Iggy Azalea Responds To Halsey: "I don't know her. I've never met her or interacted with her."


I-G-G-why on Halsey's comments: "It's a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren’t asked about. To me, because I’m a famous person and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they’re not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don’t know. I don’t know her, I’ve never met her or interacted with her on any capacity so I thought it was a bit of strange thing to kind of throw out there. But she's young and you know I hope that she kind of learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she's kind of in the same shoes."

ONTD, do you think Halsey, Iggy and Demi will get together over dinner in West Hollywood to discuss this Twitter drama?


