Celebrity Instagram Round Up: Summer Edition!



chrishemsworth: Oh @australia come on stop it !!!

[🌞 Hayley Attwell, Samuel Jackson, Emma Watson, Brie Larson, Chloe Bennet, + More 🌞]

wellhayley: Part Two: Can't find me bitches #GaiaWise #emmathompson #JessButcher




emmyrossum: Trekked into the mountains in Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas. Truly once in a lifetime experience learning how to respect, understand and communicate with them, continuing the work of Dian Fossey.




reesewitherspoon: Brunch prep. #MatchyMatchy in my @draperjames of course! 💙💗



emmawatson: Just being a book fairy in Paris for @oursharedshelf, @bookfairiesworldwide & @bookfairies_france! If you find a copy please read, enjoy and then leave for someone else to find! 🇫🇷📚🤸‍♀️ @the_press_tour: dress is @Kitx, shoes are @everlane and sunglasses by @maiyet 💚💚💚



samuelljackson: Amphibs Ballin' Out!!




brielarson: 📷: @alexandergreenwald



chloebennet: Bout to throw up. That wedgie life tho... @Ryanacarrillo ✨#valleygirlfilm



itswilwheaton:I met David Tennant!!



karliekloss: J'adore



kateupton: When the 4th starts on the 3rd🥂💦



oprah: It's summmmer! #Harvest Day



sophiabush: Update from the lake ... I made it out of the wake today. @boreta took what's basically a @sunglasshut #ad without even trying (but come ON a that reflection!? These are from my summer style picks so hiiii y'all 😎) and I may never leave Austin. Like, ever.



michelleobama: When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.




karlurbanHi 5 Stranger
@johnthecho #chrispine
Anton 💗



taylorlautnerI'm meeting him there next time. @chipotlemexicangrill @christophertitone


