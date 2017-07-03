Céline Dion Living It Up In Paris
- Céline is currently on her European tour and was able to attend Paris Fashion week. She sat in front row for a few shows
- Sitting next to Hamish Bowles (a journalist at Vogue) and Anna Wintour at the Giambattista Valli show
- suzymenkesvogue Céline Dion love, love, LOVES the Giambattista Valli show, as the designer hugs Francois Pinault, his new backer - and Eurogirls have a glam fest
- Pose, pose, pose. At Dior.
- With Anna Wintour again
Feeling the heat in her mustard leather dress - Céline Dion with Anna Wintour front row at Dior haute couture in #paris pic.twitter.com/J5OTdOATT3— Suzy Menkes (@SuzyMenkesVogue) July 3, 2017
From Jennifer Lawrence to Céline Dion, discover the #StarsinDior at today’s #DiorCouture AW17-18 show. See it all https://t.co/ONIJEHShqS. pic.twitter.com/daRizq9QCT— Dior (@Dior) July 3, 2017
- Katy Perry also happened to find Céline posing in her hotel room and posted it on her story
#VIDEO | @celinedion on @katyperry's instagram story pic.twitter.com/snsnmzgHFX— Katy Perry Updates (@katyspicscom) July 3, 2017
- Last but not least, she showed off some sexy moves during a performance of Le Ballet a few days ago
I am so here for the new and improved Céline Dion!
SOURCES : @luxurylaw / @SuzyMenkesVogue Insta / @SuzyMenkesVogue Twitter / @Dior / Le Ballet Performance / @katyspicscom /
She seems to be having a really good time though so that makes me glad
she's finally free, bless
Ironically he did the dress for this Celine cover.
But also that dress was one of the only things I liked about the cover
Edited at 2017-07-04 01:05 am (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I hope she's having fun tbh, and experiments a bit
And why does FKA Twigs' boo thang still get invited to these things
It made me feel like a very poor person when I read that the person who bought it, is going to use it for a summer house. Imagine having 30 million to spend, and just on a summer house.