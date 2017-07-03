Celebrity Instagram Round Up: Summer Edition!

that hair color does not suit karlie Reply

I'd probably feel the same, Wil.

Same. Total same.

Hayley's Greek Island vacation has had me utterly jealous for several days.

I experienced the ultimate level of embarrassment when I watched her first Who Let the Dogs Out? video because I was sitting outside my work at our outdoor eating area for lunch, perusing insta, and pressed play on that video not knowing what the song was. Cue that song blaring for all to hear (including some of my coworkers who share the same space with me).



I wanted to shrivel up and die.

Lmao

lol I was embarrassed just listening to it alone in my bedroom.

That Emmy Rossum post is amazing, omg.



Sam L Jackson had me cackling lmao - love it! And I just love the way Oprah talks lol "Guess we're gonna have some... ZUCCHINI FOR DINNER!"



Edited at 2017-07-03 08:09 pm (UTC)

My father thinks that as soon as you make an Instagram, money starts pouring in. I do a weekly bake/cooking from a different book, and he started telling me about how I "just have to put pictures up" and how "so many people make money of it". Like awww but nope.

lol I'm trying to get more followers to live that insta funded life but it's not that easy

I feel like all of ONTD needs to follow each other and just keep that follower count up.

I'm just ..too lazy for it. I've had a blog for years and I still haven't added SEO stuff and forget to cross-post blogs.

hahaha I seem to always keep my follower count steady at around the 130's. Then again, I always block bots that want to follow me

seriously, i gained like 100 in a week and then i now just get 8 follows, then 8 unfollows, for the last three weeks.

In the current climate it seems, depending on what you're doing, you need a great camera, good lighting, and money to go cool places and buy nice things lol. Like, most of those people take their pictures on their 1,000 dollar cameras, edit them and then post, and it's not only people who are already making money doing that now I see girls who are just starting out doing it.

lmao i tried that first with my travel pics but then i remembered I am not about that life (they have to take soooooo many pictures it's exhausting) and now I've got a book insta where I post pictures of the books I read with my dog and it has a whole 15 followers!

I can't hustle for it so I'll remain poor I guess.



I can't hustle for it so I'll remain poor I guess. Reply

Klossy betta get ha arse to Rhode Island, STAT.

They better deliver, my fam is being boring so I have nothing going on tomorrow.

Oprah and I share the same look when we're staring at kale. I mean, it's fine for some things (soup, quiche) but there's a limit.

I do totally agree with her about lemon verbena and Thai basil, though. I planted that stuff all over my yard and garden and I don't really have a use for it other than breaking off pieces and sniffing it.

I had a lemon verbena popsicle from a farmers market once, and it was honestly one of the best things I've ever tasted.

I love when Oprah does her Harvest stuff she's so extra lmao. I love Reese's super white super curated IG like idk why normally that stuff bugs me but it's Reese Witherspoon and I live to see her cute and happy.

I legit didn't recognize anyone until I got to Deana, why does Sam look so different?

You know why

they all look so... odd.



that being said, Jersey Shore was my guilty pleasure and I wish I had an easy way to rewatch that shit just for the nostalgia "first of all, second of all" Reply

ew no, leave them in 2011.

i think it's cute that they're still friends (or acquaintances at least)

Lol at SLJ



Oh tumble! Tumble! Reply

Karl urban just posted this and I thought it was cute: Omgggg I thought Hayley Atwell had gotten rid of her instagram????Karl urban just posted this and I thought it was cute: https://www.instagram.com/p/BWGNRjO BvOh/

Cute! I'll add it to the post.

that video is adorable. Where are they? If I saw any of them in the street I would be like, 'yeah, no high fives, just hug me and then let's go get a drink and be buddies.'

Hold up



You got John Cho, Pine, and karl all in one place and Cho only gets like, three high 5s?



The hell is wrong with people??? Reply

emmy rossum's is definitely a 'one of these things is not like the other'.



i think emma watson is at 'bitch eating crackers' for me b/c i get annoyed at her leaving books around lol. Reply

The Gideons did it first.

Book fairies sounds adorable but why leave a lot of copies of the same book in one place?

I assumed it was so people wouldn't want to take more than one copy? Idk. She usually leaves feminist lit laying around, bless her.

That makes sense :)

I wonder how many of Emma Watson's books end up in a bin.

I appreciate the thought, but I'm not picking up any subway books.

same. it would be cute if she partnered up with small businesses or libraries to help drive traffic to those spots.

