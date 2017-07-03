Britney Spears performs for a crowd of 55,000 fans in Israel
Britney Spears gives 55,000 fans a ‘crazy’ show in Israel https://t.co/VP3k7CmCkG— The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) July 3, 2017
From delaying elections to causing chaos in Jerusalem. Global Super Star Britney Spears performs to a crowd of 55,000 fans in Tel Aviv. The living legend is behind Madonna and Micheal Jackson as having the largest audience in Israel.
Britney. DID. THAT!
they hold everything in and conceal flaws
I'm a survivorrrrrrr
Edited at 2017-07-03 10:57 pm (UTC)
i've only seen it once but i need it to come back. that one had me howling w laughter in the right context
I read other sources that say she is only behind Pedo Jackson and above Madge.
1. Pedo - 100k
2. Madge - 80k
3. Godney - 60k
Although, Godney is the only one who affected their entire voting day because they were scared she would pull people more than voting would.
and she needs to leave RCA (why did she resign with them? smh). too many artists on that label to fight over a promo budget. it's no surprise as soon as Jive Records was absorbed into RCA she started flopping.
she was bound to not perform as well as Circus and FF but ever since that merge it hasn't helped her at all.
Who loves her kids and never stops
With gentle hands and a heart of a fighter
I'm a survivor
I never stanned her but I took an interest during her mental meltdown days and have been rooting for her ever sense. I own circus but that it. I've never seen her in concert and don't plan to.
That said I know she can carry a tune but her genre of pop isn't reliant on operatic vocals. I lol at that happy birthday post. Girl can sing when she wants to and then there were all the haters who still wanted to drag her. Funny stuff.
I don't know personally but getting her meds regulated and restoring her sense of confidence was a long haul process. What I observe over each era since the breakdown is that she's more like herself than she's ever been. Girl is serving body goals I mean damn so her meds must be at a point where she's not suffering the bloated weight gain. She speaks with much more spontaneity and fluidness and confidence in interviews.
I don't know how many years it's been but she's come a long way and although I wish she would admit her mental struggles as a way of making people in her core fan base feel ok and emboldened if they have similar issues, I think for the most part people know whether she says it out loud or not.
Anyway for so many people who struggle with mental illness she seems to have proven it's possible to get your life together and move on in a way that you're content with. If she didn't want to do music anymore I don't think she would but at the same time there are lots of people in careers where that's all they know so what else is there to do.
And no I don't believe at this point she needs a conservatorship but for business reasons she stil probably willingly benefits from it. And yes it seems that she has decent relationships with her parents. And her kids. And kfed.
As they say time heals all wounds. Good for her and her success.
/csb
Pinot Grigio
The whole bottle by myself
#noshame
🍾
I was rocking out to 'How I Roll' earlier. I love that song.
Trip To Your Heart deserves some love too.
This retro gif omg
Also yassss at how i roll. Its so weird and unique
