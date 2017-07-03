Pottermore reveals new characters and hints for the 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel
It’s time to discover some tidbits about the next @fantasticbeasts film. Follow our chain of tweets and track down the information…— Pottermore (@pottermore) July 3, 2017
- The four main characters: Newt, Queenie, Tina, and Jacob are back; Credence, portrayed by Ezra Miller, will be back in a "mysterious way."
- Callum Turner is confirmed as Newt's older brother, Theseus Scamander; Zoë Kravitz appears as Leta Lestrange.
- The film takes place in New York, London, and Paris.
- Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, and Newt will stand against Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.
- The new characters revealed include: a bounty hunter Grimmson (played by Ingvar Sigurdsson); a wizard named Yusuf Kama (William Nadylum); and Skender, the owner of a wizarding circus, and one of its 'featured attractions' (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Claudia Kim).
- The sequel is set to release November 16, 2018; it will be directed by David Yates.
Source Twitter Pottermore
so no Graves, yes Yates and Depp, and the fourth (I think) Asian character to appear in Harry Potter universe is a circus attraction.
i feel like ppl would be way more interested in a marauders/founders movie. a movie based on a book mentioned twice in the series is such a reach. there's way more fertile material out there without them even trying that hard and they start out adapting the most 'it's year 10 of this franchise and we're running out of ideas' concept?
Edited at 2017-07-03 01:40 pm (UTC)
the tumblr-approved fancasts for the marauders is kind of rme-worthy but karen gillan is truly the perfect lily and im kind of low key sad we'll never get a project with her in it - she's the perfect blend of sweetness and fun and charm. like i've seen some ppl fancast sophie turner and she's way too imperious and mean-girl-looking for it to work imo
andrew garfield wouldve been a pretty gr8 lupin too now that i think about it
i have zero interest in the marauders, but an overall voldemort first wizarding war series would be awesome (and ralph fiennes would jump at the chance to return)
Edited at 2017-07-03 02:21 pm (UTC)
Part of the tragedy of the Marauders' generation was that they died so young, James and Lily were only 21 when they died and making them 40 year olds for the movie just undermines that.
I am a hugeeee HP stan and even I couldn't pay attention to that movie, it was SO BORING
Lmao if she cops out of that... The Representation That Was Never Represented
I still can't believe she went with "hermione was never explicitly described as white so she could be anything :)" lmao
also, fuck depp. and fuck yates, jkr, etc. for hiring and defending him.
I mean, people can watch what they want, we all like problematic (to varying degrees) media, I just thought that was a oddly optimistic way of looking at it.
i feel like a bad stan in that sense but i also like to preserve my own nostalgia for the books from my childhood.