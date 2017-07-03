HD Powder

Patrick Carney & Michelle Branch Got Engaged


Caption: Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤️ 34 might be the best year yet.
This will be Patrick's 3rd marriage and Michelle's 2nd. Chad and Hayley who?
