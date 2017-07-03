Patrick Carney & Michelle Branch Got Engaged
Caption: Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤️ 34 might be the best year yet.
source
This will be Patrick's 3rd marriage and Michelle's 2nd. Chad and Hayley who?
Edited at 2017-07-03 11:30 pm (UTC)
...
You're welcome.
why tho
Can Ryan Murphy please do the world a solid and make the second season of Feud about the Gallagher brothers? He could even get into their sub-feuds with Damon Albarn, Robbie Williams, Chris Martin, etc. And maybe even a shout-out to Suede v. Blur v. Justine? FEUD: BRIT POP
Edited at 2017-07-04 01:46 am (UTC)
and this is gonna be his third marriage?
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/99
Edited at 2017-07-03 11:42 pm (UTC)
her new album is pretty solid.
loving this icon btw.
i love her new album though and i really want to see her next month but i don't know if i'll have the money