Promo for Claws 1x05 We got so much in this episode! Did you love Gina Torres' guest spot as much as me?! (I need to nominate her for a tag next post)SourceLast beauty product you purchased? Last beauty product you finished? What's on your nails?
I need more Gina Torres in my life.
Jens husband is a hot mess.
Also bought Shea Moisture's Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils Gel. Works much better on my hair than some DevaCurl stuff I was using before, although the consistencies are similar.
Nothing is on my nails because I'm still a nail biter no matter how much I try to stop :( Whenever I try to get them done, the ladies always feel the need to point out how short they are and it just makes me self conscious.
Harp On It is the only nail polish I need in my life tbh
I only have the one Color Club polish so far but I def gotta get more
It's aight, I don't think anyone really needs it though
I think people just like it because of the cute packaging and the fact that it smells exactly like a watermelon jolly rancher
This show has yet to let me down.
