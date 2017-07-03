gretchen was the name of my v in a dream i had a long time ago Reply

Thread

Link

the beat is very 90s euro trash techno Reply

Thread

Link

And we love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





QUE HINO Reply

Thread

Link

I dont click on her Vids, but can she actually sing?



Serving Big Ange realness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yess! this is her most emotional ballad to date



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

e essa gringa azeda falando que Gretchen nem é meme popular? ME SEGURA MANA, ME SEGURA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her marketing team should trashed, like using this many memes is kinda sad and desperate



but the video was cute Reply

Thread

Link

They really love going to that particular well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the lesson from this whole album release is that definitely doesn't have a marketing team anymore outside of the people who execute the random ideas she gets from the internet and she desperately needs one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She hired Ellie Goulding s old assistant who has zero experience to be her manager. That's why everything is all over the place. Her fans had a hashtag to fire her and she adresser it lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like that's the whole theme though. "Witness". She put her life online in that live stream and she's using "viral" celebrities in the marketing. Maybe because she failed at actually writing her "woke pop" album she decided to make the marketing a commentary on online and viral culture. I'm not saying it's effective or that it's working - but there was clearly an attempt here to stick with a theme regarding how internet culture means everyone's lives are now online for everyone else to see. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like it has actually overshadowed her and the music too. Like, so many features, memes, pop culture references, Taylor Swift, etc. I actually had to try to remember which song featured the dancing arm kid, the drag queens, is this the Taylor Swift song? etc.



I don't know. I am being reminded that you can't always force something to go viral or be a meme. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not even popular memes, I have no clue who this is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM DYING Reply

Thread

Link

This song is even worse that I thought it would be when I read the lyrics. Reply

Thread

Link

seriously... "a tiger don't lose no sleep don't need opinions from a shellfish or a sheep"? like, Katy sis this line was already cheesy on Game of Thrones, and you actually made it worse? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously this is embarrassing trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember for her last album some journalist counted the # of cliches katy used in her albums. like if you just listen to roar it's a bunch of cliches. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

katy's own lyrics are crap. you can literally tell when it's her writing or when it's a co-writer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

necki's verses are even worse. the only clever thing is the title. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your game is tired

You should retire

You're 'bout as cute as

An old coupon expired





lyrical genius Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same, Rey. I was wtf am I reading Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Katy tries so hard to be campy. Reply

Thread

Link

For a second i thought this was that woman from mob wives who died of cancer Reply

Thread

Link

i was literally about to leave a comment asking why i thought this woman was dead.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Disrespecting Big Ang like that!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait she's dead?? rip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was vh1 celebrity frenchie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i had NO IDEA Big Ang had died! :( or maybe I did know and I blocked it out/forgot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess for a lyric video outsourcing to a meme isn't as bad as it seemed originally Reply

Thread

Link

Gretchen remains a queen but god damn this song is bad Reply

Thread

Link

This is all so strange, mainly because putting out a lyric video for Swish Swish now seems so late. And I thought her record company was going to push that abysmal Save as Draft as her next single. Reply

Thread

Link

So far they're only pushing Save As Draft to Hot AC radio. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought "Save As Draft" was a silly name for a trash song but it's actually the name of the song, omg. That's rough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I figured an actual music video already released so I'm shocked just a lyric video is out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder what katy's username on ATRL is Reply

Thread

Link

Talking about ATRL, did you read the so-called insider's scoop on her?

Video is directed by Dave Meyers ("Firework") and is coming Friday. Australia Voice performance this weekend, iTunes discount for next 2 weeks, U.S. promo coming next 2 weeks.

Additionally every should know Katy's era is being planned as a marathon, all the way through her 2018 idol season. She has a lot of great gigs-- HUGE gigs-- booked and she will be promoting Witness for a long time now on big platforms worldwide.

She has incredible gigs lined up (gigs that don't happen to artists during traditional album cycles), and yes I do see a good amount of music videos in the end of it all





The video was not released, but Nicki alluded to it being shot, so maybe they are delaying it for Feels to get big to get a little bit hype from it. I also remember reading that blind item on LSA about her label giving her the budgets, because she's the only big pop star they have. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, ONTD is going lose it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it'll be awkward to have huge gigs booked in an era with no hits Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I believe this was the original plan, but I cannot imagine them promoting this cd for a year+ when it is selling so few copies. Intended promo/budgets get cut all the time when an era is under-performing.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc her team is stupid. all of this time and money wasted on an album that has already plummeted down the charts and will be lucky to sell 300k in the US...



then you have her tour, which is bombing as well. they're are gonna lose so much money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lemme watch on mute Reply

Thread

Link

I want this song to do well so she'll hopefully release Roulette next. Plus this song is not that bad, I like it Reply

Thread

Link