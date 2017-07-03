Bill and Ted's 3 is in the works
I went to a showing of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey last night at the Aero Theater in Santa Monica, and between the movies there was a panel with a bunch of the cast and producer Scott Kroopf.
Alex Winter (Bill) said that they are working on a third film, although it sounds like it's been tough getting it actually started. The premise is that Bill and Ted have fucked up and Wyld Stallyns are not a famous, influential band. The powers that be in the future come back and they have 10 hours to make an amazing song or it will never happen.
The studio wanted a younger Rufus, so Scott Kroopf talked to Charlie Sheen about the part. Even he knew that wasn't a good idea (the role was played by George Carlin). Alex and Keanu went on repeated auditions for the parts over months. Amy Stoch (Missy) had to audition six times. Diane Franklin went in to audition for Joan of Arc because she had just done a French accent for Better Off Dead, then was asked to read for the role of Princess Joanna. It came close to never being released due to studio financial issues, and they were spooked by the release of Back to the Future. Alex said he and Keanu joked before filming the first scene with Socrates that nobody would ever see it. It was almost released directly to HBO. Scott convinced the studio to test it and audiences loved it. Keanu was supposed to be a surprise guest on the panel but canceled two hours before because he was sick. However there was a young guy in the audience who cos-played Ted who looked and sounded great! Other than a few establishing shots, nothing was filmed in California. It was shot in Phoenix and Rome.
Left to right: Moderator, Alex Winter (Bill), Diane Franklin (Princess Joanna), Kimberly Kates (Princess Elizabeth), Amy Stoch (Missy), Arturo Gill (Station, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey), Scott Kroopf (producer).
Bill and the princesses.
Source: Me and my phone
Alex Winter (Bill) said that they are working on a third film, although it sounds like it's been tough getting it actually started. The premise is that Bill and Ted have fucked up and Wyld Stallyns are not a famous, influential band. The powers that be in the future come back and they have 10 hours to make an amazing song or it will never happen.
Left to right: Moderator, Alex Winter (Bill), Diane Franklin (Princess Joanna), Kimberly Kates (Princess Elizabeth), Amy Stoch (Missy), Arturo Gill (Station, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey), Scott Kroopf (producer).
Bill and the princesses.
Source: Me and my phone
i know keanu has been talking up the possibility of a new bill and ted movie, so i'm glad things are progressing and we're getting more info. the world needs more 80s/90s revivals with original casts. that premise doesn't sound half bad either 👌
I love that Keanu and Alex have stayed friends all these years later
Keanu is one of the only actors I'd take at their word, he must have been uncontrollably vomiting.
I always thought it was cute how the other guy wore crop tops in the movies but I wish it had been Keanu instead!!
Fingers crossed it gets made. I don't care how bad it is, I'll buy a ticket and go watch this in a cinema.
I feel like we get this "announcement" every few years.
my friends and i have been contacting them and their responses have been... really something (in one email, the respondent used his ex-wife's assault as a reason why he was sympathetic to survivors - yet they're still screening the film, anyway? yikes)
EDIT: went to look it up again; she was only informed of the scene before they were about to shoot. So yeah, that makes it much worse, but I still feel that there should be a distinction between being coerced to consent to a fabricated sex act vs being completely unaware and sexually assaulted for real on camera, which would have been even worse.
Edited at 2017-07-04 02:25 am (UTC)
My thoughts exactly.
The only place I actually made a conscious effort to go to was the Circle K, and it was magical. /csb
But I would love a Bill and Ted 3. Fingers crossed it actually happens.
I want to do photos of them VS now at the landmarks where they filmed since metrocenter no longer has 100% of what they had in the movie
Coincidentally the circle K here closed down :(