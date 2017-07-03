TV Star Slammed for Saying his Gay Character "Acts Straight & Normal"



Matt Wilson, a star of Australia's popular Neighbours TV show, is being criticized for the way he described his character during a television interview this week.

Wilson was asked if he got any flak for being a heterosexual actor playing a gay role and he replied “There are a lot of people who think you should have a gay actor playing a gay character, but that’s like saying you should get someone in a wheelchair to play a character in a wheelchair.”

“We specifically designed the character to act straight and act normal. When I say ‘normal’, I mean he’s not like the characters on Modern Family where they are flamboyant and camp and they walk around tiptoeing. That creates separation – that’s us and them. It shouldn’t be like that.

After being widely criticized for his description, Wilson took to Twitter with this apology:







