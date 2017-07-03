Cassandra Clare Gets Revamped Book Covers & Still Sued for Copyright Infringement

Kenyon, who has been in print since the 1990’s and first enjoyed some success (albeit not of the magnitude of Clare)



lmao!!!! you wouldn't even be here if it weren't for your shitty fanfic trilogy where the best passages were lifted wholesale from works by far better authors than you. have a seat sis

Then it seems to me that Jane Jensen should sue them both for stealing "shadow hunter" from her Gabriel Knight series. Or, you don't, don't, because it's a generic fantasy term.

??



Sherrilyn Kenyon's series is called the Dark Hunters.



CC changed her p2p series from Dark Hunters (because of SK's lawsuit) to Shadow Hunters. Which, apparently, Jane Jensen (idk her but will Google after this comment) already used. Not that there's anything wrong with that because I mean I can't imagine the amount of Vampire Slayer, Vampire Hunter, etc series there are.

Ughhhh this bitch. That tag is so perfect and well deserved.



Let it be known for the millionth time however that she isn't involved in the Freeform Shadowhunters show, has no role in the production or writing or anything, sold the rights years ago as she was dead broke and needed the cash, and actually uses her social media to alternately try to utilise the show's popularity to promote herself whilst simultaneously shading it, being passive aggressive about changes/improvements, and trying to get her stans to complain about the showrunners and get them fired.



She's forever seething about things and trying to rile her stans up to go after people. She just can't stop being trash.



I'm glad the show is so separate from her, because I adore it :-)

In the S1 past they've ever so occasionally brought her out for big promotional things (lbr they do want to keep the book and CC stans watching, that's ratings), but it's always been hella awkward and forced, and the truth of it allwayysss comes out on social media!



Nothing will be as iconic about this show as McG cropping her out of the cast NYCC stage pic when he reposted it lmao Reply

CC and I have mutual friends, and one told me she bitches about the show ALL THE TIME because she "only" makes $1k per episode. Her movie rights initially sold for 1 million, but she conveniently forgets about that

i've had the misfortune to deal with a miniature (in terms of fame & wealth & accomplishment) version of her, and it's even more annoying first hand. i was like "jfc i see your game, you're literally doing what cassie does -- just stop" but at least our version went away unlike this bitch.

oh i thought she was involved on the show! i might watch it now, since i avoided it forever bc i didn't want to give her a single view lmao

Cassandra Clare remains a piece of shit and its hilarious how much Freeform specifically McG doesnt take her advice on shit and changed a lot from the books. She always has some slick shit to say regarding how well the shows doing.



She loves playing the victim. Reply

lmao, even that new cover looks suspiciously similar to the fantastic beasts screenplay cover, only like...cheaper and uglier.

Yeah, agreed - the new cover is hideous looking and looks like a knockoff.

is there anything she's ever done that isn't a ripoff of something else? Especially Harry Potter related?

it looks like Laura Eve's The Graces or Libba Bray's The Diviners to me

Shit. I just remembered I have to finish reading the second diviners book lol

Idk why I'm so stuck on it. I liked the first. Reply

It looks more like a budget attempt at copying this book (which came out in 2010)

ugh i used to be into Libba Bray after A Great & Terrible Beauty but I feel like the sequel was garbage and I'd rather just read Ruby in the Smoke again

CC needs to take several seats and stop bullying people into silence.

it's still insane to me that she's a professional author, it's this weird instance of fandom and real world colliiding

city of bones was one of the worst books i ever read but the teens i work with love the whole series so goddamn much

omg I thought The Msscribe Story was only readable via internet archives, but now it's all on LJ. There goes my afternoon.

don't tell me that, i have stuff to do today lol, one of the posts we had about hp fandom a while ago had me going through old f_w archives and getting frustrated at not being able to find stuff

try fanlore too tbh. shit's still available and i still have the original draco trilogy for comparison

I am just glad that it is still out there. I was afraid with Fandom Wank down and out that no one would ever be able to learn about or remember the craziness back then.

I've never read anything by CC, and I only know of her b/c of ONTD, but she seems like 100% trash. Didn't she get caught lifting something from Buffy and when someone called her out, she was like ~I just wanted to see if someone caught it!~ and then made it a "game" to find the things she lifted?

fuck off you gross troll.



fuck off you gross troll.



She lifted from everyone, including Black Adder. She got called on it and kept up the 'homage' excuse. Wholesale lifted passages from Paula Dean (not the racist cook lady).

I have no idea who those other people are :( but the ~homage~ excuse...

Ugh this woman

I will never give CC a chance or a dime.

I once wrote a motion where the first half of the first page compared the lawsuit to a circus and had carnival references sprinkled in throughout the rest. It's a mix of getting really passionate about the cases you're working on, being bored, sniping at the other lawyers, and wanting to give the judge a little smile or eye roll. Obviously there's a limit to hyperbolic language, but what you quoted isn't too terrible. But you're right, it is lol.



That sounds beautiful and I wish I could read it. I love reading motions, affidavits, etc that go beyond the standard stuff.

The Kylie opposition was beautiful, her lawyers went to town on the reality show/Kardashian Kylie. It's like ontd dragging, but official.

How about we don't use someone's looks to insult them?

I just posted a picture of her but it says a lot that doing so is considered an 'insult', huh?

...but he/she just posted her photo and said nothing else.

lol @ the smart ass replies. ia with you. bitch knew exactly what they were doing.

A couple weeks ago, I met a girl who was so obsessed about Shadowhunters, she said she was gonna name her daughter "Cassandra Clare". I went all O_o and stopped talking to her after that.

Oh nooooo, why didn't you try to talk her out of that?



