YouTuber and Former VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Passes Away at 33

Mental illness is scary. She was so young. RIP

So sad :(



RIP

I remember her show :( RIP. Fuck depression.

Never even heard of her. RIP pretty lady. :(

this is really really sad. She was genuinely talented. but, I get the feeling of not being able to face an even worse depression. Medication, therapy, and my friends keep me from falling over that edge but it's still really hard.

same bb <3

I remember her channel litteloca, youtube was so different back then



I remember her videos would often hit the most watched of the day list

Right LittleLoca! I was trying to remember where I saw her before!

holy shit i had no idea she was littleloca. damn :-(

this is terrible. i hope she is at peace now. i lost my dad in february and have been severely depressed myself, but i have functioning depression instead of suicidal. i just feel like i'm holding the rear of a daily rat race, tired and defeated and waiting for the next blow. i really hope that others who are going through the same will find help and can eventually find peace without thinking death is their only option. my condolences to her family who are feeling double the loss now. <3 this makes me so sad.

sorry about your dad bb <33333 sending you lots of love.

<3 Sending you support and loves, dear. I'm sorry about your Dad. <3

So sorry to hear about your dad bb! I'm in the same position, but it was december, and i've only just recently come to terms with the fact i've been functionally depressed ever since and struggling to get by through the semester.



That daily rat race is real, and it's like... I feel so weirdly disconnected from everything, like why can't it all just go away (not in a suicidal or self harm way, but more in a so fucking exhausted of this shit and need to sleep for a million years way).



I've reached out to the medical school counselling service and my GP and stuff recently, and actually going to get some medication tomorrow.



Are you getting help and support in whatever way you need? I really hope so! It's so hard reaching out and admitting all this and accessing that help, but we deserve and perhaps need it at times tbh.



Hope things can start becoming clearer for you at some eventual point in the near future. Here if you ever want to talk! <333

Lost my dad 2 years ago while suffering from depressiond and G.A.D. hang in there, it always gets better.

<3 love to you. I lost my mom in September and it was pretty traumatic - still (mostly) functionally depressed.

i'm so sorry about your dad <3 sending you support and positive vibes

i'm really sorry for your loss bb, you are incredibly strong to hang on and i appreciate that. <3 I feel you on the functioning aspect...hopefully peace will come at some point, but it's worth fighting through it, I have to believe. <3

i'm so incredibly sorry to hear that. sending you lots of love <3

I'm so sorry about your dad<3 I lost my dad almost 2 years ago and I think I'm functionally depressed too - I'd just never heard of it described that way too. Sometimes I feel like I'm just going through the motions and sometimes I really am okay but it's a very lonely existence sometimes.

my mom, brother and i all went through that after losing three family members in three years. it's so tough but things do get easier/better/whatever word best fits. <3

Lost my dad in February of 2016. Be gentle with yourself. I hope you feel how much he loved you

Big hugs to you bb. I'm sorry for your loss ❤️

Sending you so much love. <3

Holy shit, I was just rewatching Scene Kid Love the other day. I didn't really like her VH1 show, but some of her earlier internet stuff is still golden

rip ):



rip ):

wait omg this is her? I actually remember this. that's sad, RIP.

that was quite funny

I loved this series. And the guido one as well

omg I remember this!

I used to watch her videos with her then bf (?).



RIP

I was so happy when Stevie broke up with Adam Paranoia because he seemed to be the typical douchey man-child but I did enjoy their collaborations.



Seeing him in this vid made me remember StickyDrama. Blast from the past.

So sad :( I've been feeling a bit depressed for about a year now so when I read about people having mental health issues I just want them to feel better and help them, even though I can't even do that for myself. Hope she's at peace now.

I have been watching her since the beginning. Little Loca (I know), Drake Bell, Crispin Glover, Paris Hilton, Gaga... then I stopped but would check out her instagram once in awhile. Such a feeling to go through with it. My thoughts are with her family.



If anyone needs to talk about anything, please comment or DM. I'm not always all together but would rather help others to distract myself from not being able to help myself.



Reply

Damn. I remember her. RIP.

A friend ODd & died today. I'm just so tired of this sad world. :(

I'm sorry, bb. <3 I don't know you, but if you need support or you need to vent, I'm here.

im sorry for your loss :(

I'm sorry for your loss. <3

i'm so sorry <3

omg no. Take care of yourself and your emotions right now ok stay strong

I'm sorry bb, my absolute deepest condolences. PM me if you need to talk <3

i'm so sorry for your loss

So sorry for your loss <3



Edited at 2017-07-03 08:48 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm really sorry. I had a good friend od (I consider it suicide because she was severely depressed), 2 years ago and it still hits me at random times and I start crying on the spot. Give yourself time to grieve, if you can! And it helped me to keep memories of her around, so it didn't feel like it was being washed away by time.

i'm so so sorry for your loss <3

Oh my God. I'm so sorry. Take care.

Oh no. I'm so sorry for your loss ❤️

I'm so sorry for your loss :(

<3 R.I.P. Sweetheart. <3 I'm so saddened by this. :(

Sad. RIP queen.

