all mine

Britney Spears performs for a crowd of 55,000 fans in Israel




From delaying elections to causing chaos in Jerusalem. Global Super Star Britney Spears performs to a crowd of 55,000 fans in Tel Aviv. The living legend is behind Madonna and Micheal Jackson as having the largest audience in Israel.

source= https://twitter.com/TimesofIsrael/status/881990706524372992

Britney. DID. THAT!
Tagged: , ,