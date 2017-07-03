Emily Ratajkowski says she couldn’t land acting jobs because her ‘boobs are too big’
“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy.’ It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big”
“What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”
"I spent many nights crying myself to sleep wishing I was ugly because of the way men leered and disrespected me, because they assumed things about my mental capacity or my physical willingness based on the way I looked.....I felt like a whore. You feel like they're paying to stare at your ass when you're walking away from the table."
""I was talking with Ben and what I wanted for the Andie role was someone who could be incredibly divisive among men and women in the audience," the director says. "We needed somebody where, at the moment she appears, the women are going, 'That is unreasonable and despicable.' And you also have the men going, 'Yes, but...' And so Ben said, 'Yeah, like the girl in the 'Blurred Lines' video.'"
we wanted someone who could be divisive lmao riiiiight FOH
He wanted to get his hands on her boobs. He's a pig
I didn't even realize she was Andie in Gone Girl.
Because a mature female body would make things even more uncomfortable don't you know? Not like having twenty-somethings play high schoolers so they have can have scenes where they fuck their teachers.