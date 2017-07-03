AMC - PREACHER 2x04 Promo "Viktor" + Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Reddit QA & Cast Interviews
[synopsis]Jesse dives deeper into his search for God; Tulip's secret past is revealed.
Preacher executive producers, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, held a QA over at Reddit =) I took screencaps of a few of the Preacher tidbits. Be aware, some regard spoilers from last week's episode so proceed with caution! You can read the entire thread here.
#Preacher executive producers @Sethrogen & Evan Goldberg unlock this season's secrets on Reddit 1:30 PT/4:30 ET https://t.co/4wQ8nc4Yii pic.twitter.com/NaK1hBffcF— PREACHER (@PreacherAMC) June 30, 2017
...that last one ♥
Dominic Cooper (Jesse Custer) , Graham McTavish (The Saint Of Killers), and Sam Catlin (Writer/Producer) discuss Season 2 of Preacher. Plus, take a look behind the scenes of the premiere.
At the premiere of AMC's "Preacher" Season 2 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Joseph Gilgun (Cassidy) and Ruth Negga (Tulip) chat with AccessHollywood.com about the cast bonding on the set of their series.
Ruth Negga talks about Season 2 of AMC's Preacher and how tasty it is to shoot grotesque scenes like siphoning gasoline through intestines.
Ruth Negga debates Jimmy about her surprising favorite movie, Grease 2, before showing off her imitation of Seth Rogen's laugh that she picked up while filming their AMC series Preacher.
Due to some rl stuff, I won't be able to watch the episode until much later this evening =) so I'll join you all then. What do you think of the season so far? I'm really enjoying the pacing, especially compared to S1's middle episodes, and hope they keep up this momentum. Well, cheers!
Another reason to love the perfection that is Ruth Negga =D
Must you torture me with those Cassidy gifs?! And while they have sort of fixed Eugene's backstory, I'd still trade him in half a heartbeat for Donnie, Emily, and/or Fiore and Deblanc. (Especially Fiore and Deblanc!)
I'm happy as well =) Ian had been hinting at it a lot over the break hehe and just knowing how much Seth loves the character, I was confidant it wouldn't be this horrible change to that character canon.
I love Eugene to pieces, but I will give everything to get back our Celestial Dads
Please stay safe Tulip!!!
I squealed when we got our first glimpse at Herr Starr. I'm so glad his nasty creepy ass is finally on the show! He looks perfect!!
I'm loving all the little winks and hints about Jesse's past we are getting. Especially last episode when they showed the chest at the bottom of the fish tank, I got chills thinking about that particular scene from the comics!
The casting has been perfect so far ♥ been so happy seeing these iconic characters coming to life.
Yes!! And I hope after getting to those bits in the story, that those unfamiliar with the comics will be able to go back and appreciate the little nods here and there even more =)
/Joe Gilgun is impossibly cute when he's making puppy eyes.
maybe with the help of a former Demon? Please, Seth...
He really is...*sigh*
I'm ready for that inevitable threesome.
And SAME! Make it happen, Seth! Honestly, it feels right with these characters...this story and everyone in it is far from conventional. Could just see them all realize how much they love one another =P
Poor Eugene. To not only get sent to hell, but to Hitler level hell. I'm glad they finally showed us what happened with Tracy.
Overall, I'm enjoying this season way more than last season at this same point. The pacing is so much better.
anyway, wasn't thrilled with this episode other than tulip's scenes tbh. and cassidy's scenes. let jesse go find god; i'll sit here and watch the tulip and cassidy show all year.