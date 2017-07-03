Fox Is Feeling P-E-T-T-Y: Developing New Singing Competition to Hit Airwaves BEFORE Idol Relaunch
- Variety has learned this morning that Fox is fast tracking the development process of a new singing competition.
- This comes off the heels that ABC is relaunching Fox's former golden child American Idol in the Spring of 2018.
- Fox expressed great frustration and anger over the move, as they had still been in talks with Fremantle, Idol's production company, about bringing the show back 2-3 years down the road and felt ABC launching the show with essentially only one year off the year, was a stab in the back.
- This new singing show is from Isaraeli distributor Armoza Formats.
- The Armoza project is a variation on classic shiny-floor singing competitions, one in which the show’s four finalists are selected in the premiere episode. New contestants then challenge the finalists each week to steal one of the four slots. The winner is named in the season finale.
- No launch date is set but Fox is fast tracking this for a Winter-start, to beat Idol and ABC to the punch.
Things got interesting...
give me Produce 101/Pussycat: Search for the Next Doll on a network TV budget with 100 contestants and guest performances by 90s/00s boy bands & girl bands.