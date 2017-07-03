Pottermore reveals new characters and hints for the 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

did the 1st movie do well at the box office? i cant even remember watching it



i feel like ppl would be way more interested in a marauders/founders movie. a movie based on a book mentioned twice in the series is such a reach. there's way more fertile material out there without them even trying that hard and they start out adapting the most 'it's year 10 of this franchise and we're running out of ideas' concept?



ugh I would love a marauders movie but I know they'd probably mess up the casting. I feel like they'd do better with a founders movie, seeing as those characters aren't as fleshed out in the books as the marauders, so people don't have such a rigid picture of the character in their head, making casting less of a shitfest. Reply

they cast such uggos for the fifth movie lol im so mad



the tumblr-approved fancasts for the marauders is kind of rme-worthy but karen gillan is truly the perfect lily and im kind of low key sad we'll never get a project with her in it - she's the perfect blend of sweetness and fun and charm. like i've seen some ppl fancast sophie turner and she's way too imperious and mean-girl-looking for it to work imo



andrew garfield wouldve been a pretty gr8 lupin too now that i think about it Reply

it made over 800m worldwide, so far more than enough for a sequel to be greenlit



i have zero interest in the marauders, but an overall voldemort first wizarding war series would be awesome (and ralph fiennes would jump at the chance to return) Reply

it did pretty well. and i thought it was a good enough movie. or maybe i'm just projecting as i saw it as a first date with my boyfriend lmao Reply

It made a good amount of money at the box office but WB pouted bc it didn't sell as many toys as they wanted. Reply

I still can't get over that we're supposed to believe Jude Law Dumbledore (I'm assuming wearing a wig with a nice hairline) is dickmatized by an elderly wind chime. Reply

an elderly wind chime LMAO Reply

Well I think the romance will take via the past, so this Jude Law Dumbledore hopefully will have seen the light by then and be repulsed at what his former lover turned into. Reply

ELDERLY WIND CHIME lmao Reply

Aww Dewey/Eric lol I saw him the other day, he's always so happy. I always want to ask if he still talks to Bill Cranston but idt it would be appropriate, he doesn't seem interested in that industry Reply

really into the idea of a wizarding circus. I think it's interesting how J. K. Rowling shows how fucked up the wizarding world is, outside of Voldemort and Grindelwald. Reply

johnny depp has no business in the hp universe Reply

He has no business in the industry and yet 🤔 Reply

So I think I remember when the Harry Potter movies were out that they were only casting british actors since the main HP world took place in England. So I would have thought that Grindlewald (Sp?) would also have been cast as a European for the fantastic beasts movies. (Yes the Americans would be cast Americans) So I really don't get Johnny Depp as a choice at all. Why break tradition for him of all people? Reply

Everytime JKR gets on the feminism trip, I remember how she absolutely shredded apart the early 2000s female celebrities for being 'stupid girls'; but how promoting Depp, they were suddenly all 'there's two sides to every story, we weren't there, fame's a fickle business' etc. Reply

he really doesn't. it's the worst casting. his presence took me right out of the movie. Reply

Or in this universe. Reply

I want a movie or miniseries on the Black sisters Reply

oh my god yes that'd be so great. Reply

Can you imagine JKR writing it tho? After the bellatrix/Voldemort secret child shit? Reply

mte Reply

Ugh, I had erased that from my memory Reply

I don't trust JKR so nope Reply

omg i'd made myself forget that. Reply

did you ever read the fanfic 'a keen observer'? so good. i can't imagine jkr doing justice to their story tbh.



mte i need more deets on andromeda Reply

graves (not the grindelwald version but a possible actual graves himself) was the only reason i was even remotely interested in a fantastic beasts sequel. i mean, assuming grindelwald had to keep him alive a la barty crouch jr & mad eye moody; it'd be interesting to see a character who's hell bent on revenge against a known villain and actually getting to know him but we're talking about jkr & yates here so i don't even know why i hoped. Reply

If it weren't for Johnny Depp I would have watched these for the boring filler they are but is casting just makes me want to avoid them all together. Reply

Watching Westworld makes me desperately want a Harry Potter Netflix series with Ben Barnes as Sirius. I think he's currently the age Sirius was supposed to be by the time he died. Reply

the casting for marauders in the movies was soooooo fucking off. they died when they were 30 (20 in james and lily';s case) or sth ffs, what was the point of casting people so old for the roles Reply

I think it pisses me off more now than as a kid 'cause now that I'm in my late 20's I've truly realized how fucking young these people were and it made it even more interesting and tragic to me. Reply

Alan Rickman being snape meant everyone had to be old Reply

Literally the only time James and Lily looked right in the films was in the moving photograph on Harry's bedside in PoA - they actually looked like the young married couple they were, there.



Part of the tragedy of the Marauders' generation was that they died so young, James and Lily were only 21 when they died and making them 40 year olds for the movie just undermines that. Reply

Yeah, I think Ben Barnes is frequently the fancast for Sirius. Reply

hmm good, even tho Barnes is more like the image i have of Regulus Reply

First movie was so boring





I am a hugeeee HP stan and even I couldn't pay attention to that movie, it was SO BORING





i hate that they got yates back to direct all of these. his film-making style is so fucking DULL. Reply

So boring. Reply

same. I'm not one to criticize the HP books/movies but I did not like anything about the Fantastic Beasts movie. Interesting concept of plot/characters/setting, AWFUL execution. Reply

Nor could I. I just kept tuning out because....why did the story need to be told from Newt's point of view? Just skip to the first Wizarding War. Reply

So is dumbledore going to be gay in this?



Lmao if she cops out of that... The Representation That Was Never Represented Reply

i'm sure it'll be hinted at but they won't show anything with the excuse that his relationship with grindelwald was in the past Reply

Sounds about right.

I still can't believe she went with "hermione was never explicitly described as white so she could be anything :)" lmao Reply

~Subtextually so Reply

Well of course, he has to be ~*corrupted*~ before his inevitable life of abstaining from gay sex and coincidentally, becoming Good. Reply

i think it was a stretch for people to assume (or even hope) the real graves was going to come back. i wish we could've dropped the boring americans instead, but they're clearly part of the new "quartet." and i WOULD be more excited for jude law's dumbledore, except he's going to have to act opposite that bloated mess, ugh.



also, fuck depp. and fuck yates, jkr, etc. for hiring and defending him. Reply

I remember when the first one came out I had a discussion with someone who defended supporting the film by reasoning that Johnny only had a small role and he probably wouldn't be cast in the sequels(!!!) after the abuse allegations, so there was no point in denying themselves the film. I wonder if they're going to see this one...



I mean, people can watch what they want, we all like problematic (to varying degrees) media, I just thought that was a oddly optimistic way of looking at it. Reply

i still haven't seen it.



i feel like a bad stan in that sense but i also like to preserve my own nostalgia for the books from my childhood. Reply

iawtc Reply

same. it feels like i should be interested and this should be a chance to recapture the magic of hp all over again but im mostly dodging spoilers and avoiding summaries of every story released post book 7. neither johnny depp nor the bullshit of next gen will not ruin series this for me 😠😠😠. Reply

really only hf leta lestrange Reply

Same Reply

Same here Reply

