gretchen

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter due to trolls and Gaga fans

ONTD Boyfriend Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter completely because he has been inundated with nasty messages from online trolls and Gaga's Little Monsters

"I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it. The head-f---k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

Ed recalled one particular incident where Lady Gaga fans sent him a barrage of abuse after assuming something he had said in an interview was about her.

"Lady Gaga's fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f---ing hate. And it wasn't anything to do with that at all. So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s---."

