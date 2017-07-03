yellow

Cassandra Clare Gets Revamped Book Covers & Still Sued for Copyright Infringement

Cassandra Clare, whose pen name strikes a damning resemblance to the author of the heavily plagiarised fanfic The Draco Trilogy and the Weasleycest fic The Mortal Instruments, celebrates the 10th anniversary of her first book, City of Bones coming out.



After February 2016, Kenyon amended her complaint to withdraw "character / plotline similarities" and moved on with trademark infringement. Then apparently, Cassie filed a motion to dismiss that literally begins with this paragraph:

"This lawsuit is another example of an unfortunate and all-too-common blight on the creative fields: a successful author (or songwriter, film producer, etc.) is sued by a disgruntled would-be competitor on trumped-up claims for the purpose of cashing in on the success of that author." (which is, in my words, lol)

As a reminder, Cassie's first announcements of City of Bones carried the name Dark Hunter as some users on the famous debacle's comments mentioned, but later changed to be Shadowhunters as Kenyon was understandably disturbed by it. In the end, the motion to dismiss was granted in part with respect to "unfair competition" and denied in part in all other aspects; in other words, the lawsuit is alive and kicking. Pacermonitor tells me that the jury trial set for 9/11/2018.



Oblig "Who the hell was Cassandra Claire and why shouldn't I consume her media products?" links:

ONTD Original: Controversies
The Cassandra Clare Plagiarism Debacle
Anti-bullying Champion Cla(i)re Bullying Someone
The Ms.Scribe Story
NastyClare - The Clare Witch Project Tumblr

Sources: 1 2 3 4 5

