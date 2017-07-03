Promo, synopsis and stills for 'Killjoys' 03 x 02 "A Skinner, Darkley"

look for a surprise at the end of this episode. Reply

Thread

Link

I like Ollie more than Clara even though we've only had one episode of each. Loved the whole hackmod bit.

Maybe it's because they're far apart, but the Dutch/Johnny relationship felt weird. The message at the end was awkward/no chemistry.



I love Fancy/Pree/Alvis being the team now. That's the best thing. I'm interested in D'av's ship deal, if that was even him Reply

Thread

Link

my dude! (turin, whose name i have finally learned)



also re; the promo: yassssss



i haven't had time to watch the premiere yet, though. i think i'll wait for ep. 2 to air and i'll watch them both next weekend. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I'm still so stressed about that ending!!! I wonded what happened to the real person!! I really hope they're OK!! And I hope they get found out soon became I'm not here for a season long drag.



Planning on rewatching the episode and looking for signs if there are any. Reply

Thread

Link

Do they really need a replacement nerd? I'm cool with them just 'settling' for Pree-Fancy-Alvis until Johnny gets back. I really hope them being apart doesn't last most of the season. Reply

Thread

Link

viktoria 😭😭😭❤️ Reply

Thread

Link