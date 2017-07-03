July 3rd, 2017, 08:09 pm shannenb Last Week Tonight produces the most amazing historical film ever Featuring four Academy Award Nominees!Source Tagged: anna kendrick, film - historical, last week tonight (hbo), late night talk show Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4444 comments Add comment
But shout out to my local station KOMO for airing that shit at 5 in the morning.
They should do one with every figure they bought lol
Also, I was dying when he said the Bill Clinton one looked like John Travolta as Bill Clinton in Primary Colors, I couldn't even breath. I'm going to miss John Oliver these next few weeks that he's going to be on vacation.
Edited at 2017-07-04 12:57 am (UTC)
If so: LOL I made the mistake of saying "white racism doesn't exist" on reddit OOPS
😂