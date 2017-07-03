Barack Obama References SHINee in Speech, SHINee Member Responds

Obama! America needs you! Reply

Thread

Link

I died a little inside reading former president..... I died a little.



Edited at 2017-07-03 04:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Lol he is so corny....sigh Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

trump must be pissed right now.

Reply

Thread

Link

yeah trump is an army Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lies. He's a... idk what are Big Blah stans called? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah Donny is definitely an Only13 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I was gonna say that's actually a good point about pop culture but I'm sure it would somehow be misinterpreted as unequivocal support for Kim Jong Un and Bill Cosby so. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For all his faults, I greatly miss Obama. Reply

Thread

Link

shinee's back (ed by the cia) Reply

Thread

Link

FBI (Clue + Note) is an all-time classic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, how random. Sidenote, but SHINee still remains one of the better group kpop has to offer 9 years after they debuted. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been lucky enough to see them live twice and they are so damn good, and they keep putting out great music. Also show me a group that had a better debut than Shinee; Replay still holds up to this day which is more than you can say for basically any group that came out around that era. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, congrats on seeing them. If they ever come back to NYC I'm gonna try and finally see them. You're not wrong, honestly. I can find gorgeous stuff in literally every album they've ever released. The only group I'd say can even compete is BTS because I Need U is such an amazing song. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's crazy how much I miss Obama. Just the humanity and dignity he brought to our country as a whole.



With that said as of late I'm finding it harder and harder to rectify his actions with the image most people have of him in their heads. Like his immigration policies other than DACA we're just ruthless. The fact that republicans were able to make immigration a hot issue this last election cycle is a true testimony to the deep seeded ignorance and prejudice they have nurtured in their base because Obama is one of the "toughest" Presidents we have ever had on immigration. And I know all world leaders are basically mass murderers but the stats about drone strikes in his administration are fucking horrifying.



Edited at 2017-07-03 03:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It really was such a 180 in tone from him to Trump. Like we went from America's cool dad to America's creepy bigoted uncle that starts fights at every family gathering.



I don't think there's such thing as a president with clean hands but at least he had (and apparently still has) the respect of the international community and isn't completely fucking insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obama had a lot of faults but there's a reason so many ppl have an idealized image of him...he was presidential in every way, charismatic, intelligent beyond his years, and felt like an actual human being. trump otoh is not just a spoiled, rabid narcissist, but incredibly stupid. there's nothing presidential about him bc he barely qualifies as a human being. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if one of his daughters listens to them. Reply

Thread

Link

my first thought tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my first thought as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard one of them regularly streams CL's Lifted on Spotify, so it wouldn't surprise me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe it's him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he probably texts them like



barack: malia, did you listen to the new single shinee just dropped?

malia: dad, i don't care about shinee.

barack: ok, but did you listen to it though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, President Obama is a shawol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My first thought too lol, it sounds like such a dad thing to reference.



My money's on Sasha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

michelle tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen SHINee live twice and their dance coordination is pretty amazing Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Thread

Link

I've still never been to in-n-out. Am I missing out? I do hear whataburger is better, and I've had that. Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't care for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As someone not from the west coast who didnt grow up with In-N-Out, its definitely something you dont appreciate the first time you have it, but when you dont have it around is when you really start to crave/develop a fondness for it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its overrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaasssss

This honestly made me smile tbh Reply

Thread

Link