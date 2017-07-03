ONTD original: 6 acts from around the world who don't sing in English

Country/language: France/FrenchWhat is it: Moody, sexy, tres chic psychedelic surfer rockCheck this out if you like: Dum Dum Girls, The Raveonettes, getting stoned and seeing cosmic truths in a fidget spinnerRandom fact: They absolutely kick ass live and go pretty much everywhere so get on thatA song to check out: Sur La PlancheCountry/language: Saudi-Arabia/ArabicWhat is it: Black metal which incorporates trad ME instrumentsCheck this out if you like: Satyricon, early MetallicaRandom fact: All the members of Al-Namrood are anonymous and they have never played a gig, despite releasing music for almost a decade. Saudi-Arabia's blasphemy laws could get them executed if they did because of their lyrical content.A song to check out: NabthCountry/language: Norway/NorwegianWhat is it: Rock music inspired by Eastern European gangsters and literatureCheck this out if you like: Tom Waits, accordions, a soundtrack for reading books the size of bricks while smoking incessantlyRandom fact: Frontman changed his name from Jan Ove to Janove to sound a bit PolishA song to check out: Kontroll på kontinentet





La Prohibida

Country/language: Spain/Spanish

What is it: High camp electronic music

Check this out if you like: Ronika, Moroder, watching Drag Race until Netflix asks you if you're still there

Random fact: Calvin and Rita hew? La Prohobida's relationship with producer Luis Miguelez was so stormy most of their sessions have been in the vault since the 90s.

A song to check out: Ganas De Matar