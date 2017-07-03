ONTD Roundup
For July 2, 2017:
- Kendall Jenner blocks major fan account after they expose her
- Kanye West leaves Tidal, says they owe him $3+ million
- Weekend Box Office: Despicable Me 3 comes out on top
- What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?
- Asia Kate Dillon Reacts To Jay Z's Mom's Coming Out
- ONTD Original: 5 straight-identifying celebrities who have backtracked on being bisexual
Spent a couple of hours going back through book posts for recs, fair play, ONTD generally has great taste in books 👌🏻
and what tattoos do you already have?
I really want a tattoo from the movie Labyrinth on my other arm, I just don't know of what!
Then, well, I am definitely going to wait until after I have played the game to be absolutely sure, but I love Ellie's tattoo in The Last of Us Part 2:
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/the-l
Except... I think I would exchange the moth for a blue butterfly, as a nod to Life is Strange, another video game that I absolutely loved.
I feel like this isn't a too obvious video game tattoo but people could recognise it. I'm not sure I would have it on my forearm though. Maybe on my shoulder.
Edited at 2017-07-03 03:31 pm (UTC)
I have a little black cabin on the back of my calve, to commemorate my 8 years at summer camp that made me who I am. I was on staff the last summer that it was open (it closed after 90+ years because of lake pollution :( ).
I also love that my very good friend tattooed me, especially because she is a university friend from far away who I likely won't see a ton when I am older.
I never want another tattoo. Which sucks because I have one of my kids names tattooed on me... I have three kids now. Oops.
presidents
pantone colours
santa's reindeer
precious stones
idk lol
ashelia b'nargin dalmasca
gabranth
judge magister
tuxedo mask
disney heroes and villains
final fantasy
star wars
SAILOR MOON / planets
mass effect planets and clusters
countries
months
days
music genres
the oc characters (pls name one taylor townsend)
Breakfast Foods (Bagel, Oatmeal, Waffles, etc.)
Trees (Spruce, Aspen, etc.)
Ideas:
Manic Panic colors
Famous Leaders => If you have a chubby, tiny cat, call him Puddin.
Zodiac signs
Candies made past and present
News anchors
Actresses and Actors
One hit wonders & their songs
Edited at 2017-07-03 04:17 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-03 02:13 pm (UTC)
How was everyone's weekend? Are you doing anything for the 4th?
My weekend was great! Exhausting though. I hung out with the guy I'm dating Friday night and all day Saturday. Tonight we're going to see the Boston Pops rehearsal, and then tomorrow we're planning on a picnic and then we're gonna go see the fireworks. I'm so excited!
lol bad decision.
'never cut your own bangs'
Edited at 2017-07-03 02:18 pm (UTC)
And this oldie -
But for real, Dumb Dumb (also rv) and Shake It by Sistar (rip) will forever be my songs of the summer.
And basically the whole of Melodrama
But I'm thinking of how they could have done the storyline differently where it was more surprising vs, "oh she's in love with her teacher. Ok."
Edited at 2017-07-03 02:18 pm (UTC)
ETA: Maybe ask Brenden. AFAIK it's an automatic program that's set out to spit out tweets so maybe it got buggy with the new twitter updates.
Edited at 2017-07-03 02:22 pm (UTC)
/Wisconsin resident to attempts to stay away from the Dells throughout the summer.