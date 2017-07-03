Cassandra Clare Gets Revamped Book Covers & Still Sued for Copyright Infringement
Cassandra Clare, whose pen name strikes a damning resemblance to the author of the heavily plagiarised fanfic The Draco Trilogy and the Weasleycest fic The Mortal Instruments, celebrates the 10th anniversary of her first book, City of Bones coming out.
Oblig "Who the hell was Cassandra Claire and why shouldn't I consume her media products?" links:
ONTD Original: Controversies
The Cassandra Clare Plagiarism Debacle
Anti-bullying Champion Cla(i)re Bullying Someone
The Ms.Scribe Story
NastyClare - The Clare Witch Project Tumblr
Cassandra Clare's City of Bones gets new 10th anniversary cover https://t.co/ny3Qtmo2SQ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 27 June 2017
lmao!!!! you wouldn't even be here if it weren't for your shitty fanfic trilogy where the best passages were lifted wholesale from works by far better authors than you. have a seat sis
Sherrilyn Kenyon's series is called the Dark Hunters.
CC changed her p2p series from Dark Hunters (because of SK's lawsuit) to Shadow Hunters. Which, apparently, Jane Jensen (idk her but will Google after this comment) already used. Not that there's anything wrong with that because I mean I can't imagine the amount of Vampire Slayer, Vampire Hunter, etc series there are.
Let it be known for the millionth time however that she isn't involved in the Freeform Shadowhunters show, has no role in the production or writing or anything, sold the rights years ago as she was dead broke and needed the cash, and actually uses her social media to alternately try to utilise the show's popularity to promote herself whilst simultaneously shading it, being passive aggressive about changes/improvements, and trying to get her stans to complain about the showrunners and get them fired.
She's forever seething about things and trying to rile her stans up to go after people. She just can't stop being trash.
Nothing will be as iconic about this show as McG cropping her out of the cast NYCC stage pic when he reposted it lmao
i've had the misfortune to deal with a miniature (in terms of fame & wealth & accomplishment) version of her, and it's even more annoying first hand. i was like "jfc i see your game, you're literally doing what cassie does -- just stop" but at least our version went away unlike this bitch.
She loves playing the victim.
Idk why I'm so stuck on it. I liked the first.
fuck off you gross troll.
Oh nooooo, why didn't you try to talk her out of that?
Someone should talk her into giving that kid just one of the names (which are ok in their own right, one of my fav fictional characters is a detective named Cassie). Not least bc I don't put it past CC to sue that child if she grows up and uses her own name to write stuff.