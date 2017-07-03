celine on jimmy

Céline Dion Living It Up In Paris


  • Céline is currently on her European tour and was able to attend Paris Fashion week. She sat in front row for a few shows

  • Sitting next to Hamish Bowles (a journalist at Vogue) and Anna Wintour at the Giambattista Valli show



  • suzymenkesvogue Céline Dion love, love, LOVES the Giambattista Valli show, as the designer hugs Francois Pinault, his new backer - and Eurogirls have a glam fest




  • Pose, pose, pose. At Dior.



  • With Anna Wintour again





  • Katy Perry also happened to find Céline posing in her hotel room and posted it on her story



  • Last but not least, she showed off some sexy moves during a performance of Le Ballet a few days ago




I am so here for the new and improved Céline Dion!

SOURCES : @luxurylaw / @SuzyMenkesVogue Insta / @SuzyMenkesVogue Twitter / @Dior / Le Ballet Performance / @katyspicscom /
