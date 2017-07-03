day season 2

YouTuber and Former VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Passes Away at 33



- Stevie had her own popular YouTube channel in the 00s.
- She had a VH1 show Stevie TV in 2012.
- She recently started a podcast called Mentally Ch(ill) where she discussed her mental health issues.
- She was experiencing grief about her grandfather's death.

Source

RIP. I recently started following her again and knew she was going through a deep depression. Sending love to her family and dogs. :(
