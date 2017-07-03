GoT Is Also An Educational Show, Sophie Turner Learnt Oral Sex From It!
Who knew that GoT was also a coming of age tale irl? Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, revealed to Times’ magazine that the HBO show was basically her sex ed classes.
“The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like… ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!. I guess that was my sex education.” Turner revealed. Furthermore, she revealed that, in her opinon, the portrayal of violence on the show (especially rape) helps to raise awarness (you can read the rest at the source liked below)
Source
How did you learn about sex, ONTD? What is the secret for an epic blowjob?
Sophie Turner Says She Learned What Oral Sex Was From a Game of Thrones' Script https://t.co/m9WCYPm4VD pic.twitter.com/AWoZYeLZSR— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 2, 2017
dude was like....true.....
Also, shut up Sandra.
Our school teacher was absolutely shitty. She was trying hard to convince us that only the Catholic methods of contraception were 100% good and effective, while condoms were an abomination against God, lulz. Fortunately, we found some proper, ~scientific books on the subjects as well in some of our houses.
Then one day my mum decided to have The Talk with me and was pretty surprised I knew ~more than her. I gave her The Talk instead.
But recently there was discussion here of how directors and crew sometimes protect children from the actual content of what they're filming on a Big Little Lies post (http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/1
as long as they aren't involved in sexually explicit scenes and are not a focal point of the show i don't think it is too terrible. the shining was filmed without danny torrences actor ever being aware he was in a terrifying horror film.
Whenever your name and 'defends rape' can be linked, avoid that shit, Sophie. Amateur hour.
Anyway, I got a 'crash course' in gay sex basics when I came out to my mom, she told my grandmother (despite me telling her to keep a secret) and my grandma told me 'gay men have SEX IN THE BUTT! you don't want THAT!' while crying during her visit to out house. I was 12. LOLOL
they've both gotten better at least though my dating life is never a real conversation topic, much less my sex life.
i swear straight ppl are more obsessed with gay men having anal sex than gay men are.