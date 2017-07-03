leo messi shows off his dancing skills

cumbias are fun but i couldn't dance to cumbias all night, it gets boring and repetitive. if you put cumbias for an hour straight during a wedding it kills the mood, you need to mix it up Reply

IA. Same goes with banda. Mexican weddings can be a pain if all they play is banda music. Reply

ontd, do you like dancing cumbias?



siiiiii. my tia is throwing a big party in a ranch in LA in two weeks for her birthday (i joke with her it's her Quince part dos) and i cannot wait to get my cumbia and dance on.



i've already told the fam "Despacito" without el Bieber. i will throw a chancla at the DJ should he fuck it up.



this party is going to go off like no other since Los XV de Rubí.

Looks like all that tax dodging gave him some rhythm on the dance floor. Reply

bloop

i literally thought he was married already??? welp Reply

Same, I guess they've just been together forever Reply

It's not a Latino party if they don't play Entre Dos Tierras Reply

Nope they are too groncho for that kind of music...you can tell by the music in the videos but then again football player all of them are very white trash/groncho/vulgar Reply

or maybe it's bc in argentina we're not familiar with heroes del silencio... wtf. Reply

You wrote "Abusadora" wrong. Reply

Pique has more rhythm than I would have thought.. and Messi's wife is better than he is. Reply

Ikr, I was surprised. Most Spanish guys aren't too good at dancing, and Piqué is super tall to boot. Reply

Exactly what I was thinking. But also that he's going to have a back problem hunching over since Shakira is so short lol Reply

My best friend is exactly Piqué's height and he said that he could never date someone shorter than 5'7 because his ex of three years was pretty short and he would get back pain from all the hunching, so he would just make out when she was standing on a flight of stairs or something, lol. Reply

men in general aren't good at dancing Reply

Idk, most of my Venezuelan guys friends have sense of rhythm, even if it is only to dance merengue and reggaeton. Same with my Puerto Rican friends. But white US guys and Spanish guys, in my experience, don't even have rhythm, they just stand there like a log, either trying to go with like Piqué here, or just want to grind into you with every music genre. It's tragic. Reply

chileans don't dance well Reply

now that i've seen the video of piqué i'd say most chileans dance like that tbh Reply

Casamiento más gronchoooo....chorrean grasa.



The cumbia of the 90's yeah, the cumbia of now fucking sucks and is horrible and annoying Reply

I still don't know for sure how to dance cumbia villera because I didn't know that was a thing until I became friends with an Argentinian, but it's fun enough. All energetic Latin genres are fun (but salsa brava is the best) Reply

Salsa >>>>>>>>>>> all latin-american genres



Y la cumbia argentina no me gusta , cumbia colombiana >>>>



Edited at 2017-07-04 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

No soy colombiana pero la salsa y cumbia colombiana me encanta! También salsa de Puerto Rico. Reply

uhhh samba tho Reply

I still can't believe they had red carpet that they invited the press to. LMAO, amazing. Reply

wow the fit of those pants. get it, messi! Reply

I'll make sure that the DJ plays Los Temerarios at my wedding (Eres Un Sueno, etc). If I had to listen to that album all the way to Mexico growing up, everybody at my wedding will have to as well lmao

Now I really wish I was in Mexico this summer to go to a party and *request* Despacito (sin el pendejo). Reply

Not my favorite genre but I have a deep appreciation for the Salvadoran cumbia I grew up with in the 90s (and well, it's p much the ~working class~ music so yeah we dance it at parties and festivals always) Reply

YASSSS salvi cumbias <3 Reply

cumbia is alright but merengue/tipico>>>>>>>> everything else





argentine cumbia is the fucking worst. and I am argentine. just... no. Reply

From that clip ia Reply

tacky Reply

what's with all the hate comments here?

It's bc of the music we listen to have fun? you're all so fucking lame. Reply

lol mte, the snobbery is real



I might not like cumbias as music to listen to but you can't have a good party without them. Reply

They probably sit while everyone else is dancing and having fun Reply

all my salvi fam knows how to dance to is cumbia and merengue. thank god for college and learning to dance salsa and bachata.



I need to go dancing. I miss it 😫 Reply

King of football and now dancing!



Last wedding I went to had a nice mix of music: cumbias, banda, reggeton, rock en español. It was open bar too so everybody was drunk af. Also if they don´t play Cumbia Sobre El Rio I don´t want to go tbh.

