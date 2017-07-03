Bill and Ted's 3 is in the works





God Keanu is cute as hell in those movies.

keanu looks amazing for his age rn, but late 80s/early 90s keanu was e v e r y t h i n g <3

I fluctuate but Speed era Keanu was pretty damn fine.

Constantine Keanu can fuck me up.

Bill and Ted started my Keanu crush and that continued to Point Break and eventually Speed for him to be my 90s crush. I used to have a big Speed poster in my bedroom.

lmao i didn't think he was that attractive before (and i don't think he is even in this gif lol) but CURRENT KEANU IS EVERYTHING JFC He aged like fine wine

i can't imagine a 3 but i'd still see it lmao

10/10 excellent ontd original



i know keanu has been talking up the possibility of a new bill and ted movie, so i'm glad things are progressing and we're getting more info. the world needs more 80s/90s revivals with original casts. that premise doesn't sound half bad either 👌 Reply

Thanks! When the question was asked Alex kind of shifted in his seat and said "We have to get Keanu to stop talking about it."

lmao no really?

Cool post, OP!



I love that Keanu and Alex have stayed friends all these years later Reply

Thank you!

Keanu was supposed to be a surprise guest on the panel but canceled two hours before because he was sick.

Keanu is one of the only actors I'd take at their word, he must have been uncontrollably vomiting. Reply

or explosive shits

I'd help him plug the leak.

It's not unbelievable because he is always sick. Dude needs some probiotics and a good multivitamin.

mte there's just some intrinsic quality of genuine honesty to him.

But who will replace Rufus?

Sucks Keanu couldn't make it



I always thought it was cute how the other guy wore crop tops in the movies but I wish it had been Keanu instead!! Reply

According to a recent interview with Keanu, one of the major things holding up production is all the legalities surrounding the film, trying to get the rights to everything, who owns what, all that crap.



Fingers crossed it gets made. I don't care how bad it is, I'll buy a ticket and go watch this in a cinema.



I feel like we get this "announcement" every few years.

We do - it's been in development hell for a well

i'm really sad i missed this (i was dying to go, and i'm glad keanu couldn't make it or i'd be even more livid lol), but there's currently a boycott of american cinematheque due to them screening last tango in paris twice since the news went viral several months ago about schneider's filmed assault being real. the people in charge have been really gross whenever someone contacts them about it.

Oh wow thanks for letting me know. I know it's on the schedule later this month--hopefully they can be convinced to take it off. I think I'll send them an email asking them to.

you are awesome! <3



my friends and i have been contacting them and their responses have been... really something (in one email, the respondent used his ex-wife's assault as a reason why he was sympathetic to survivors - yet they're still screening the film, anyway? yikes) Reply

Not sure if it helps or if you were already referring to this, but apparently the actress knew it was a sex scene, so that part was not the assault. Instead, she wasn't aware that butter would be used, and that was the part she was shocked at and which the director referred to as wanting to see her reaction "as a woman, not an actress". Which is still bad, especially in such a vulnerable context when mental preparation and being fully aware of every detail is important, but it wasn't a matter of her being raped on camera, as some articles made it out to be.



EDIT: went to look it up again; she was only informed of the scene before they were about to shoot. So yeah, that makes it much worse, but I still feel that there should be a distinction between being coerced to consent to a fabricated sex act vs being completely unaware and sexually assaulted for real on camera, which would have been even worse.



Edited at 2017-07-04 02:25 am (UTC) Reply

I finally saw John Wick 2 and my god Keanu is a Man™

My thoughts exactly.

I grew up in Phoenix so I went to a lot of the places they filmed without realizing it. My brother did summer school at the high school they filmed exterior shots at and every day I picked him up I was like "Why does this look so familiar?" I eventually figured it out.

The only place I actually made a conscious effort to go to was the Circle K, and it was magical. /csb



But I would love a Bill and Ted 3. Fingers crossed it actually happens. Reply

I go to the mall they filmed at all the time! What school/circle k did they film at 🤔



I want to do photos of them VS now at the landmarks where they filmed since metrocenter no longer has 100% of what they had in the movie Reply

this is one of those movies I still quote years later ha ha.

Coincidentally the circle K here closed down :( Reply

