Promo, synopsis and stills for 'Killjoys' 03 x 02 "A Skinner, Darkley"
John's search for Clara gets under some people's skin. Dutch and D'avin attempt to train a replacement nerd.
Source 1, 2 and 3
As you can tell by the stills this will be Viktoria Modesta's first episode. I really like the new characters so far but the end of the last episode broke my heart. New episode airs on Space and SyFy on Friday at 8/7c!
Maybe it's because they're far apart, but the Dutch/Johnny relationship felt weird. The message at the end was awkward/no chemistry.
I love Fancy/Pree/Alvis being the team now. That's the best thing. I'm interested in D'av's ship deal, if that was even him
also re; the promo: yassssss
i haven't had time to watch the premiere yet, though. i think i'll wait for ep. 2 to air and i'll watch them both next weekend.
Planning on rewatching the episode and looking for signs if there are any.
REPLACEMENT NERD???!
rude.