ONTD Roundup

i kinda like it Reply

same Reply

My, this is early!



Spent a couple of hours going back through book posts for recs, fair play, ONTD generally has great taste in books 👌🏻 Reply

i've had this really tight feeling in my throat for the past couple of days. idk what it is. it's not sore, just feels like there's a lump in there. Reply

Basically everyone at my job took off today, I'm leaving early fuck this Reply

Ugh, I wish we could leave. Half of the office is gone and we have no clients coming and we've gotten maybe five calls all day 'cause most people think we're out. Reply

lol it's a ghost town here. I'm hoping I'll get to leave early, but I'm not holding my breath. Reply

I don't even want to go in today, but Monday is our office meeting day. We might get a half day though Reply

I got all the way to work to find out it's a holiday 🙃 Reply

Opposite here. Only 3 people took off. Grrrr. Reply

The roads were a ghost town but there is a surprising amount of people in the office today. Reply

Same, I thought it'd be really quiet in the office, but a lot of people are here. Reply

we're all WFH and i HOPE that they let us finish up early Reply

what's the fucking point of having work today fml. well traffic wasn't bad. Reply

I'm beginning to think this too - me and the office manager are the only ones in my office today. Reply

Same ugh Reply

what tattoos do you want ontd? hypothetically if ur not going to get them or irl if you are



and what tattoos do you already have? Reply

I only have one right now, it's a fox curled up on a stack of books on my inner left forearm. I have about 30 that I want, though. No idea which one I'll get next but I'm constantly adding more to the list. Reply

I won't get it, but I've had an idea in mind for one in memory of my grandmother. Basically involves china teacups, daffodils and a phrase she loved. Reply

an ouroboros on my back, preferably Reply

Something simpsons related and something california related like the state flower or something Reply

I want a few minimalist stick n poke tats on my left hand/lower arm only. Yea I know hand tats fade fast but it's a dream ig. Reply

There was this recent post on ontd about tattoo artists judging celebrities tattoos and they were hella hating on hand tattoos but I wanted to be like "...but you both have hand tattoos??" Reply

I have one tattoo, a small watercolor piece of sushi on my arm. My friend and I got matching ones together.



I really want a tattoo from the movie Labyrinth on my other arm, I just don't know of what! Reply

In college I wanted to get my school's mascot and/or the Greek letter she of my co-ed fraternity. Thank GODDDDDDD I didn't. Reply

i have one, a lightning bolt on my wrist, i thought it would be a good first tattoo. in the future i'd really love some flowers that look like those botanical drawings, probably on my arm or shoulder Reply

I toy with the idea sometimes... either something travel related (graphic/simplistic compass maybe, airplane, i dunno) or there's this symbol for the pursuit of knowledge I like but it's also a west African and I dont know that I can be one of those white people Reply

i don't have any tattoos, but i'd like a bird on top of my foot. however i cannot settle on design and i think it would hurt like hell, so i'm probably never going to get it. Reply

Then, well, I am definitely going to wait until after I have played the game to be absolutely sure, but I love Ellie's tattoo in The Last of Us Part 2:

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/the-l ast-of-us-2-new-art-shows-a-closer-look-a t-el/1100-6446072/



Except... I think I would exchange the moth for a blue butterfly, as a nod to Life is Strange, another video game that I absolutely loved.



I feel like this isn't a too obvious video game tattoo but people could recognise it. I'm not sure I would have it on my forearm though. Maybe on my shoulder. I've wanted a butterfly for the last ten years but was never sure enough about it I guess.Then, well, I am definitely going to wait until after I have played the game to be absolutely sure, but I love Ellie's tattoo in The Last of Us Part 2:Except... I think I would exchange the moth for a blue butterfly, as a nod to Life is Strange, another video game that I absolutely loved.I feel like this isn't a too obvious video game tattoo but people could recognise it. I'm not sure I would have it on my forearm though. Maybe on my shoulder. Reply

prop an egg because my love for those are p permanent Reply

i have a few music-related tats i wanna get but like i am the worlds biggest weenie so i never go through with it :( Reply

it's a bit long so I don't know where I'd get it and look good, but I would love the quote from Station Eleven 'Hell is the absence of the people you long for.' or a little lightning bolt for Harry Potter. I also would like the quote 'Take these broken wings and learn to fly,' it means a lot to me. Reply

Edited at 2017-07-03 03:31 pm (UTC) I want this on my left wrist: Reply

my artist friend got a tattoo gun and I was her experiment tattoo aka her first hahaha



I have a little black cabin on the back of my calve, to commemorate my 8 years at summer camp that made me who I am. I was on staff the last summer that it was open (it closed after 90+ years because of lake pollution :( ).



I also love that my very good friend tattooed me, especially because she is a university friend from far away who I likely won't see a ton when I am older. Reply

I have too many to count, I have an anchor going through a heart with waves that says "per ardua ad astra", a big back piece with wings, a woman boxing, one of my dog which is my favorite Reply

I just want one. I had to have my dog put to sleep two months ago, and I want to get her paw print tattooed on my wrist. Reply

I want a Barn Owl and I already have the Scorpio sign, a crescent moon with a tiny star and two big ass flowers that I got from a silent auction. (That was a gamble that I paid $65 for and I'm glad because the tattoos are fucking awesome!) Reply

I would never actually get it but I want a King of the Hill tattoo so bad (probably of the beautiful character that is in my icon) Reply

I want to get two tats. One on my inner wrist with the words "honor thyself" as a reminder that I matter. And a second one is a outlined phoenix with feathers falling down (colored in for me, my fiance, and any future kids I have). Both fairly small. Reply

I have 7.5 (one is sort of removed, I had to put the removal on hold because of babies) and I wish I could get rid of all but one tbh. The only one I love is a tribute to my dead friend on my foot. I can do without the others.

I never want another tattoo. Which sucks because I have one of my kids names tattooed on me... I have three kids now. Oops. Reply

I hate mine and wish I had not gotten it plus the reasoning behind it kinda annoys me now. Reply

Ten Harry Potter themed tattoos and Roger Stone's face in the middle of my back. Reply

I want to get a swift on my shoulder if I ever get the money/guts Reply

I want a tatttoo of Ramona quimby my fav literary character Reply

ONTD, it's kitten season at the shelter and we are running out of names. Does anyone have any ideas for themes for litters that they want to offer up? Right now we have four that just became available named after summer flowers, spices, Edgar Allen Poe references, and Dragon Age characters. So. We're reaching and would love some ideas if you've got em. Reply

von trapp children

presidents

pantone colours

santa's reindeer

precious stones

idk lol Reply

Literally nothing is a bad idea at this point lol We're only like halfway through the season and we're all named out. Thanks! Reply

do you already have the lodge of sorceresses accounted for? Reply

Drag race contestants? Reply

GoT characters. Royalty. Pop stars. Reply

flowers Reply

early 00s pop stars/celebs Reply

basch fon ronsenberg

ashelia b'nargin dalmasca

gabranth

judge magister

tuxedo mask Reply

o wait a misread, let's start that again



disney heroes and villains

final fantasy

star wars

SAILOR MOON / planets

mass effect planets and clusters

countries

months

days

music genres

the oc characters (pls name one taylor townsend) Reply

Marvel Characters

Breakfast Foods (Bagel, Oatmeal, Waffles, etc.)

Trees (Spruce, Aspen, etc.) Reply

Greek & roman gods? Reply

all the Kardashians / other random names that usually start with C, but changed to start with K haha Reply

Meryl Streep character names! Reply

What about Shakespeare characters? A lot of choices there, especially if you go with Midsummer's. Names will stand out. Reply

Characters: Sailor Moon, Rugrats, female assassins in movies and characters in the show Heroes (old and reboot).







Ideas:

Manic Panic colors

Famous Leaders => If you have a chubby, tiny cat, call him Puddin.

Zodiac signs

Candies made past and present

News anchors

Actresses and Actors

One hit wonders & their songs









Edited at 2017-07-03 04:17 pm (UTC)

world capitals Reply

I have to work today ;_; Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Teen Groot made me lol.



I watched GotG2 last night, it was fun.

This is so early, but I love it because I have nothing to do at work today, yay!



How was everyone's weekend? Are you doing anything for the 4th?



My weekend was great! Exhausting though. I hung out with the guy I'm dating Friday night and all day Saturday. Tonight we're going to see the Boston Pops rehearsal, and then tomorrow we're planning on a picnic and then we're gonna go see the fireworks. I'm so excited! Reply

I've been super depressed this past week and I decided randomly cutting bangs on Saturday was a good idea.



lol bad decision. Reply

i'll never forget lauran graham's words of wisdom after i left my bangs an inch short



'never cut your own bangs' Reply

I always cut my own hair when I'm super stressed out/feeling really down. It never ends well ☹️ Reply

Going on vacation though I really hope I don't get sick to my stomach on this flight!



Edited at 2017-07-03 02:18 pm (UTC) Reply

I have today off for the Canada Day stat. I'm going to explore Toronto with an old friend, I think we're planning on doing a vintage shop crawl. Reply

Black Market has brought me so much joy over the years, I've been going there since like 1998 and almost always find something I love. Reply

Thanks bb it's on our list! Reply

is that still open? I knew someone ages ago who loved that place Reply

Same!! I love that stinky sweaty place. Reply

I love Black Market! I have to go there everytime I go to Toronto, my favourite t-shirt is from there haha Reply

I haven't been there in years but I loved it as a teen. Reply

what is y'alls favorite song at the moment? Reply

I love it so much. I kinda want to hear some remix versions too. Reply

And this oldie -



And this oldie -

Old, but



Reply

nick delivered!



Reply

빨간 맛 by Red Velvet. Coming out soon!!!!



But for real, Dumb Dumb (also rv) and Shake It by Sistar (rip) will forever be my songs of the summer. Reply

And basically the whole of Melodrama Reply

Parent

But I'm thinking of how they could have done the storyline differently where it was more surprising vs, "oh she's in love with her teacher. Ok." Reply

Parent

I know this has probably been asked a thousand times but why is the ontd twitter not being updated regularly anymore? Like some some times like now it's fine others not so much.



Edited at 2017-07-03 02:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Link





ETA: Maybe ask Brenden. AFAIK it's an automatic program that's set out to spit out tweets so maybe it got buggy with the new twitter updates.



It is, you're prob following the wrong one: https://twitter.com/ohnotheydidnt

ETA: Maybe ask Brenden. AFAIK it's an automatic program that's set out to spit out tweets so maybe it got buggy with the new twitter updates.

I know, it's so sad bc that's how i know about new posts Reply

I won't be able to make a View post today because I'm about to head to Wisconsin Dells for 4th of July. Reply

Are they having a show today? I thought they'd be off today and tomorrow. Reply

It's a repeat with Chelsea Clinton. New episode on Wednesday. Reply

