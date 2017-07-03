E! TV Scoop Awards 2017 full list of winners





Melissa and Andy are good picks



Why is Katie McGrath a breakout star? I thought she was quite well known already from Merlin. Reply

i guess because merlin was more known in the UK, so maybe they mean breakout in terms of america? idk Reply

lol at the 100 Reply

i'm glad i bucked tradition and read the OP in its entirety. sense8 winning stuff was kinda weird, but once i started seeing the 100 win shit, i knew fans were responsible for this hot garbage. Reply

also, i have no idea what's going on with this show anymore but i'd be willing to bet all my money and valuables on this winning moment not being the least bit sexy or romance coded 😂



Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment

Winner: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100) Reply

from the source, Best actual kiss: Damon and Elena's reunion kiss (The Vampire Diaries)



Sexiest non-kiss moment: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)



🙄🙄🙄

non-sexiest non-kiss moment Reply

ikr. i dont even watch this show and i know there has to be a better sexiest non-kiss moment

than this.



edit: oops didnt mean to write sexist



lmao sexist still felt right somehow. sick of hetero crackships being treated like they're canon just because a bunch of straight girls wanna fuck the guy half of the ship and ignore that all of clarke's actual love interests since finn have been other women 🙊 Reply

smh mess. Reply

The moment was a goodbye moment I think. Like they were leaving each other. It was caring but in no way sexy Reply

Winner: The Big Bang Theory

Best Comedy
Winner: The Big Bang Theory

I stopped reading the list right there. Reply

I will NEVER understand how that show got so popular. It's not funny at all and the characters are completely unlikable. But this is the same country that voted Trump into office, so I'm not too surprised I guess. Reply

The weirdest thing for me is that I have friends with awesome taste and good humor that love the show. It confounds me Reply

Stans Fans have the worst taste. Reply

So many things about this list are hilarious; I don't even know where to start. Reply

Aww, McGrath finally wins something. Cole sprouse though? 😃 Reply

What a shitty list of winners Reply

what a giant list of terrible things Reply

yep. this list is 99% cw trash, which tells you all you need to know. Reply

this is what happens when fans vote for shit. it becomes the teen choice awards Reply

is supernatural's insane fandom dying out? anything fan voting related usually has jared/jensen/misha on there. Reply

Lol Reply

how is Cole Sprouse a "Breakout Star"?

Right? That's like not even fair because Cole's been acting since he was like 3 years old and has been in a number of iconic and memorable things. Homeboy is worth millions, like he broke out already lol. If anyone should've gotten breakout star from Riverdale it should've been Madelaine Petsch because Cheryl Blossom is easily the best character. Reply

i love Cheryl! Reply

yikes bellarke fans still exist? Reply

Best Series Finale



Winner: Person of Interest (CBS)



the best win this award has offered.



lowkey bitter that the last season had no love .



Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show

Winner: The Gifted (Fox)



Best Series Finale

Winner: Person of Interest (CBS)

the best win this award has offered.

lowkey bitter that the last season had no love .

Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show

Winner: The Gifted (Fox)

lbr amy acker fans voted for this. idky but i'm not feeling the show. i think sarah's show is much better.

person of interest never got the love it deserved 😔 Reply

the show was slept on. SMH



at least its sister show 'Westworld' is getting some love. Reply

Best Shocker

Winner: Klaus' letter to Caroline (The Vampire Diaries)

Runner Up: Jace and Clary aren't brother and sister (Shadowhunters)



the shocker in this category is the winners.



Best Guest Star

Runner Up: Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries)



lol idky but this is funny to me.



Best Reality/Docuseries

Keeping Up with the Kardashians



SAD!



what are these awards?? Reply

This is so funny, just fandoms giving themselves awards so when you tweet something like I can't stand Regina on OUAT you get someone saying shut up she's the best character and won best musical moment on the tv scoop awards 2017 Reply

Best Comedy

Winner: The Big Bang Theory



Who are they supplying drugs? Reply

I stopped watching when Lexa died, did Blarke happen now that the lesbian is dead? Reply

No they're just really dedicated. It seems like he loves her and she cares for him deeply like a friend imo. But that's Clarke in all her relationships. She is all yeah whatever *manipulates*. Then she randomly decided to jump their bones. Reply

Get it Sense8 Reply

I just spoiled myself with the sense8 win, is Wolfgang dead? Reply

lol I forgot Jennifer Morrison was leaving OUAT, I can't wait to see how messy the next season gets Reply

YAS @ Sense8.



Everything else was just....meh... Reply

