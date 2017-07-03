E! TV Scoop Awards 2017 full list of winners
Best Drama:
Sense8 (Netflix)
Best Comedy
Winner: The Big Bang Theory
Best Drama Actress
Winner: Eliza Taylor (The 100)
Best Drama Actor
Winner: Bob Morley (The 100)
Best Comedy Actress
Winner: Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine Nine)
Best Comedy Actor
Winner: Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)
Best Couple
Winner: Oliver and Felicity (Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow)
Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment
Winner: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)
Breakout Star - Female
Winner: Katie McGrath (Supergirl)
Breakout Star - Male
Winner: Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)
Best Fight
Winner: Oliver vs. Prometheus (Arrow finale)
Best Musical Moment
Winner: Regina singing "Love Doesn't Stand a Chance" (Once Upon a Time)
Best Shocker
Winner: Klaus' letter to Caroline (The Vampire Diaries)
Worst Shocker
Winner: Wolfgang is taken by Whispers (Sense8)
Best Guest Star
Winner: Emily Bett Rickards (Legends of Tomorrow)
Best Villain
Winner: Prometheus/Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra, Arrow)
Saddest Actor Exit
Winner: Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time)
Saddest Death
Winner: Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries)
Best Series Finale
Winner: Person of Interest (CBS)
Saddest Cancellation
Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)
Best New 2016/2017 Show
Winner: Riverdale (The CW)
Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show
Winner: The Gifted (Fox)
Best Cast on Social Media
Winner: Wynonna Earp
Best Fandom
Winner: Clexa (Clarke and Lexa, The 100)
Best Reality Show
Winner: World of Dance
Best Reality Star
Winner: Derek Hough
yes, these were user voted
but looking at the rest i'm not really sure how they even won, lol
