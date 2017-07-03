TV Star Slammed for Saying his Gay Character "Acts Straight & Normal"

How Very



Literally not one right thing was said. Straight men are legitimately the dumbest fucking group of people on earth lmao. And being an Aussie straight male is even worse than that.



"...but that’s like saying you should get someone in a wheelchair to play a character in a wheelchair.”



He also kind of outed one of his best friends! I'm sure people who know them can put two and two together. Jesus christ. Reply

Katy Perry SLAMMS Taylor Swift in new diss track.



SLAM SLAM



Everytime i read a headline that has the word "smams" "slammed", i put such an exaggerated emphasis on the word when i read it in my head.Katy Perry SLAMMS Taylor Swift in new diss track.SLAM SLAM Reply

lol "slammed" is so overused and improperly used, it no longer carries weight for me. Same with "dragged" Reply

"He's not like the characters on Modern Family where they are flamboyant and camp and they walk around tiptoeing. That creates separation – that’s us and them. It shouldn’t be like that."



How do you make an "us vs them" situation from someone not acting exactly like you. Can you imagine believing so hard you're living life the "correct" way you say stupud shit like this?

This is literally how Trump supporters think lol. Fire his ass and get an actual gay guy. Reply

"It creates a separation" = "flamboyant gay dudes actually make me really uncomfortable because I have some deep-seated macho bullshit homophobic issues, so I'm going to use fake woke language to make it sound like I'm in the right." Reply

lmao exactly. He's not slick. Reply

this, he ain't shit Reply

How do you make an "us vs them" situation from someone not acting exactly like you.



He just sounds dumb as bricks, the poor dear. Reply

As soon as I read the word "Australia" I knew the whole quote was gonna be even more of a mess. Reply

same Reply

Lol same Reply

lol same, i was like here we go Reply

Yeah australia and he looks like that, an instant "bet he's gonna say dumb shit" Reply

aus, you do you, you stay the messy bitch who lives for drama Reply

i just googled this dude and legit all of the pics that pop up are of him in a speedo for some spread he did for a gay magazine. not even nick jonas panders this hard. Reply

Nicky J needs to stop fuckin' around and do that speedo spread already Reply

o are you talking about dna magazine? they only hire white models like 99% of the time Reply

Lol I noticed that! Reply

but that’s like saying you should get someone in a wheelchair to play a character in a wheelchair



I mean...that's not a bad idea tho



That creates separation – that’s us and them



this is so str8 I can't



what a dumbass. Reply

A straight, white Australian guy is as dumb as a brick? Quelle surprise. Reply

I used to go to the same gym as him. He was fine af and a pretty nice dude.



He worded it really badly but I get what he's at least trying to say Reply

yeah, it was just poor phrasing.

But, we probably just forgive it because he's hawt tho Reply

i dont find him hot tbh and i get what he was trying~ to say but fucked up

eh, humans make mistakes, hopefully he'll learn from this Reply

Ummmmm....no. He's very clearly on some homophobic bullshit. Reply

This bland looking potato head? Girl, get some taste. Reply

This. I really don't think he was overtly trying to be homophobic. Hopefully he learns from this experience Reply

I get what he was trying to say and that's why I have a problem with him Reply

right? it's very clear what he's saying and that's the problem lol Reply

Exactly. Do people seriously not get that he was saying? I can't with this "he meant well, he just worded it badly" bs. Reply

lol exactly. rme. Reply

lmao mte Reply

He's clearly very attractive and I'm so sick of ONTD pretending that hot guys are ugly just bc they don't like them as a person. It's so transparent and pathetic lol Reply

you stupid thirsty bitch Reply

yikes! It just kept getting worse and worse Reply

i wish the diversity movement would come to australia. neighbours and home and away are both so damn white



someone really does need to 'start a conversation' down here lmao Reply

This is why I appreciate Shortland Street, even if I don't watch it anymore. It's always had good representation of POC and LGBT+ characters. I remember they had a character who identified as asexual before I even knew what that was. Reply

also check my old problematic post about something similar



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/97 122741.html



the writers for neighbours or home/away have stated that they tried to bring more colour but the higher ups arent into it. It still pisses me off how actors of colour are only around for like a year then their 'story' is done while u have that super old dude in home & away who has been in the show for several decades like...wtf

also check my old problematic post about something similar

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/97122741.html

Lol Alf Stewart? His characterisation is the worst. He's aggressive and angry all the time but beloved by all. Yes I watch h&a 😬 Reply

Yeah I feel like the last time I watched neighbours (aka I was eating dinner and it was in the background lol) there was a token Indian family but I guess they didn't last long, quelle surprise Reply

yeah wtf,



Neighbours had an Idian family on for like one season and were patting themselves on the back for being ~diverse~



There's some good shows on ABC though that aren't full of whites. Reply

See ABC and SBS for both diversity and quality. The commercial networks are not worth your time anyway. Reply

Australia...can u not? Pls? Reply

they always do Reply

omg HES SO DUMB Reply

