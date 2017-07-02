Halsey tweets and deletes about Demi Lovato and the media pushing her into feuds with other women

they are exactly the same person, they could never be friends Reply

Holy shit, this is absolutely correct. I think it's why I could never get into Halsey because I'm an adult and past my 'AsK TaYloR" phase. The damn videos of Miley and Mandy vs Selena and Demi, it was just a lot. And Halsey plays right into this shit too she should just delete her account and let her mediocre music do the talking.

or hand her account over to handlers.

lmao yeah, it's amazing how hard they constantly try to act like they're super chill, totally fine, not caring at all.

Just like KP AND TS imo

Well too late girl, it's the Internet age and once it's out there it will be screencapped

These two were made for each other, lol

Oh my god girl shut the fucckkkkk UP you're doing more harm than good jfc

Right, because if Demi Lovato said one single word in the press about this (or on social media) it wouldn't be twisted seven ways to Sunday. Puhleeze.

god where is her PR person? she's super whiny.

She is so obnoxious.

uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuggggghhhhhh

me when i have to visit family on holidays

Lmao

same tbh



also me when people try to call me to whine about their boyfriend problems on my days off:



i hate this and her so much, but i have to play it everytime it gets posted bc i also hate myself

LMFAO! BIIIIIIIIIIIIISSSSHHHHH!!!!!



Every time I see this video I lose it. As soon as she starts in with "not for nothing" I just cackle the whole way through. Reply

she truly is the poster child for the tumblr generation.

she isn't cut out for fame.

her voice sounds so different from what I expect

She is so insufferable.

I can't.

If I were there I would've thrown an egg at her face. Reply

idk how anyone likes her as a person, lol.

I die every time this is posted and that blink 182 one

damn yall are cold lol, this makes me feel really bad for her



like she's genuine and she's trying and its not her fault shes sensitive lol Reply

LOL everytime I see a Halsey post I think of this!



Her voice in this vid is exactly how I hear her tweets when I read them. Reply

omfg this damn video lol. she can't help being sensitive but why would they let her go back out there?? where is your pr??

LMAOOOO is she fr with this

i was scrolling past but you just won the gif thing for me, my friend. <3

She's so annoying.

but then I realized they...actually kinda suck for surprisingly similar reasons. They're both petty and self-absorbed with a hardcore victim complex. no ty x 2

oh so like taylor swift too? that explains why all of them hate each other so much

I'd say she's far more calculating than the other two; she knows how to turn those things to her advantage (which is why she's the most successful of the three by far). But IA that there's a similar thread.

that icing looks delish

But didn't she just start shit with Iggy Azalea? Lmfao

also why is she angry at that iheartradio headline when that's legit verbatim what she said???

She's exhausting

a part of*

If you saw what she said, you saw what she said. She never wants to be apart from female feuds.

