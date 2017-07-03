citation needed

Pottermore reveals new characters and hints for the 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel


  • The four main characters: Newt, Queenie, Tina, and Jacob are back; Credence, portrayed by Ezra Miller, will be back in a "mysterious way."

  • Callum Turner is confirmed as Newt's older brother, Theseus Scamander; Zoë Kravitz appears as Leta Lestrange.

  • The film takes place in New York, London, and Paris.

  • Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, and Newt will stand against Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.

  • The new characters revealed include: a bounty hunter Grimmson (played by Ingvar Sigurdsson); a wizard named Yusuf Kama (William Nadylum); and Skender, the owner of a wizarding circus, and one of its 'featured attractions' (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Claudia Kim).

  • The sequel is set to release November 16, 2018; it will be directed by David Yates.


so no Graves, yes Yates and Depp, and the fourth (I think) Asian character to appear in Harry Potter universe is a circus attraction.
