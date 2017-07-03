Iggy Azalea Responds To Halsey: "I don't know her. I've never met her or interacted with her."

Team Lorde. Buy Melodrama on iTunes. Reply

Look out, lovers~ Reply

I really want her and Taylor to swap hairdos just to see how they'd look. Reply

So let's let things come out of the woodwork

I'll give you my best side, tell you all my best lies

Seeing me rolling, showing someone else love

Hands under your t-shirt

Know I think you're awesome, right?



Our rules, our dreams, we're blind

Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite

Our friends, our drinks, we get inspired

Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite

Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite

Now you know it's really gonna blow



download Supercut.mp3! Reply

mte Reply

Charli XCX would like a word with you. Reply

Don't make me pick a side. Reply

team ontd Reply

I wonder if Halmark, Debi, or Iguana ever just get exhausted. Reply

I feel like I still don't really know what Halsey looks like. I'm not sure if there's something wrong with me or what but if you showed me a random picture of her without context I'd have no clue it was her. Reply

how can she be homeless? she's a one direction fan Reply

What this just makes it even worse! She doesn't look the same !? Reply

Honestly that's just her face! I can picture it now but for like two years I knew who she was but I just could not remember her face, there's something super blank about it Reply

the first time i heard the stupid closer song, i had just gotten out of the theater from seeing Don't Speak so I associate her with that movie and logically I envision her as the red head from the movie.



LOL



Edited at 2017-07-04 01:32 am (UTC)

She just has a face that looks very different depending on the angle. The best way to identify her is probably by her terrible wigs. Idk if it's intentional or what but despite being able to pull off her buzzcut and also being able to afford expensive wigs, she chooses to go around everywhere with the cheapest-looking wigs in the world. Reply

she has a very forgettable face with very forgettable features. i always forget that she's even mixed because everything about her is so supremely basic that even her being mixed race repeatedly becomes a surprise whenever it's brought up. she's just that unmemorable. Reply

i thought her and that nepotism model girl were the same ppl until this post Reply

They're just strangers with the same damn hunger to be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all. Reply

they don't kiss on the mouth anymore Reply

iggy should be glad people are talking about her at all Reply

whos halsy Reply

who dat who dat Reply

When I saw "Iggy Azalea" I thought this was gonna be about her collab with Azealia Banks and how everything about this world is stupid Reply

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

I enjoy how she thinks that we don't understand that she's desperate because as Halsey put it, we all "watched her career dissolve" Reply

jfc this tweet Reply

So what's going on with Iggy? Album still canceled? Tour still indefinitely postponed? She's like a non entity now. Reply

Can’t wait to get back to Vegas. So thankful I have shows for the rest of the year to look forward to... #YouWantAPieceOfMe — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 29, 2015

Reply

Lmao shade queen Reply

The label hasn't decided when to release the album but hopefully soon. She is already done with it and wants the label to put it out there and move on, record a new one and pretend DD era never occurred. They wanted a hit single but it hasn't occurred, and apparently, TV and press won't give her coverage or screentime due to lack of relevancy atm. She is gone for good.



Also, she is recording a song with Banks. Reply

LOL Iggy still thinks she's somebody Reply

She's the greatest simlish rapper of all time, you better recognize. Reply

i legit loled Reply

mte lol, i got to the 'To me, because I’m a famous person' line and was like...are you though? Reply

both of them think they're somebody Reply

Judging from her move back to Aus and her latest music vid my guess is that she's trying to focus on the ~Asian market, and not the US market.



Reply

iggy isn't in the position to be acting like she dont know people Reply

wow when iggy azalea does the "i don't know her" to you it's time to rethink your career Reply

we love quoting a legend Reply

