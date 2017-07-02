TOONAMI - FLCL Season 2 & 3 Trailer + Staff Credits & Key Visual
Get your first look at what's to come in the new seasons of FLCL.
Revealed at Anime Expo 2017, Production I.G.'s Maki Terashima-Furuta led the panel along with Toonami's Jason DeMarco. The Pillows will be back for both FLCL 2 and 3 with all new songs! According to DeMarco, FLCL 2 will center around a new character, Hidomi, who runs into a substitute teacher who looks like Haruko. FLCL 2 and 3 will feature different stories.
Supervisor: Kazuya Tsurumaki (concept, director, storyboard artist on the original series)
Screenplay: Hideto Iwai
Original Character Designer: Yoshiyuki Sadamoto
Character Designer: Chikashi Kubota (animator on Flip Flappers, character designer, animator on Corpse Princess)
Mechanical Designer: Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Flip Flappers, Space Dandy)
Supervising Director: Katsuyuki Motohiro
Music: the pillows
Animation Production: Production I.G x NUT x REVOROOT
FLCL 2 Directors:
Kazuto Arai (Flip Flappers animator)
Toshihisa Kaiya (World Trigger)
Yuki Ogawa (Saekano episode director)
Yoshihide Ibata (Attack on Titan: Junior High)
Kei Suezawa (To Love Ru: Darkness' opening)
Hiroshi Ikehata (Robot Girls Z)
FLCL 3 Directors:
Yutaka Uemura (The Mystic Archives of Dantalian)
Kiyotaka Suzuki (Karas episode direct, CG chief)
FLCL 2 & 3 official website and key visual: https://t.co/ne2u2ZeMP8 #FLCL pic.twitter.com/NGgxabgWaO— moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) July 3, 2017
