ONTD Original: 4 times celebrities made interviews uncomfortable
As it's unlike Ben Affleck to be a drunken mess, I'm sure this interview will be a shocker. Perhaps showing that creepy and predatory behaviour is a family trait, Ben frequently paws at and makes inappropriate comments about how firm Anne Marie Losique's breasts are; he goes on to show himself as even more presidential by referring to her as a "r*tard" and mimicking/mocking the disabled. There is much more to the interview but I don't feel like a rewatch.
One of the more infamous interview disasters is Mark Wahlberg's guest spot on the Graham Norton show in 2013. From the city of Boston, home to leaders like Malcolm X and talent like New Edition and Leonard Nimoy, comes Marky Mark. Famous for movies, what other people apparently describe as 'music', and violent physical assault/harassment; Marky was promoting his movie "Broken City" (both a box-office and critical flop) and proceeded to slur words, generally act unruly, and sit on Graham's lap? Surprisingly, he was invited back.
Another creepy interview a-la Ben Affleck, albeit less handsy is one of Vin Diesel. The interview is conducted by Carol Moreira, and she opens her video by saying "I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not legal and that he interrupted my work." This is because throughout the interview Diesel frequently makes references to his attraction towards her, calling her "f*cking sexy" and stating that he doesn't think he can do the interview because of this. People [see: men] came to his defence and claimed her uncomfortable laughter was a sign of enjoyment, surprise surprise.
If you're unable to access this video, watch it here
The most infamous example, and pretty much self-explanatory... Tom Cruise went on Oprah and bragged about how in love he was with his (at the time) girlfriend, Katie Holmes. Although he was supposed to be promoting a movie, the interview instead became a sign that something was 'not quite right' with Tom Cruise. Praise Xenu!
Source: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Post your fave/least fave awkward celeb interviews below!
edit: I completely forgot about that Vin Diesel interview ughhh
Edited at 2017-07-04 01:41 am (UTC)
And yeah, I like to remind people of the Vin interview every chance I get. He's horrid.
Amazing post, OP. Truly!
what a narcissist...jesus.
the women comment was him trying to get a reaction from her by making a sexist joke.
they were a weird pairing tbh.
Edited at 2017-07-04 01:43 am (UTC)
Let me share another story of someone being gross. When I was in college I was hanging out with my friends and this one guy I know brings me a balloon and he's like here this is for you. I was just like 'umm what..' and he's like lolol I told the girl handing them out that 'my friend was r-ed and really wanted a balloon' and I was just so..shocked. I was pretty much speechless. I just kind of stared at him, shook my head and looked down because I didn't even know what to say, I was SO angry. Was that supposed to be funny? What a stupid, tasteless 'joke'.
He later found out about that I have a sister with some intellectual disabilities bc another friend of ours apparently shat on him for what he did so he apologized profusely, but regardless. That kind of shit is disgusting, and you should have the common decency to not make jokes that are at the expense of others.
And people that still use the r word in 2017 are disgusting.
Edited at 2017-07-04 02:00 am (UTC)
smfh
Edited at 2017-07-04 01:46 am (UTC)
horribly fails though...