Fox Is Feeling P-E-T-T-Y: Developing New Singing Competition to Hit Airwaves BEFORE Idol Relaunch

I feel like I don't know anyone that has cable anymore so I'm surprised reality tv still does well. Reply

These are both network shows, though? No cable required. Reply

Ah true. I forget that's at thing so I only ever use my tv for my roku Reply

Does it actually work though? Back in the 90s when we didn't have cable we would try and watch the "free" channels and shit was soooo fucking fuzzy lol, it's been a long ass time though maybe it's better now Reply

If they do like an American version of Produce 101, I'd watch it tbh. Reply

pick me pick me pick me up Reply

this sounds lame.



give me Produce 101/Pussycat: Search for the Next Doll on a network TV budget with 100 contestants and guest performances by 90s/00s boy bands & girl bands. Reply

This will not end well for anyone. Find some new ideas, networks. Reply

So, y'all excited for Battle of the White Guys with Guitars, 2018? Reply

Will continue to not watch any of these . Reply

They are both idiots, signing completion shows are a thing of the past. They need to hang it up Reply

There are already like 453454 singing and competition shows. Do something new. Reply

NOOOOOO Reply

who wants to watch either tho Reply

I'm just tired of singing shows in general, and obviously others are too. Why else do you think Idol became irrelevant years before it was finally cancelled? Why else did X-Factor flop? Why else has nobody from The Voice had a decent career? People are over this. Reply

The Voice contestants don't have any success because they don't put *any* money into recording, getting producers, promotion, etc. Releasing an album with one performance is not promotion and no one is going to sell well that isn't already established. Reply

Melanie Martinez has a decent career. Christina Grimmie did too until she was murdered. Reply

I feel like Grimmie's career wasn't that monumental, I only heard of her after she was killed Reply

So over these singing competition shows Reply

Omg who the hell cares? Reply

I can't see AI happening. Too much drama behind the scenes with money talks. Reply

I hate singing shows but I would watch this. You'd have to be really good to beat challengers every week. Or at least not horrible. Reply

