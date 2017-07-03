got | emilia smile

Emilia Clarke Discusses First Times



- discusses the first (and last) time she googled herself: "people have a lot of opinions on my butt"
- talks about the first time she met jason momoa
- says the first time she got drunk was when she was really young - says she was too young to really know what it was except that it was a "grown ups' drink". she drank vodka and she blacked out

source

when was the first time you got drunk, ontd?
