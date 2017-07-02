Halsey tweets and deletes about Demi Lovato and the media pushing her into feuds with other women
Halsey deleted this tweet about Demi pic.twitter.com/D2yDKXBYAb— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) July 3, 2017
After Demi responded on twitter to a story where Halsey reportedly called "Cool for the Summer" out for promoting damaging stereotypes about bisexuality, it seems Halsey clarified what she meant in a text message to Demi, and is now upset that Demi isn't doing anything to let everyone know that they're cool.
She also tweeted and deleted these tweets about a headline saying she and Demi are on the same team and doesn't seem to be okay with the female feud narrative:
Deleted tweets w quoted tweets pic.twitter.com/iGKUAcgnuv— Halsey Updates🖤 (@HalseyUpdateCA) July 3, 2017
She then acknowledged her deleted comments and distanced herself further from the female feud narrative:
If u saw what I said, u saw what I said. But I'm SUPER GOOD on the whole female feud thing. Not a dialogue I wanna be apart of.— h (@halsey) July 3, 2017
