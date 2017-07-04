'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is Certified Fresh

Cool, what's the after credits scene Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Tony proposes to Pepper and some guys ask Vulture (who's in prison) for information about Spiderman but he denies to tell who Spiderman is.

oh so she's coming back for more movies huh Reply

*screaming* omg omgomg i stan pepperony T__T Reply

Coming Summer 2018: Tom Holland debuting his new relationship atop the Taymerica slide!

(Y'all, it's a joke, I'm not being serious....OR AM I?!)

IDK, I seem to be getting gay vibes from the kid. But I could be wrong and thus look like an asshole. Reply

He and his girlfriend broke up last year. They were together for a while. I guess people think he's gay because his parents sent him to ballet classes when he was a kid and he was on Billy Elliott. Reply

I think Zendaya would have something to say about that (if they ever decide to go public). Reply

i really hate that ONTD continues to perpetuate the myth that (most male) celebs are gay either because of stereotyping or some other b.s. Reply

PRAYING 4 THIS Reply

Well it has michael keaton so of course it's good Reply

Man. Now I have to go see it. Gah.



Also, that baby driver movie is fresh too... like, how. It looks so dumb. Reply

Me at every single person who praises Baby Driver: Reply

These people probably also loved Scott Pilgrim vs the World which is a mess of a movie except for the five minutes Chris Evans plays a meathead. Reply

Same! I haaaated it. I had second-hand embarrassment from the dialogue Reply

Who is this queen I see all over this site? I may need to start watching the show just for her facial expressions. Reply

MTE on Baby Driver lol Reply

I had high hopes after Spiderman in Civil War tbh. It was really good and got me very excited for the movie. Reply

Most of the reviews I've been seeing say it's good but not great, so I'm surprised it's at 93% Reply

the dark knight has 94% so i'm sure we're in for the citizen kane of superhero movies, not just triggerhappy critics Reply

Really? Most reviews I have seen keep saying that Tom is the best Spidey and that the movie is amazing. Reply

That's the way rotten tomatoes works. The rt score isn't really a great way to tell if a movie is great or not. If everyone thinks a movie is average, but nobody thinks it's bad it will get a perfect score. Where as a movie that is amazing to some, but can be quite polarizing, will have an average score even though it's a much better film. Metacritic is better for seeing how people truly feel about something. Reply

From what I understand the rating it's just the number of good reviews/all reviews, and because the system is only rotten or fresh then it doesn't say much, the average rating it's better IMO, it has 7.6/10 and in Metacritic it's 73. Reply

Not surprised Marvel movies get over-praised tbh Reply

Well because rotten tomatoes is either good or bad. So even if a movie is just pretty well made but not zomg amazing, it'll still get a mostly high score. The metacritic score is 73. Reply

I figure it's like Wonder Woman - not an A+ film but still really satisfying. Reply

Marvel, for all intents and purposes, made it with their people, made it, right? Sounds fine to me.



I guess i'll see it on Sunday discount day. Reply

anyways Reply

so sick of marvel movies getting their dicks sucked for not being the worst like dc Reply

While we're making sex analogies, RT licked Wonder Woman's pussy pretty well even tho it was no Dark Knight. Reply

Still mad that this pushed back Black Panther Reply

same Reply

unforgivable Reply

same but on the flipside it's now during black history month so i feel like the promo for it is going to be fire which i'm here for. Reply

mte but on the plus side... Black Panther looks AMAZING Reply

that's the reason why i want to ignore it but... but.. i might just watch for pepperony T___T IDGAF about peter fucking parker Reply

I refuse to see this, I'm sick of spiderman. Reply

good for them but i'm too old for this shit Reply

I love this comment for some reason. Reply

Yeah, I've realized I can no longer watch anything to do with teenagers and high school drama shit. People kept telling me to watch 13 reasons why and riverdale and NO, I don't need any of that dumb teen drama. I'm too old for that shit. Reply

ia. i've been dying to at least see a college age spidey. idgaf about him having to hang out at his locker. Reply

I'm not trusting any review bc wonder woman sucked despite everyone gushing about it Reply

Don't say that here because ONTD is still drinking that kool-aid and pretending that WW was a good movie. They're gonna start saying that they hated it in a few months like they just started saying that they hated Rogue One even though everyone was obsessed with it when it came out. Reply

Nope Reply

I honestly think some of the issues with WW get ignored because it wasn't a total shit show. Like, I would expect a WW movie to offend me on all levels, but they actually sort of got it right so it gets a pass in some ways, lol.

It was definitely not perfect though. Reply

yeah and most of the people are drinking the same kool-aid sis!!!!



Reply

Y'all really are bitter abt that aren't you lmao Reply

But seriously I thought it was good enough as opposed to the greatest thing evah. But seriously I thought it was good enough as opposed to the greatest thing evah. Reply

WW was a good movie but not great. i think ppl praise it so much because it followed BvS Reply

It was awesome! Wouh! Reply

the only thing that sucked in that movie was the villain because he was laughable, the rest was like better than most superhero movies, it's just a FACT.



Reply

It wasn't terrible, just competent and disappointing af as the feminist masterpiece everyone sold it as. Reply

I already have my ticket for the midnight premiere on Thursday! I can't wait to see my children actually looking like high school students. Reply

did this come out? when?? Reply

It comes out this week, but critics already saw it at different premieres. Reply

thank you! Reply

