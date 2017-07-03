AMC - PREACHER 2x04 Promo "Viktor" + Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Reddit QA & Cast Interviews

Yes, Ruth, defend Grease 2's honor! And totally, Michelle Pfeiffer is why Grease 2 is awesome. Reply

I so wanted her to sing some Cool Rider. Love that song. And Reproduction.

Have you listened to the podcast How Did This Get Made? They did a Grease 2 episode and you should probs listen and stan JDR

who or what is jdr

It's a podcast and JDR is June Diane Raphael who cohosts it. Give it a shot!

i know what the podcast is, just didn't know who jdr was. i thought they were someone from grease 2 or something lol. ty!

Thanks and bye! I'm off to listen right now lol

Right?? Haha, as a kid, I saw the sequel first before the original, and I absolutely loved it simply because of Michelle Pfeiffer ♥ (already crushed hard on her due to stuff like Witches of East Wick, etc.)

Another reason to love the perfection that is Ruth Negga =D



Another reason to love the perfection that is Ruth Negga =D Reply

Must you torture me with those Cassidy gifs?! And while they have sort of fixed Eugene's backstory, I'd still trade him in half a heartbeat for Donnie, Emily, and/or Fiore and Deblanc. (Especially Fiore and Deblanc!)

Apologies! My heart was both smitten and broken with Cass's constant looks of adoration, aaah! This whole love-triangle thing hurts =\ but crossing fingers they'll all realize how easy and sensible the OT3 option will be.



I'm happy as well =) Ian had been hinting at it a lot over the break hehe and just knowing how much Seth loves the character, I was confidant it wouldn't be this horrible change to that character canon.



I love Eugene to pieces, but I will give everything to get back our Celestial Dads Reply

Loved tonight's episode! I'm sooo happy Eugene's story was not what they said in season one. I'm a huge fan of the comics and I adore Arseface and was so disappointed when they changed up his storyline and made it seem like he tried to kill that girl cause she turned him down. Thank god that wasn't true.



Please stay safe Tulip!!!



I squealed when we got our first glimpse at Herr Starr. I'm so glad his nasty creepy ass is finally on the show! He looks perfect!!



I'm loving all the little winks and hints about Jesse's past we are getting. Especially last episode when they showed the chest at the bottom of the fish tank, I got chills thinking about that particular scene from the comics!



Same =) ♥ as a comic fan, that part really shocked me in S1 but I do think it was smart of them to give us a bit of a surprise...but knowing Seth's own love for the character helped eased my concerns a bit, hehe!



The casting has been perfect so far ♥ been so happy seeing these iconic characters coming to life.



Yes!! And I hope after getting to those bits in the story, that those unfamiliar with the comics will be able to go back and appreciate the little nods here and there even more =) Reply

I'm glad we got to see the true events in regards to what happened to Tracy and Eugene's involvement



/Joe Gilgun is impossibly cute when he's making puppy eyes. Reply

Yeah =) happy that was revealed early in this season, now looking forward to the rescue, however they plan to do it maybe with the help of a former Demon? Please, Seth...

He really is...*sigh*



He really is...*sigh* Reply

Ruth <3333333 Joe <3333333

OP you always have flawless taste.



I'm ready for that inevitable threesome. Reply

Hehe, thank you kindly =) ♥And SAME! Make it happen, Seth! Honestly, it feels right with these characters...this story and everyone in it is far from conventional. Could just see them all realize how much they love one another =P



Hehe, thank you kindly =) ♥And SAME! Make it happen, Seth! Honestly, it feels right with these characters...this story and everyone in it is far from conventional. Could just see them all realize how much they love one another =P

I've loved Ruth Negga's work since I saw her on Agents of Shield. I actually decided to watch Preacher just because I liked her on AoS so much. But I've never watched any of her interviews or stuff so imagine my shock when I watched her on Jimmy (had to see the bit about Grease 2, "Cool Rider" rules) and she's Irish? I had no clue. WOW! What a beautiful accent she has. I just... I had no idea.

watch misfits, she's in season 2

Ruth is so beautiful. 😍 And I'm finding myself more and more attracted to Cassidy. I think it was some combo of the leather jacket, the puppy eyes he kept making at Tulip, and some residual vampire in New Orleans Anne Rice thing from when I was a teenager. I just wanted Tulip and Cassidy to ditch Jesse's dumbass self and get the hell out of there.



Poor Eugene. To not only get sent to hell, but to Hitler level hell. I'm glad they finally showed us what happened with Tracy.



Overall, I'm enjoying this season way more than last season at this same point. The pacing is so much better. Reply

Joe Gilgun is sexy as hell. I stand by that 100%

Guys, I love Joe, but I could only do 3 episodes of s1. I had no idea what was going on. Am I dumb? Should I just read along with wiki? Is it worth it? I just felt like 3 eps should've at least got me curious?

omg Joe Gilgun AND Ruth Negga?? why am I not watching this?

Thread

AHHH, GREASE 2 IS ONE OF MY FAVES AND FOR RUTH TO LOVE IT MAKES ME SO HAPPY.

anyway, wasn't thrilled with this episode other than tulip's scenes tbh. and cassidy's scenes. let jesse go find god; i'll sit here and watch the tulip and cassidy show all year. Reply

