Barack Obama References SHINee in Speech, SHINee Member Responds
Between breaking Billboard records, first-time U.S. awards show wins and KCON conventions around the country, it’s clear that the international K-pop takeover ain’t slowing down anytime soon.
Now, even the former President of the United States is getting in on the action.
Barack Obama spoke to the audience at the 8th Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul on Monday (July 3) about Korean culture, the alliance between the United States and South Korea and “the power of the free market, rule of democracy [and] Korean creativity,” among other topics.
During the speech, which began with a “good morning” by the former President in Korean, Obama name-dropped one act in particular as an example of friendly U.S.-South Korea relations: “Famous movies are being filmed in Korea. Young people in the U.S. learn Korean so they can understand SHINee. Likewise, I heard SHINee likes USA’s In-N-Out hamburgers,” he said. (Transcription via AllKPop.)
The call-out went viral across Korean media outlets immediately, to the point where SHINee heard about the former President’s praise. And very quickly, member Key (Kim Ki-bum) responded to Obama with an Instagram post.
“Thanks for mentioning us, Mr. Obama. SHINee will do our best for the growth of global ‘pop culture’. and YES! We do love ‘IN-N-OUT’ :)” he wrote.
There’s only one way this could go: we’re ready for the Obama-SHINee collaboration — starting with a meeting over some In-N-Out burgers.
I died a little inside reading former president..... I died a little.
FBI (Clue + Note) is an all-time classic.
With that said as of late I'm finding it harder and harder to rectify his actions with the image most people have of him in their heads. Like his immigration policies other than DACA we're just ruthless. The fact that republicans were able to make immigration a hot issue this last election cycle is a true testimony to the deep seeded ignorance and prejudice they have nurtured in their base because Obama is one of the "toughest" Presidents we have ever had on immigration. And I know all world leaders are basically mass murderers but the stats about drone strikes in his administration are fucking horrifying.
I don't think there's such thing as a president with clean hands but at least he had (and apparently still has) the respect of the international community and isn't completely fucking insane
I heard one of them regularly streams CL's Lifted on Spotify, so it wouldn't surprise me.
barack: malia, did you listen to the new single shinee just dropped?
malia: dad, i don't care about shinee.
barack: ok, but did you listen to it though?
My money's on Sasha.
I've still never been to in-n-out. Am I missing out? I do hear whataburger is better, and I've had that.
This honestly made me smile tbh