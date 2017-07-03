What's the colour of It's hands under its gloves. Reply

Probably white but in the movie they turn into monster claws a few time. Reply

Lmao I firmly believe Mr. Bean/Rowan Atkinson is the funniest person ever to live. Reply

He legit doesn't even have to do anything and I still end up laughing. Reply

Actual scientific fact. Reply

I love mr. bean Reply

lol Reply

AHAHHAHAHHA Reply

So why would a child willingly follow this scary nightmare clown? Wasn't the point of It taking the form of a clown to get kids to trust it? Reply

Everyone wants to follow Tim Curry, shhh. Reply

they're showing only the nightmarish version of the clown in all the promos because it's more arresting. we don't know what he looks like as a 'normal' clown. Reply

Given the actor they chose, the make-up department probably had to work extra hard to disguise how fucking creepy he looks. Reply

Still looks dumb. Reply

"Girls with balls" ??? Reply

Can't help but still find him attractive,even as IT Reply

I am low key perched. The trailer was great and it's not like the Tim Curry adaptation had all that much going for it besides Tim Curry. Reply

I re-watched it the other day and Tim was amazing in it and everything else was terrible lol Reply

the second part is damn near unwatchable. The bit where Annette O'Toole gets like gently felt up by all the dudes after not seeing each other for fifteen years or whatever... blaargh Reply

Uuugghhhh yesssss. I was like "oh my god I didn't remember this wtf is happeninggggggg?" Reply

nhf this shade at the kids' amazing performances Reply

God I'm so ready for this, I feel like I've been waiting for it for 84 years Reply

I want to hear him actually talk! I'm not convinced a young guy is going to be able to fill the shoes of Tim Curry. I feel like this is going to go down like the reboot of the nightmare on elm street series with a new Freddy. What a shitty thing that was. Reply

Condragulations my dear, you are the winner of this week's challenge 👏👏 Reply

Man part of the terror of Tim Curry was his VOICE tbh. (Him narrating ASoUE is sometimes terrifying, especially when he does Olaf*)



I am still super excited for this movie although I will never ever watch it.



*I am actually a huge gigantic baby. e.g I know and believe and understand that dinosaurs are extinct. I know that them suddenly coming back to life is impossible. But I swear to God when I went on the Universal Jurrasic Park ride and saw that T-Rex head, idk how it happened but I honest to God believed that I was going to be eaten alive by a T-Rex and that was how I was gonna die. Reply

I'm wondering if its nostalgia with the original IT. I remember liking it years ago but watched it recently and its not scary in the slightest and hasn't held up well at all. Reply

I'm reading the book now and for some reason when I was a kid and saw the movie I never put together that the original took place in 1957 (year my mom was born) and then the later scenes were 1985 (the year I was born) and it freaks me the F out. Reply

It may disappoint. I'll still watch. Reply

Inb4 the same damn comment about the children in the sewer scene appear like in every single King post



I can't wait!!! Reply

He has bunny rabbit teeth. Pennywsie should not have bunny rabbt teeth.

That is all. Reply

The original mini series scared the hell out of me. I must have been five or six and watched it. But this new one? I dunno about it. I'll wait come fall and if the reviews are good, I will check it out Reply

