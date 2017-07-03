|| tulip ||

AMC - PREACHER 2x04 Promo "Viktor" + Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Reddit QA & Cast Interviews


[synopsis]Jesse dives deeper into his search for God; Tulip's secret past is revealed.


Preacher executive producers, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, held a QA over at Reddit =) I took screencaps of a few of the Preacher tidbits. Be aware, some regard spoilers from last week's episode so proceed with caution! You can read the entire thread here.





To save on post space, will put the last few QA under a spoiler cut =)
...that last one ♥



Dominic Cooper (Jesse Custer) , Graham McTavish (The Saint Of Killers), and Sam Catlin (Writer/Producer) discuss Season 2 of Preacher. Plus, take a look behind the scenes of the premiere.


At the premiere of AMC's "Preacher" Season 2 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Joseph Gilgun (Cassidy) and Ruth Negga (Tulip) chat with AccessHollywood.com about the cast bonding on the set of their series.

Absolutely love this cast together!



Ruth Negga talks about Season 2 of AMC's Preacher and how tasty it is to shoot grotesque scenes like siphoning gasoline through intestines.


Ruth Negga debates Jimmy about her surprising favorite movie, Grease 2, before showing off her imitation of Seth Rogen's laugh that she picked up while filming their AMC series Preacher.

Hilarious ♥ I loved her imitation of "The Laugh". Only Ruth can make me watch anything involving Jimmy.

Due to some rl stuff, I won't be able to watch the episode until much later this evening =) so I'll join you all then. What do you think of the season so far? I'm really enjoying the pacing, especially compared to S1's middle episodes, and hope they keep up this momentum. Well, cheers!


