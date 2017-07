TOONAMI - FLCL Season 2 & 3 Trailer + Staff Credits & Key Visual

Get your first look at what's to come in the new seasons of FLCL.

Revealed at Anime Expo 2017, Production I.G.'s Maki Terashima-Furuta led the panel along with Toonami's Jason DeMarco. The Pillows will be back for both FLCL 2 and 3 with all new songs! According to DeMarco, FLCL 2 will center around a new character, Hidomi, who runs into a substitute teacher who looks like Haruko. FLCL 2 and 3 will feature different stories. Supervisor: Kazuya Tsurumaki (concept, director, storyboard artist on the original series)Screenplay: Hideto IwaiOriginal Character Designer: Yoshiyuki SadamotoCharacter Designer: Chikashi Kubota (animator on Flip Flappers, character designer, animator on Corpse Princess)Mechanical Designer: Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Flip Flappers, Space Dandy)Supervising Director: Katsuyuki MotohiroMusic: the pillowsAnimation Production: Production I.G x NUT x REVOROOTKazuto Arai (Flip Flappers animator)Toshihisa Kaiya (World Trigger)Yuki Ogawa (Saekano episode director)Yoshihide Ibata (Attack on Titan: Junior High)Kei Suezawa (To Love Ru: Darkness' opening)Hiroshi Ikehata (Robot Girls Z)Yutaka Uemura (The Mystic Archives of Dantalian)Kiyotaka Suzuki (Karas episode direct, CG chief) ---