Britney Spears performs for a crowd of 55,000 fans in Israel

Wow, that's gotta be one helluva venue for those numbers. Reply

Thread

Link

in my mind, the venue is likely mostly standing/general admission. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is, I think it CAN hold up to like 100k people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm calling for a moratorium on those shiny, sheer pantyhose that 99% of pop stars feel compelled to wear onstage. Reply

Thread

Link

pop stars and drag queens love those tight. They really need to be burnt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mum used to put me in them as a kid. idk why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia they are ugly, but it's understandable



they hold everything in and conceal flaws Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HEY GIRL Reply

Thread

Link

I love that Reba gif lmao.



I'm a survivorrrrrrr



Edited at 2017-07-03 10:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I need someone to put up ALL the gifs from the Reba openings for me please Reply

Thread

Link

I got so excited when I realized its on Hulu. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well there goes me getting anything done on my day off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's one that's size distorted so it makes you think you're on this site hella fucked up



i've only seen it once but i need it to come back. that one had me howling w laughter in the right context Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The living legend is behind Madonna and Micheal Jackson as having the largest audience in Israel.



I read other sources that say she is only behind Pedo Jackson and above Madge. Reply

Thread

Link

If only everyone was above pedo Jackson. Glad the eagles got it going on with best selling album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If Wiki is correct, it's currently:

1. Pedo - 100k

2. Madge - 80k

3. Godney - 60k

Although, Godney is the only one who affected their entire voting day because they were scared she would pull people more than voting would. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh, as a stan, I really was unsure how well Britney would be able to sell outside of the U.S. She hasn't had a global hit since 2013. I hope she has a career revamp for B10. I'm not expecting a Beyonce level career change but like, solid visuals, good promo Reply

Thread

Link

The only way her career can have a revamp is if she stays away from Vegas or another residency. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been almost 10 years since the big Circus comeback, it's time to let go of that dream.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There were some good songs on Glory. She just doesn't have a good team advising her (and she really doesn't put in much work bitch). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She really doesn't. She clearly does not want to be that famous ever again, regardless of how much she may like performing. It's never happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she needs a new team around her because Larry has lost touch of reality. (Teens are her demo. lmao please).



and she needs to leave RCA (why did she resign with them? smh). too many artists on that label to fight over a promo budget. it's no surprise as soon as Jive Records was absorbed into RCA she started flopping.



she was bound to not perform as well as Circus and FF but ever since that merge it hasn't helped her at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yess @ better visuals. we deserve better than the glory album cover SMH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no term of endearment will ever be enough Reply

Thread

Link

A single mom who works two jobs

Who loves her kids and never stops

With gentle hands and a heart of a fighter

I'm a survivor



Reply

Thread

Link

Omggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless you for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Flawless Queen. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Bored and a little wine tipsy



I never stanned her but I took an interest during her mental meltdown days and have been rooting for her ever sense. I own circus but that it. I've never seen her in concert and don't plan to.



That said I know she can carry a tune but her genre of pop isn't reliant on operatic vocals. I lol at that happy birthday post. Girl can sing when she wants to and then there were all the haters who still wanted to drag her. Funny stuff.



I don't know personally but getting her meds regulated and restoring her sense of confidence was a long haul process. What I observe over each era since the breakdown is that she's more like herself than she's ever been. Girl is serving body goals I mean damn so her meds must be at a point where she's not suffering the bloated weight gain. She speaks with much more spontaneity and fluidness and confidence in interviews.



I don't know how many years it's been but she's come a long way and although I wish she would admit her mental struggles as a way of making people in her core fan base feel ok and emboldened if they have similar issues, I think for the most part people know whether she says it out loud or not.



Anyway for so many people who struggle with mental illness she seems to have proven it's possible to get your life together and move on in a way that you're content with. If she didn't want to do music anymore I don't think she would but at the same time there are lots of people in careers where that's all they know so what else is there to do.



And no I don't believe at this point she needs a conservatorship but for business reasons she stil probably willingly benefits from it. And yes it seems that she has decent relationships with her parents. And her kids. And kfed.



As they say time heals all wounds. Good for her and her success.



/csb Reply

Thread

Link

this is beautiful mama. also, what you drinking? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Pinot Grigio

The whole bottle by myself

#noshame

🍾 Pinot GrigioThe whole bottle by myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've felt this way about her a while, so this was a nice read :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, ontd, i stan a LIVING LEGEND who is just TOO RELEVANT. u uglies cannot relate. Reply

Thread

Link





I was rocking out to 'How I Roll' earlier. I love that song. I was rocking out to 'How I Roll' earlier. I love that song. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I love that song and this gif. It was the only "not formulaic" song on FF. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trip To Your Heart deserves some love too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I listened to Femme Fatale all the way through recently and How I Roll is one of my faves. It's like a spunkier Brave New Girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This retro gif omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also yassss at how i roll. Its so weird and unique Reply

Parent

Thread



Link