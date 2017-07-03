Documentary About Black LGBT Gang Available On Louis CK's Website For $5.00

louis ck though? Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, he did create Pootie Tang... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, well that cancels out his racism and predatory behavior! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always forget that wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte



I'm glad he's making it available but I still hate him so much Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i know, right? he makes me physically ill.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Pay? To watch? Reply

Thread

Link

i watched pootie tang last night and i felt my soul leave my body Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao! Also your icon, holy crap. Whatever happened to her? I almost never see her anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She happened.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm going to watch it today. Ugh, dreading it tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is the money going........ Reply

Thread

Link

my first thought Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any info on where the money is going? Reply

Thread

Link

Wouldn't it be going to the filmmakers and Steve Buscemi? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See comment below, it seems that it's unclear who gets what.



But this seems like one of those situations where subjects of the film deserve a portion of the money more than anyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y'all jump to cynicism so quickly. This sounds cool, I want to check it out



Edited at 2017-07-03 06:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

“I’ve been speaking up,” she said, pausing briefly before naming names. “It’s Louis C.K., locking the door and masturbating in front of women comics and writers. I can’t tell you—I’ve heard so many stories. Not just him, but a lot of them. And it’s just par for the course. It’s just shit women have to put up with.” (Louis C.K.’s rep did not respond to a request for comment.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit, this is so so dissapointing. I somehow thought ppl here just jumped to conclusions not that somebody really named him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not about the documentary, honestly I think it sounds interesting too, but it's about Louis CK's involvement. Dude is a sexual predator. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the doc looks great, it's just....Louis CK is trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was looking for links to this lol but could not find it. I want to watch this badly! Reply

Thread

Link

I got this from The Fader:



It's unclear how much of the purchase price goes towards the filmmakers and subjects of Check It. The FADER has reached out for comment.



Edited at 2017-07-03 06:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This is what I need to know before I watch the film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't he repeatedly say 'f*ggot' in his stand up at one point Reply

Thread

Link

yeppppp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep and I remember one of his stand ups was him justifying using the n word. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That word + the n word + cunt...he uses them all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White people are obsessed with creating and consuming media about Black and LGBTQ people facing harassment, poverty, and violence but will do nothing to help them alleviate it. Reply

Thread

Link

Very true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's why everyone want to know where the money is going, because if it's going to help this community then great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They deserve all the money, but I still don't think it's a fair exchange. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's why I am always suspicious about films like this and why so much white-made black films focus on the struggle and pain of communities and not their successes. It seems voyeuristic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the ones i find worse are those that think praying is going to change anything. there was a news article i forgot which citys mayor urged citizens to form prayer squads to combat violence it's like fucking christ the delusion that these people have, the perpetual victim mode, the persecution narrative, the DENIAL (up to an including the political turmoil the united states currently faces), etc.. it's pretty sad sometimes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this feels weird and surprising coming from buscemi and louis ck tbh. but i also find louis to be appalling as a human. Reply

Thread

Link

Steve Buscemi has been producing documentaries for years but yeah the Louis CK connection is random as hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

had no idea about that tbh! i'm about to google. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm obsessed with documentaries and this one looks good but I hope it gets put on a platform where the film makers and presumably the subjects (or a charity) get some of it. Reply

Thread

Link

In the past year I probably watched more documentaries than feature films (probably not anymore, because the documentary-based cable network closed down today) and this is one of those that I would totally watch, reminds me of one episode of Viceland's Gaycation. I don't know Louis CK that good but I also don't have 5 dollars on my hands, so I will probably torrent it anyway Reply

Thread

Link



https://srlp.org/donate/

https://giveto.sageusa.org/pages/donati on-pages/2017-june-pridea

https://alp.org/

http://www.blackandpink.org/ you know you don't need a cinematic excuse to donate time or money to charities that support LGBT+ POC. Check out local groups in your area too to volunteer! Reply

Thread

Link

Great comment - thanks for posting this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for these! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link