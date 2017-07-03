snake

GoT Is Also An Educational Show, Sophie Turner Learnt Oral Sex From It!

Who knew that GoT was also a coming of age tale irl? Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, revealed to Times’ magazine that the HBO show was basically her sex ed classes.


“The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like… ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!. I guess that was my sex education.” Turner revealed. Furthermore, she revealed that, in her opinon, the portrayal of violence on the show (especially rape) helps to raise awarness (you can read the rest at the source liked below)

Source
How did you learn about sex, ONTD? What is the secret for an epic blowjob?
