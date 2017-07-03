I legitimately had tears of laughter when I saw this last night. Reply

Thread

Link

Since they bought his figure I wish they'd do one on William Henry Harrison, my favorite president for the sole fact that he died before he had a chance to do anything. I did a report on him in the 7th grade because I was lazy and he's been my fave ever since. Reply

Thread

Link

you know he was no good, right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That could probably be said for all of them. I find it funny that he died almost immediately after assuming office. I did the report on him because, while my classmates scrambled to pick Washington or Lincoln or FDR etc., I just wanted as little work as possible so I chose the guy who had been in office the least amount of time. That's really the beginning and end of it. If it makes you feel any better, I don't genuinely care about any of the presidents. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i did my report on franklin pierce. he was a drunk, but i didn't give that aspect of his life the coverage it deserved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's one of the reasons I love President Garfield! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that Colbert got Zachary Taylor. My presidential report story is somewhat the same in that I did my elementary school paper on him because he wasn't President for very long and I could be lazy-ish about it, but also because according to my Grama, on her side of the family waaaay waaaaaay back we are related to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh and feel free to post your favorite horrible wax figure versions of other celebs because I love those posts! LOL! Reply

Thread

Link

you can't just recycle abigail adams like that Reply

Thread

Link

This was such a nice, lighthearted end to an otherwise trip of an episode. That segment on Sinclair was nauseating.



But shout out to my local station KOMO for airing that shit at 5 in the morning. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd seen that Hyman guy on our CBS station--I though he was just a local dick I didn't realize he was a nationwide dick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was hilarious and might give me nightmares. Hopefully they will do something for the other four. Reply

Thread

Link

I love how this basically ripped off that Bill Murray FDR movie but a thousand times better. Reply

Thread

Link

I laughed so hard that I almost choked, holy shit. 😂😂😂 Reply

Thread

Link

oh my gosh i was laughing so hard at this. Reply

Thread

Link

Video's gone. Did they get in trouble or something? Reply

Thread

Link

it's still working for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Must be cause I'm in Canada, though usually that says "in your area" not just "video is not available" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Try changing it to youpak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was so random and amazing.

They should do one with every figure they bought lol Reply

Thread

Link

Do one with the richard nixon figure, Kirsten dunst, and the white michelle williams Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still shook Reply

Thread

Link

I laughed so hard, I started to sound like Urkel. I can't wait to see what he does with the other 5.



Also, I was dying when he said the Bill Clinton one looked like John Travolta as Bill Clinton in Primary Colors, I couldn't even breath. I'm going to miss John Oliver these next few weeks that he's going to be on vacation. Reply

Thread

Link

2 seconds before he said that, I turned to my friend and go 'and that's John Travolta as Bill Clinton in Primary Colours' and then he fucking said the same damn thing and we were in TEARS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was so brilliant and its killing me that colbert, stewart and oliver all bid to win different wax presidents



Edited at 2017-07-04 12:57 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I started laughing so hard when John revealed that Stephen really wanted one figure so Jon outbid him for it. It was such a light, lovely moment between friends in what was otherwise a very depressing episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jon even recorded a video for Stephen lmao (from about the 5 minute mark):

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this a politics post?



If so: LOL I made the mistake of saying "white racism doesn't exist" on reddit OOPS Reply

Thread

Link

which subreddit did you say that on? how much shit is getting rained down on you now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/r/Canada in a post about local (to me) white dudes interrupting a memorial service for aboriginal murder. The dudes are all in the armed forces, and being called out publicly, and their superiors are aware. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jimmy Carter looks like jaundiced Jon Voight. Reply

Thread

Link

Comic genius

😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao, the fuck did I just watch, lolol Reply

Thread

Link

I was crying with laughter watching this. Reply

Thread

Link

Non-stop laughter throughout, but I lost my shit when his head fell off. He, Stephen and Jon should get their wax presidents together for an Avengers type sequel. Reply

Thread

Link

this was the most unexpectedly delightful, uncynical, fun video. i laughed so hard Reply

Thread

Link

...and laura fucking linney Reply

Thread

Link

Anna sexing up wax Harding = dead Reply

Thread

Link

When Harding's head flew off I was laughing so hard I had to pause it for a minute. This was too funny. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it when they do silly shit like that. So hilarious. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait for MOAR Reply

Thread

Link

everything about this is hilarious, but i especially love "laura fucking linney" Reply

Thread

Link