GoT Is Also An Educational Show, Sophie Turner Learnt Oral Sex From It!

Helps to raise. . .Okay. Reply

Thread

Link

oh god... I HOPE people aren't learning about sex from GOT... Reply

Thread

Link

You know people prob are cuz of the lack of sex education in this country... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

absolutely, esp all the future neckbeards reading the books and loving the show who won't get laid and harbor even more disdain for women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

from smutty fanfics. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao +1 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaaaaao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same. HP fandom taught me a lot of stuff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally the best Cards Against Humanity play I ever did was "How did you lose your virginity?" "Harry Potter erotica"



dude was like....true..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Heh. My Xena days. "Oh, so that's what lesbians do?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoomp there it is. Just remember reading NSYNC fan fic back in the day and going, "ARE THOSE TWO MEN KISSING?" I was sheltered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, lol. I mean, I had sex ed in school, but Gundam Wing fanfic taught me so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. Pretry sure it was a DBZ fic too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How can I buy Sophie's silence Reply

Thread

Link

With some coke, probably. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was really rooting for her when GoT started. But her personality literally has me at bitch eating crackers level. She just seems so smug and ignorant. Reply

Thread

Link

Her idolization of Natalie went a little too far, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol it really did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol oh god that idiot. No wonder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This could either be Portman or Dormer but either one fits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, it's like she's determined to be as unlikeable as possible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

R-rated teen movies and M-rated fanfic Reply

Thread

Link

This is the worst show to get any sort of sex ed Reply

Thread

Link

If she's not lying, that's kinda sad and I really hope people aren't learning getting their sex ed from HBO.



Also, shut up Sandra. Reply

Thread

Link

My mom gave me a very TMI sex talk when I was 9. I'm still traumatized tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

My mom gave me a letter and it was so awkwardly written I had to burn it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a letter? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo BURN it tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is too cute oddly enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad showed me Nat'l Geographic's "The Miracle of Life" video and never spoke of it again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My mother not so subtly left out a book that had different explanations depending on the age I got a kick out of it. In high school though on my way to my internship my dad was iike 'i am going to tell you about the birds and the bees' I jumped out of the car while it was moving. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had very basic sex ed in like Grade 5 and when my parents found out about it before it happened, they gave me a talk. It was more about "don't let anyone pressure you into anything". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never had a sex talk but i did get a book titled "what's happening to my body?" that covered menstruation and pregnancy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was a very scientifically~ curious kid before i developed any self awareness lol (like, pre-school age) so i just flat out asked and back then my mum taught health ed in HS so she also flat out answered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom would leave me in the children's section of the library while she checked out her magazines. I loved the eyewitness books and read any i got my hands on. I found an anatomy one when I was 6 and I read the tiny little section on intercourse in the reproductive system section lol. Aside from that I never got the talk from parents and school never taught me sex ed just "stds are bad". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to covertly record and watch TV pr0n (in the 90's, so it was def more tasteful than the porn of today ;d) with a couple of my classmates. We just wanted to figure things out, since all the parents had some pornography hidden at home, yet no one was willing to explain stuff.



Our school teacher was absolutely shitty. She was trying hard to convince us that only the Catholic methods of contraception were 100% good and effective, while condoms were an abomination against God, lulz. Fortunately, we found some proper, ~scientific books on the subjects as well in some of our houses.



Then one day my mum decided to have The Talk with me and was pretty surprised I knew ~more than her. I gave her The Talk instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Buffy taught me about sex. Probably scarred me for life too haha. Little 11 year old me believing in the romance that was Buffy and Angel, only to have him become evil afterwards haha! Reply

Thread

Link

loooool same here with the same age! altho i might have watched heavily censored version of that ep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought they were going to have human/vampire baby when that happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's kinda weird. i think they should have good counselling/education services for underage kids working on sexually explicit shows tbh, especially ones with sexual violence. Reply

Thread

Link

That's fixing damage that adults are consciously aware is being done. A better alternative is to not have underage kids on sexually explicit shows to begin with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





But recently there was discussion here of how directors and crew sometimes protect children from the actual content of what they're filming on a Big Little Lies post ( Yeah I've always thought it was strange and unhealthy to have children on those types of shows. That new show Harlots on Hulu had a creepy and unnecessary scene where one of the brothel owner's daughters (a character in early twenties, I believe) and son (an actual child) were listening and giggling outside the door while one of the prostitutes was having sex with a client. I hated it. Anyway, I never watched past that first ep (I wasn't a fan of any of it in general).But recently there was discussion here of how directors and crew sometimes protect children from the actual content of what they're filming on a Big Little Lies post ( http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/1 06758300.html?thread=18359847836#t183598 47836 ) but I guess they don't always do that... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do you agree with children not being in violent movies or tv shows either? because that is just as bad for kids as sexuality, if not worse imo.



as long as they aren't involved in sexually explicit scenes and are not a focal point of the show i don't think it is too terrible. the shining was filmed without danny torrences actor ever being aware he was in a terrifying horror film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Whenever your name and 'defends rape' can be linked, avoid that shit, Sophie. Amateur hour. Whenever your name and 'defends rape' can be linked, avoid that shit, Sophie. Amateur hour. Reply

Thread

Link

oh LORD



Anyway, I got a 'crash course' in gay sex basics when I came out to my mom, she told my grandmother (despite me telling her to keep a secret) and my grandma told me 'gay men have SEX IN THE BUTT! you don't want THAT!' while crying during her visit to out house. I was 12. LOLOL Reply

Thread

Link

omg I'm sorry but also lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the GAG is that it literally took telling it just now in that way for me to be able to laugh at it LOL



they've both gotten better at least though my dating life is never a real conversation topic, much less my sex life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Grandma, did you ever take it up the butt ? You sound traumatized. Is that why you walk funny ?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are you a taker or giver? Vers? I always pinged you for a girl tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm sorry dude but I have been laughing at this for about ten minutes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooooo



i swear straight ppl are more obsessed with gay men having anal sex than gay men are. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aldjlfkjjfjfjfaldkfj nooooooooo, not grandma Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm sorry you had to go through that but now you have a hilarious story out of it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg. you poor thing. it's hilarious in retrospect as an anecdote though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IN THE BUTT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl what is wrong with you Reply

Thread

Link

no wonder she seems fucked up according to ontd Reply

Thread

Link