Halsey tweets and deletes about Demi Lovato and the media pushing her into feuds with other women


After Demi responded on twitter to a story where Halsey reportedly called "Cool for the Summer" out for promoting damaging stereotypes about bisexuality, it seems Halsey clarified what she meant in a text message to Demi, and is now upset that Demi isn't doing anything to let everyone know that they're cool.

She also tweeted and deleted these tweets about a headline saying she and Demi are on the same team and doesn't seem to be okay with the female feud narrative:
She then acknowledged her deleted comments and distanced herself further from the female feud narrative:
SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
Tagged: , , , ,