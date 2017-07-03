TV Star Slammed for Saying his Gay Character "Acts Straight & Normal"
Matt Wilson, a star of Australia's popular Neighbours TV show, is being criticized for the way he described his character during a television interview this week.
Wilson was asked if he got any flak for being a heterosexual actor playing a gay role and he replied “There are a lot of people who think you should have a gay actor playing a gay character, but that’s like saying you should get someone in a wheelchair to play a character in a wheelchair.”
“We specifically designed the character to act straight and act normal. When I say ‘normal’, I mean he’s not like the characters on Modern Family where they are flamboyant and camp and they walk around tiptoeing. That creates separation – that’s us and them. It shouldn’t be like that.
After being widely criticized for his description, Wilson took to Twitter with this apology:
Hi guys. Agreed. Choice of words wasn't right and apologies if it comes across as offensive! The message I want to get across (and this is -— Matt Wilson (@MattyWilson88) June 29, 2017
In support of one of my closest friends as he is having issues coming out) that he sick and tired of people assuming that because his -— Matt Wilson (@MattyWilson88) June 29, 2017
Sexuality is different to the guy next to him that they "expected him to act different".This isn't the case, and shouldn't be preached on tv— Matt Wilson (@MattyWilson88) June 29, 2017
"...but that’s like saying you should get someone in a wheelchair to play a character in a wheelchair.”
I mean...
#icannot
How do you make an "us vs them" situation from someone not acting exactly like you. Can you imagine believing so hard you're living life the "correct" way you say stupud shit like this?
This is literally how Trump supporters think lol. Fire his ass and get an actual gay guy.
I'll talk to Jay.
I mean...that's not a bad idea tho
That creates separation – that’s us and them
this is so str8 I can't
what a dumbass.
He worded it really badly but I get what he's at least trying to say
But, we probably just forgive it because he's hawt tho
eh, humans make mistakes, hopefully he'll learn from this
someone really does need to 'start a conversation' down here lmao
Neighbours had an Idian family on for like one season and were patting themselves on the back for being ~diverse~
There's some good shows on ABC though that aren't full of whites.
whats wrong with that