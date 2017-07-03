Documentary About Black LGBT Gang Available On Louis CK's Website For $5.00
-“Check It” is directed by Toby Oppenheimer and Dana Flor, who followed the gang members for four years as they dealt with harassment, poverty, and violence.
-Steve Buscemi was executive producer and encouraged Louis to watch the film at the Tribeca Film Festival where it made an impact on the comedian:
"It’s about a gay black street gang in DC (the only one documented in the country) made up of kids who were living on the streets and easy targets for violence and harassment,” he explained. “They started this gang to protect each other. They made a family where they didn’t have one.”
He also admitted that the film is not easy to watch: “It takes on life right where the rubber hits the road. What made me love it was just the kids themselves. They are like any kids, like anyone’s children. They are trying to cope against terrible odds, they are funny and full of hope and life. Their lives are difficult and complex. They are very generous in sharing this with the filmmakers and you, if you watch the film.”
The film can be watched on the Louis CK website here: https://louisck.net/
Video Source | Article Source
I'm glad he's making it available but I still hate him so much
But this seems like one of those situations where subjects of the film deserve a portion of the money more than anyone.
It's unclear how much of the purchase price goes towards the filmmakers and subjects of Check It. The FADER has reached out for comment.
Yep and I remember one of his stand ups was him justifying using the n word.
https://srlp.org/donate/
https://giveto.sageusa.org/pages/donati
https://alp.org/
http://www.blackandpink.org/