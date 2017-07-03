ONTD original: 6 acts from around the world who don't sing in English
La Femme
Country/language: France/French
What is it: Moody, sexy, tres chic psychedelic surfer rock
Check this out if you like: Dum Dum Girls, The Raveonettes, getting stoned and seeing cosmic truths in a fidget spinner
Random fact: They absolutely kick ass live and go pretty much everywhere so get on that
A song to check out: Sur La Planche
Al-Namrood
Country/language: Saudi-Arabia/Arabic
What is it: Black metal which incorporates trad ME instruments
Check this out if you like: Satyricon, early Metallica
Random fact: All the members of Al-Namrood are anonymous and they have never played a gig, despite releasing music for almost a decade. Saudi-Arabia's blasphemy laws could get them executed if they did because of their lyrical content.
A song to check out: Nabth
Kaizers Orchestra
Country/language: Norway/Norwegian
What is it: Rock music inspired by Eastern European gangsters and literature
Check this out if you like: Tom Waits, accordions, a soundtrack for reading books the size of bricks while smoking incessantly
Random fact: Frontman changed his name from Jan Ove to Janove to sound a bit Polish
A song to check out: Kontroll på kontinentet
Rokia Traoré
Country/language: Mali/Bamana, French
What is it: Bluesy singer/songwriter fare
Check this out if you like: Devendra Banhart, Meshell Ndegeocello, vocals so intimate they feel like they're being kissed into your ear
Random fact: Rokia's collabos include Ali Farka Toure, Toni Morrison and Damon Albarn.
A song to check out: Laidu (bonus: her cover of Strange Fruit is amazing)
Yasmine Hamdan
Country/language: Lebanon/Arabic
Check this out if you like: Post-Born To Die Lana Del Rey, walking through the city alone at night with ya lipstick all smudged
Random fact: Yasmine performed her song "Hal" in the film Only Lovers Left Alive.
A song to check out: Nediya
Any recs for non-Anglo music ONTD?
La Femme are so awesome, saw them a few times at festivals and they always rock + have the best outfits
Love this idea for a post, OP!
Edited at 2017-07-03 08:53 pm (UTC)
Amazing list!
Does anyone have recs for good French pop/alternative music? Like not stuff they would play in a cafe to sound ~Parisian~, but just normal music that would be played on the radio.
Kyo makes decent pop-rock
Emilie Simon has made some great music
carla bruni's music soothes the soul
bitch i'm screaming. great rec thanks added to my spotify
ONUKA (Ukrainian)
Stromaeeeee! Hence my icon.
I've really been loving this new Hyukoh track:
I grew up listening to music in Spanish and English and thinking that was normal, until I got to elementary school and found out that nope! It was just my family who did that.
my mans!
i'm had Gunerius on repeat for weeks now and i love this cover too.