Emilia Clarke Discusses First Times

I first got blackout drunk when I was seventeen...me and a friend played a dumbass drinking game where we took a shot for every swear word...we watched three films and then i projectile vommed everywhere and passed out, had to bleach the whole house practically lol



first time I had sex I was just like 'ugh, let's get it over with already' and I was very whelmed at the experience



Reply

Thread

Link

we took a shot for every swear word



omg lmao RIP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never been drunk, I hate the way alcohol taste...I've tried so many different drinks just trying to find ONE that doesn't have that god awful after taste but I've never had any luck



So I just don't drink Reply

Thread

Link

I'm the same now, there was a brief period when I'd crave tequila but these days I can't even stand the smell. I can do beer every now and then when it's too hot but that's about it. If i'm gonna fill my body with useless calories i'd at least want them to be from something i enjoy tasting lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never been drunk either but I do drink maybe once a month (1-2 is fine) but I don't push it because I can get a migraine/abdominal migraines.



Australian drinking culture is the worst.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alcohol is a waste of calories, all it does is dehydrate the hell out of you and ruin lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The dehydration things has always been a separate worry spot for me when it comes to alcohol, I dehydrate so easily. I always have idk why...



So in a way I guess it's good I can deal with the garbage taste, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis all alcohol taste bad.

You aren't doing it for the taste, you just gotta muscle through it for the cause!



It's like drinking cold medicine or cough syrup.

It taste awful but you know it will help you feel good in the end!

Plus when you get to a certain point youre too drunk to care about the taste!

Also invest in chasers, peanut butter works best! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I used to always get the super sugary and "girly" drinks because alcohol on it's own really doesn't taste good. I think sometimes I was more on a sugar high drinking those then actually getting drunk. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've been drunk but never blackout. Since I don't have much tolerance to booze, I can drink two or three and get pretty tipsy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can only drink stuff like mango margaritas and pina coladas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, never been drunk. thats why i avoid parties because i feel like a party pooper Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i used to be like that until i discovered cream liquers



white russians, grasshoppers, baileys in some coffee, etc



then i became vegan. good times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. It smells so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you're not interested that's totally cool BUT



Try going to a really nice cocktail lounge or restaraunt. Bartenders there are more known as 'mixologists' where they want to create a flavorful drink, not just throwing theee types of liquor and sprite in a mixer and calling it that. You may enjoy a cocktail that way? Or if you like coffee or cocoa, try baileys or rumchata mixed in. Very smooth, liek creamer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so confused by her whole look in this video. Reply

Thread

Link

The hair is atrocious omg who let that happen?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?!!!



I feel like she should be singing Achy Breaky Heart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks super young in that screen capture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She must have ticked off every stylist everywhere because she's been looking so tragic in all her appearances/photoshoots lately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't get drunk till after college. I don't really like drinking though. I have control issues so when I start feeling it too much I sometimes freak out. This is the reason why I've never tried drugs lol



Edited at 2017-07-04 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What is her hair?



Her whole look is 90's 31-yr-old mom trying to be cool and I'm personally offended rn. Reply

Thread

Link

First time I got drunk was at a music festival when I was nineteen. Was all fun and games until i got lost trying to find my camp and spent the entire night in the main area hanging out with strangers until I sobered up. In general tho I don't like drinking, even if I wasn't on meds I wouldn't drink. Reply

Thread

Link

The last time I got drunk was in 2016 on a work trip because there was an open bar at the reception. I got wasted with two coworkers, one of whom was managing the other. It was so fun but I was so fucking hungover the next day and had to work at 6am then fly home.

My boss (who had not been drinking with us and had no clue how hungover I was) was on the same flight home and was like "let's get a drink while we wait for our flight! We've earned it!" I wanted to die a little. Reply

Thread

Link

I read the fucking comment wrong lmao.



The first time I got drunk was on a cruise to the Caribbean when I was 15. My ex stepdad gave me and my brother his credit card and told us to go crazy. We did. I didn't drink again until I was like 18. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first time I ever got drunk was prom in 12th grade iirc. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never been more than tipsy while drinking. I don't care for alcohol that much Reply

Thread

Link

didn't like alcohol until I was 17 - was on a trip to Poland with college and the teachers took us to an underground bar. that's when I discovered the power of vodka. Reply

Thread

Link

She's told that superfan story before, I always think it's really neat when celebs repeat fan stories like that... Reply

Thread

Link

I don't remember the first but I certainly remember the last bc I broke two front teeth lol Haven't got wasted ever since, which I honestly don't miss since I don't particularly like alcohol nor feeling hungover (which always happened). I'm more of a weed girl myself. Reply

Thread

Link

I got drunk for the first time pretty late-legal age! It was like the perfect first drunk experience though it was at a big house party where I knew almost everybody and everyone was really supportive it was ridiculously fun, after that night I was like oh so that's why people drink Reply

Thread

Link

I've never been drunk. The first time I went out-out I had about 7 or 8 drinks and didn't really feel anything. Just slightly less self-conscious about my dancing. Reply

Thread

Link