Whoever encouraged me to watch this, thanks. It's the light fun thing I needed for summer. Everything is messy and it's great Reply

Thread

Link

This was a good episode!



I need more Gina Torres in my life.



Jens husband is a hot mess. Reply

Thread

Link

About to finish up my latest bottle of Kinky Curly's Knot Today. Why haven't they put out a conditioner yet?



Also bought Shea Moisture's Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils Gel. Works much better on my hair than some DevaCurl stuff I was using before, although the consistencies are similar.



Nothing is on my nails because I'm still a nail biter no matter how much I try to stop :( Whenever I try to get them done, the ladies always feel the need to point out how short they are and it just makes me self conscious. Reply

Thread

Link

i picked up "mango moisture" (idk if/how it differs from shea moisture) and i'm quite liking it for my curls. i don't use any curling product bc my hair picks up residue so much in the top/back of my head that i just don't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i bit my nails till i was 21 and tried everything- snapping a rubber band on my wrist, bad tasting polish, etc. i finally stopped when i bought expensive polish and used it so i'd feel guilty about biting through it and it worked. i always thought i bit them cuz it was a nervous habit but it turned out i couldn't stand ragged edges and i'd bite at them to smooth them i guess? anyway that's what helped me :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what stopped me bitting my nail was seeing my little sister could stop bitting hers. it made me mad that she came back from her 3 month stay in England with nail polish and i was still bitting mine. it's so dumb, but i always remember that. she eventually resumed bitting hers and i don't...she doesn't bite them as bad as she used to though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay so i'm trying to get better at my day to day makeup i guess. does anyone have any recs for pore minimizers and highlighters? maybe in the drugstore/target range lol Reply

Thread

Link

forever trying to figure out whether or not oval or square nails are more my ~style Reply

Thread

Link

split the difference and go squoval? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wooow..."squoval" just created such a strong sense of disgust in me. People have issues with "moist" but I guess "squoval" is what does it for me. What an awful word. Banish it forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so mad you made me read that m word Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The last thing I bought was either the KVD Lolita blush (love) or the Anastasia blush trio (hate). I haven't finished anything in awhile, but I can see the pan in my MUFE Duo Mat powder. On my nails I've been using Essie's grow stronger for about a month and no other nail growth/hardener I've tried has worked this well. I'll be buying it again. Reply

Thread

Link

i love nail products that work as promised! doesn't always happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Harp On It is the only nail polish I need in my life tbh

I keep meaning to start this show!Harp On It is the only nail polish I need in my life tbh Reply

Thread

Link



it's funny you post that, i'm wearing color club magic attraction! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that's beautiful!

I only have the one Color Club polish so far but I def gotta get more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a glitter, not a holo...so it doesn't have a smooth finish w/o topcoat. but i love it. i don't wear glitters often bc they are a PAIN to take off....but they look so good in the sunshine.color club have some great colours Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha I love glitter and hate the removal process so I made a peel off base coat using water & glue. It's been wearing surprisingly well for me and usually when it starts chipping I'm ready for a change anyway. Plus it is SO satisfying to peel it off lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Use felt instead of a cotton ball to remove glitter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister works at L'Oreal so i get a lot of free stuff from drugstore brands like L'Oreal to Kiehl's, the Body Shop, Lancome, Vichy, La Roche Posay, Urban Decay..NYX. Is NYX a drugstore brand? they've got cool stuff. Last i got was a foundation. Reply

Thread

Link

nyx are a drugstore brand. they're pretty highly rated! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do they have like their own store in malls? because when they opened here people went crazy, girls were lining up and waiting 15 hours before it opened (they were giving out like $US100 giftcards) and everything was almost sold out within a week. They don't sell it in drugstores. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're a US drugstore brand - but in europe they tend to be more standalone shops. idk why, it confuses me when i go back and forth between the two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My last beauty purchase is that watermelon mask that keeps selling out at Sephora Reply

Thread

Link

is it good? moisturising? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kind offfff



It's aight, I don't think anyone really needs it though



I think people just like it because of the cute packaging and the fact that it smells exactly like a watermelon jolly rancher Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well as someone who hates watermelon i don't want it! but i would've suggested it to my mum if you had a rave <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Subversion lash primer from UD. My lashes are short and practically transparent, they need all the help they can get. It helps define my eyes a LOT without using liner.



This show has yet to let me down. Reply

Thread

Link

Where can I watch the past episodes? I saw trailers for this show on Instagram but totally forgot about it. Reply

Thread

Link

tnt is doing a "marathon" of the 4 eps that have aired tomorrow if you have time? from ....8pm i think? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg awesome. Thank you!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i might be wrong on the time though, best to double check! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I just bought the Missha First Treatment Essence Intensive. I put it on today and I could see the redness around my nose just disappear!! Excited to see what if can do. Reply

Thread

Link

I bought some kind of vitamin spread for hair styling, first try was good. Don't want to use Shea Moisture any more and Cantu Butter is too heavy for my hair, so I'm researching again. Reply

Thread

Link