ONTD Original: 4 times celebrities made interviews uncomfortable

Omg sis bless you for getting that Ben Affleck video into a post. It's sf gross.





edit: I completely forgot about that Vin Diesel interview ughhh



Np! <3 I saw that others had struggled to, and this is the first idea that came to mind.



And yeah, I like to remind people of the Vin interview every chance I get. He's horrid.

Oh my god! That interview is INSANE. My jaw hit the floor when I saw it.

Amazing post, OP. Truly!



Amazing post, OP. Truly! Reply

only 4? i feel like this should be 100

I just needed to get that Ben Affleck vid into a post tbh lol.

i thought it was jennifer lopez in the clip with him at first (since they were together at the time) and i was like why does she have a weird accent

You forgot that recent one with the tennis player (or is it a football player?) and he is trying to forcibly kiss the female interviewer

LOL that isn't even the only Anne Marie Losique interview with Ben Affleck where she's sitting on his lap, I remember there were quite a few of them that used to air on Musique Plus when I was a kid. They were actually friendly/friends irl at one point I believe, but their interviews were always a hilarious mess.

it was a running joke between them yeah. i wonder what ever happened to her.

I was just gonna ask if they knew each other before that because there seemed to be a background there.

JFC is that affleck interview recent??

no its like 12 years old

D: YIIIIIKES

It's from around the time Jersey Girl came out which was in 2004

missing the weird jesse eisenberg one

yes! i was trying to remember that one and I kept thinking it was Robert Pattinson for some reason. He's such an a-hole





lmao this guy is such a loser

This beautiful disaster. I have to watch it every time it is posted.

I unfortunately have encountered so many men like this.



what a narcissist...jesus. Reply

this is staged though isn't it?

His fans always try to use the excuse that he has Asperger's but he just comes off as a douchebag in this interview.

what happened w/ jesse?

my thoughts exactly...that made me hatttte him and then he pulled that shit about comic-con

mte

You could make a post full of awkward Graham Norton vids alone, the worst one was the Jessica Biel/Mickey Rourke one where Rourke kept hitting on her during the interview.

I remember some Monty Python member making a comment about women being temperamental like cats and noted cat owner Taylor Swift gave him the look of death.

Link

john cleese

i think the awkward part of that interview was when he asked if her cat had been in an accident when they showed a picture. (her cat has kind of flattened looking face). and she didn't get the joke.



the women comment was him trying to get a reaction from her by making a sexist joke.



they were a weird pairing tbh. Reply

Eww I remember that one, he was so effing creepy and one-track on how sexy he found her

I once saw an interview with Eliza Dushku and she claimed Mickey tried to hit on her when she was 14.

ugh the affleck/losique interviews were a recurring thing. she's always end up sitting on his lap and he'd either fondle her or flirt with her instead of answering her questions.

Affleck is so fucking gross and that Wahlberg interview was such a mess. I remember when he made that awkward comment about Fassbender rejecting a role in one of his shitty ass movies lmao.



i was expecting that awful jesse eisenberg video to be here

That cerebral palsy comment is sf gross. What a piece of shit.





Let me share another story of someone being gross. When I was in college I was hanging out with my friends and this one guy I know brings me a balloon and he's like here this is for you. I was just like 'umm what..' and he's like lolol I told the girl handing them out that 'my friend was r-ed and really wanted a balloon' and I was just so..shocked. I was pretty much speechless. I just kind of stared at him, shook my head and looked down because I didn't even know what to say, I was SO angry. Was that supposed to be funny? What a stupid, tasteless 'joke'.



He later found out about that I have a sister with some intellectual disabilities bc another friend of ours apparently shat on him for what he did so he apologized profusely, but regardless. That kind of shit is disgusting, and you should have the common decency to not make jokes that are at the expense of others.



And people that still use the r word in 2017 are disgusting.



IA. I am always surprised when I hear people say the r-word these days. The "textbook" definition of it doesn't matter. You're offending entire groups of people, dipshit.

Yeah whenever I see the r word I just completely tune out the rest of what that person says. Bc if you're dumb enough to use that word, the rest of your opinions are probably horrible too.

it's really telling when people only apologize after they find out a slur relates to you personally rather than not being a POS in the first place. like when guys say "I stopped using b-tch after I had a daughter" or if they don't realize someone is multiracial and the like. Total lack of empathy or concern for others.

i was gonna ask if he was 10 but then i remembered this started with "when i was in college"

smfh



I have a sister with cerebral palsy, people are still very insensitive about that subject, and they joke about it so loosely...assholes

LOL, I love when people dig up that Affleck interview every 2-3 years

Ive seen it a bunch but it's always a little shocking lol.

It's a sign of how good his team is that this hasn't followed him around for years + it wasn't dug back up ca. the spotlight on Casey's sexual harassment during his Oscar campaign. I can't remember ever reading an article that references it, I honestly don't know how I had not seen it before today.

they need to project it onto his gravestone 24/7

Unsurprising that two are from here

I hate Mark Whalberg so much. I see him all over Hy-Vee and I'm about to unstan Hy-Vee because of it.



oh man, that tom interview is a classic. forget the couch jumping, how about when he grabs katie as she's trying to run away and practically forces her on stage with her arms pinned behind her back?

It's amazing he still has a career after that interview.

I still think this is a failed attempt at flirting. It's like when you're in elementary school and think you can get your crush's attention by insulting them. Jesse never developed beyond that phase

Yeah I honestly feel like he is awkwardly trying to flirt. This is exactly how awkward guys act around pretty girls.

Yeah I think it's just playful banter.

i agree, haha that's what it really seems.



horribly fails though... Reply

its called negging and many adult men do this

they are both being assholes here

lol you beat me to posting this. Soooo awkward. He's such an asshole here.

I imagine that's how it usually goes when he talks to a pretty girl.

i remember when i first watched this years ago thinking it wasn't that bad and he thought she was in on the joke, but rewatching it nw, jfc, he is terrible. the "you're on my time" is just... wow.

