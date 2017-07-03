Mariah Carey's Credit Card Was DECLINED While Shopping In Beverly Hills!
Mariah Carey's Credit Card Declined While Shopping in Beverly Hills - https://t.co/NchDBuh2bg pic.twitter.com/uNbRKXqP31— HOT100 (100.9 F.M.) (@hot100_ug) July 3, 2017
- mimi was shopping at the Louis Vuitton store when ha card was DECLINED
- came back with
- mimi ended up paying cash
source
how's your credit, ontd?
NOT
Living on the edge
just me n my studio
Not broke rn, but I will be starting school in September and I will be paying with loans :) shout outs to anyone on OSAP lmao
And it doesn't help that it seems like there's nothing but enablers around her
edit: and i need to buy tires for my car and dunno where i'm gonna come up with the money.
Edited at 2017-07-03 11:33 pm (UTC)
My credit score's alright but I also have no loans or anything so it's pretty whatever right now.
Anyway, I'm seeing her this week and I'm so excited!
I'm so pissed it won't get to 800.