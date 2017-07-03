julian

ONTD original: 6 acts from around the world who don't sing in English

La Femme
Country/language: France/French
What is it: Moody, sexy, tres chic psychedelic surfer rock
Check this out if you like: Dum Dum Girls, The Raveonettes, getting stoned and seeing cosmic truths in a fidget spinner
Random fact: They absolutely kick ass live and go pretty much everywhere so get on that
A song to check out: Sur La Planche



Al-Namrood
Country/language: Saudi-Arabia/Arabic
What is it: Black metal which incorporates trad ME instruments
Check this out if you like: Satyricon, early Metallica
Random fact: All the members of Al-Namrood are anonymous and they have never played a gig, despite releasing music for almost a decade. Saudi-Arabia's blasphemy laws could get them executed if they did because of their lyrical content.
A song to check out: Nabth



Kaizers Orchestra
Country/language: Norway/Norwegian
What is it: Rock music inspired by Eastern European gangsters and literature
Check this out if you like: Tom Waits, accordions, a soundtrack for reading books the size of bricks while smoking incessantly
Random fact: Frontman changed his name from Jan Ove to Janove to sound a bit Polish
A song to check out: Kontroll på kontinentet



La Prohibida
Country/language: Spain/Spanish
What is it: High camp electronic music
Check this out if you like: Ronika, Moroder, watching Drag Race until Netflix asks you if you're still there
Random fact: Calvin and Rita hew? La Prohobida's relationship with producer Luis Miguelez was so stormy most of their sessions have been in the vault since the 90s.
A song to check out: Ganas De Matar




Rokia Traoré
Country/language: Mali/Bamana, French
What is it: Bluesy singer/songwriter fare
Check this out if you like: Devendra Banhart, Meshell Ndegeocello, vocals so intimate they feel like they're being kissed into your ear
Random fact: Rokia's collabos include Ali Farka Toure, Toni Morrison and Damon Albarn.
A song to check out: Laidu (bonus: her cover of Strange Fruit is amazing)



Yasmine Hamdan
Country/language: Lebanon/Arabic
Check this out if you like: Post-Born To Die Lana Del Rey, walking through the city alone at night with ya lipstick all smudged
Random fact: Yasmine performed her song "Hal" in the film Only Lovers Left Alive.
A song to check out: Nediya



Any recs for non-Anglo music ONTD?
