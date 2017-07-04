'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is Certified Fresh
Delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly into the MCU #SpiderManHomecoming is now #CertifiedFresh!https://t.co/NPNTFOgygA pic.twitter.com/4Yc5e3ZCVq— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 3, 2017
The movie is currently sitting at 93% on RT.
source
ONTD, did you expect this?
(Y'all, it's a joke, I'm not being serious....OR AM I?!)
IDK, I seem to be getting gay vibes from the kid. But I could be wrong and thus look like an asshole.
Also, that baby driver movie is fresh too... like, how. It looks so dumb.
I guess i'll see it on Sunday discount day.
It was definitely not perfect though.
But seriously I thought it was good enough as opposed to the greatest thing evah.