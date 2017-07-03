i loved the lead single and a few of the tracks during the first half but most of the album is pretty forgettable =( Reply

Thread

Link

This song is life changing. Reply

Thread

Link

this has been out a while but lisa scott-lee's still hilarious. her dancing never gets old. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been enjoying their albums since the released of Scared of the Dark.

Reply

Thread

Link

"One for Sorrow" has for real been my throwback song of the month. Reply

Thread

Link

Umm??? I love it???? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't love it atm but I feel like it could grow on me Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea they were still together lol. Wasn't there a blonde guy? Reply

Thread

Link

ok apparently he's still in the band his face is just very different than I remember it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was this submitted to the right community? Reply

Thread

Link

remember when that one guy was really hot and you used to jerk off to him whenever you saw this video:



Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't one of the singers(lead maybe?) on Celebrity Big Brother UK? It was forever ago but I went back last year and binged. If so, good on her for the weight loss. I know she struggled with her weight and that shit sucks. After 30, you have to hit the gym hard(er) and watch what you eat so much more. I am 5'6" and can gain and drop 20-25lbs every-damn-year. It has become cyclical. I am 125lbs now but not toned.



Anyway.... (someone gave me Adderall and I have never had it before and my roommates are sleeping) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you laughing at my struggle? I am too! I am like blah blah blah blah all over.



Thankfully I have Xanax somewhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh tell me about it. Being 30 and birthing a 10lb kid six months ago have wreaked havoc on my body. I look back at old pictures of me at university when I genuinely thought I was fat and wishing I had that body back lol. I'm gutted that I'll never look like that again and the ~healthy non crash diet~ thing is so damn slow of a process . Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We are all our own worst critics, as corny and cliche that sounds. I could give you (or anyone, really) advice on things I know about and/or have been through; it is applying it to yourself that is that hard and, I guess, shitty part.



I am 32 and a dude, so no babies coming out of me (I have tried; gross joke), but I can only imagine what happens physically and mentally to women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought that was kirsten wig in the middle for a sec Reply

Thread

Link

Obsessed with them back in the day, obsessed with them now! Reply

Thread

Link

I want her skirt. Reply

Thread

Link

I still fondly remember hanging out in my friend's house learning all the dance routines to their songs. We had a ~cowboys and cowgirls~ day at school when I was in p7 and our class did the 5678 dance in assembly, thought we were cool AF lol Reply

Thread

Link