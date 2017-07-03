leo messi shows off his dancing skills
Leo Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo displayed their skills on the dance floor at their wedding party last Friday.
Bonus Gerard Pique and Shakira
Amo ver a la #Shaki y al #Pique bailando música autóctona (?) de nuestro país (y como baila él) 🤣😂🤣😊 (vía @dr_javi) pic.twitter.com/evPSwNLDjr— Javier Ponzone (@JaviPonzo) 3 de julio de 2017
ontd, do you like dancing cumbias?
siiiiii. my tia is throwing a big party in a ranch in LA in two weeks for her birthday (i joke with her it's her Quince part dos) and i cannot wait to get my cumbia and dance on.
i've already told the fam "Despacito" without el Bieber. i will throw a chancla at the DJ should he fuck it up.
this party is going to go off like no other since Los XV de Rubí.
Same, I guess they've just been together forever
The cumbia of the 90's yeah, the cumbia of now fucking sucks and is horrible and annoying
Y la cumbia argentina no me gusta , cumbia colombiana >>>>
Now I really wish I was in Mexico this summer to go to a party and *request* Despacito (sin el pendejo).
It's bc of the music we listen to have fun? you're all so fucking lame.
I might not like cumbias as music to listen to but you can't have a good party without them.
I need to go dancing. I miss it 😫
Last wedding I went to had a nice mix of music: cumbias, banda, reggeton, rock en español. It was open bar too so everybody was drunk af. Also if they don´t play Cumbia Sobre El Rio I don´t want to go tbh.
i still can't get over how basic shaki's hairstyle was