comments on The Sun’s websites are actually nice." Reply

lmao... you know you're heading down a dark path when you turn to the sun for encouragement Reply

rme typical nice guy Reply

i thought he'd be happy to get tweets from his own kind? Reply

