Celebrity Instagram Round Up: Summer Edition!
chrishemsworth: Oh @australia come on stop it !!!
[🌞 Hayley Attwell, Samuel Jackson, Emma Watson, Brie Larson, Chloe Bennet, + More 🌞]
wellhayley: Part Two: Can't find me bitches #GaiaWise #emmathompson #JessButcher
emmyrossum: Trekked into the mountains in Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas. Truly once in a lifetime experience learning how to respect, understand and communicate with them, continuing the work of Dian Fossey.
reesewitherspoon: Brunch prep. #MatchyMatchy in my @draperjames of course! 💙💗
emmawatson: Just being a book fairy in Paris for @oursharedshelf, @bookfairiesworldwide & @bookfairies_france! If you find a copy please read, enjoy and then leave for someone else to find! 🇫🇷📚🤸♀️ @the_press_tour: dress is @Kitx, shoes are @everlane and sunglasses by @maiyet 💚💚💚
samuelljackson: Amphibs Ballin' Out!!
brielarson: 📷: @alexandergreenwald
chloebennet: Bout to throw up. That wedgie life tho... @Ryanacarrillo ✨#valleygirlfilm
itswilwheaton:I met David Tennant!!
karliekloss: J'adore
kateupton: When the 4th starts on the 3rd🥂💦
oprah: It's summmmer! #Harvest Day
sophiabush: Update from the lake ... I made it out of the wake today. @boreta took what's basically a @sunglasshut #ad without even trying (but come ON a that reflection!? These are from my summer style picks so hiiii y'all 😎) and I may never leave Austin. Like, ever.
michelleobama: When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.
karlurbanHi 5 Stranger
@johnthecho #chrispine
Anton 💗
taylorlautnerI'm meeting him there next time. @chipotlemexicangrill @christophertitone
I wanted to shrivel up and die.
Sam L Jackson had me cackling lmao - love it! And I just love the way Oprah talks lol "Guess we're gonna have some... ZUCCHINI FOR DINNER!"
I can't hustle for it so I'll remain poor I guess.
that being said, Jersey Shore was my guilty pleasure and I wish I had an easy way to rewatch that shit just for the nostalgia "first of all, second of all"
Oh tumble! Tumble!
Karl urban just posted this and I thought it was cute: https://www.instagram.com/p/BWGNRjO
You got John Cho, Pine, and karl all in one place and Cho only gets like, three high 5s?
The hell is wrong with people???
i think emma watson is at 'bitch eating crackers' for me b/c i get annoyed at her leaving books around lol.