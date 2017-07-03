Céline Dion Living It Up In Paris

I just want her to be happy Reply

Honestly, me

She seems to be having a really good time though so that makes me glad Reply

YAS KWEEN Reply

Celine's PR game is strong. Reply

that mustard dress is gorgeous. too bad it's leather though Reply

that new britney-esque sexy choreo is so funny



she's finally free, bless Reply

Giambattista Valli better get money.



Ironically he did the dress for this Celine cover.



Reply

It's so cute how much she loves his work lmao



But also that dress was one of the only things I liked about the cover Reply

Come on boots! 😍 Edit: OMG, SLAY ME WITH THOSE MOVES, QUEEN!



Edited at 2017-07-04 01:05 am (UTC) Reply

this dancing video.... makes me think of Taylor Swift trying to be sexy Reply

She honestly seems like a blast - like your crazy drunk aunt who loves white wine. Reply

YES. I wanna have drinks with her and Hoda. Tim Gunn can join us. Reply

I cannot believe her children being a fan of Zendaya got her looking sickening. Reply

I love that she recognized Zendaya is and was killing the fashion game tbh

Reply

The difference between Celine and Anna's demeanor is hilarious lmaoooo I love Celine. Reply

she is the MOST authentically over the top person on earth. Watching the interviews where she talks about explaining death to her kids are such a weird combo of comforting/off the wall. I can't help but love her as a person, even if I am not a fan of her music. Reply

She seems really happy now that she is free from her captor. Reply

I wonder what kind of dick she gets now. Reply

Same, I wonder what her type is

I hope she's having fun tbh, and experiments a bit Reply

she looks FAB! Reply

omgg work it kween! Reply

lol yaaas Reply

She seems to be in a very good place.



And why does FKA Twigs' boo thang still get invited to these things Reply

did you guys know she finally sold the waterpark home for like 30 mil? Reply

I was going to make a post about it when it happened but I got lazy



It made me feel like a very poor person when I read that the person who bought it, is going to use it for a summer house. Imagine having 30 million to spend, and just on a summer house. Reply

