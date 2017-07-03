YouTuber and Former VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Passes Away at 33
YouTube star and actress Stevie Ryan commits suicide at 33 https://t.co/q5FN83iKoK pic.twitter.com/3elOdXBBoo— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 3, 2017
- Stevie had her own popular YouTube channel in the 00s.
- She had a VH1 show Stevie TV in 2012.
- She recently started a podcast called Mentally Ch(ill) where she discussed her mental health issues.
- She was experiencing grief about her grandfather's death.
Source
RIP. I recently started following her again and knew she was going through a deep depression. Sending love to her family and dogs. :(
RIP
I remember her videos would often hit the most watched of the day list
That daily rat race is real, and it's like... I feel so weirdly disconnected from everything, like why can't it all just go away (not in a suicidal or self harm way, but more in a so fucking exhausted of this shit and need to sleep for a million years way).
I've reached out to the medical school counselling service and my GP and stuff recently, and actually going to get some medication tomorrow.
Are you getting help and support in whatever way you need? I really hope so! It's so hard reaching out and admitting all this and accessing that help, but we deserve and perhaps need it at times tbh.
Hope things can start becoming clearer for you at some eventual point in the near future. Here if you ever want to talk! <333
rip ):
RIP
Seeing him in this vid made me remember StickyDrama. Blast from the past.
If anyone needs to talk about anything, please comment or DM. I'm not always all together but would rather help others to distract myself from not being able to help myself.
Edited at 2017-07-03 08:48 pm (UTC)