Promo, synopsis and stills for 'Killjoys' 03 x 02 "A Skinner, Darkley"


John's search for Clara gets under some people's skin. Dutch and D'avin attempt to train a replacement nerd.














As you can tell by the stills this will be Viktoria Modesta's first episode. I really like the new characters so far but the end of the last episode broke my heart. New episode airs on Space and SyFy on Friday at 8/7c!
