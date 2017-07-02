You're the Worst Season 4 Gets a Premier Date

this post is the push i needed to finally catch up on the last season. i miss this show so fucking much. Reply

i love this show idk why



im just really obsessed with aya cash tbh Reply

aya cash is a babe Reply

She's so beautiful and has such great hair Reply

a total babe Reply

I LOVE THIS SHOW <3 Reply

Can't wait! This is one of my favorite shows. Reply

ready for independent queen lindsay Reply

it lost some of it's spark in the last couple of seasons but it's still my favorite thing on tv

i can't wait for it to come back! Reply

godisreal.gif

i love this show so much omg Reply

I'm so excited!



I hope Lindsey's better this season, she was so dumb in s3 it was hard to watch sometimes. Reply

YAS YAS YAS! Reply

Yaaaaaay I love this show. I'll have to do a rewatch of s3 to remember what happened. Reply

i really loved the first two seasons and then totally missed out on the third. i have so much catching up to do. Reply

I love this show so much and I relate to Gretchen so much. They did such a great job with the depression portrayal. I'm so scared for the first episode after what Jimmy did! Reply

i know! i can't imagine how they can recover after he straight up ditched her there! Reply

I read this a few months back from the show runner:



"There will probably be a period of self-analysis where he’s just very self-obsessed and tries to figure things out in his own way," said Geere of what viewers should expect from Jimmy come season four, which hasn't begun filming. "I don’t think he’ll ever feel instant remorse; he’s just not that kind of guy."



Still, both Geere and Falk insist that You're the Worst is a love story at its core and that viewers shouldn't view the finale as a Gretchen and Jimmy relationship-ender.



"I don’t think we can keep them away forever," Falk told THR. "But I certainly think that Jimmy's actions are something that would make someone not want to hang out with them for at least a while, right?"



Falk says the fourth season will pick up sometime after Jimmy's drive away from Gretchen, but that it won't be a huge time jump. Reply

I forgot about this show. Maybe I'll give it another shot Reply

oops i never finished season 3 and i LOVED 1 and 2 Reply

Yes I love this show!



Aya and Desmin constantly trash Trump on twitter I love them Reply

Gretchen and Jimmy are such shitty people it's almost unreal.



I thought the proposal scene was surprisingly cute and Aya's acting was on point, she made Gretchen so endearing there even though she's a fucking psycho for getting such pleasure from what she thought was a crime scene lol



I felt so bad for Edgar's gf this season, she reminds me of my sister a little bit.



Lindsay remains hilarious. Reply

WHERE THE FUCK DID MY YTW ICON GO?! It used to be my default, smh how did I accidentally delete it?



Anyways yay love this show. Brb remaking my icon. Reply

I love hating these people. Reply

Hopefully it's not as bad as s3 Reply

I will forever be bitter about streaming sites not sharing this show any more. Netlix, Amazon, help me the fuck out here. Reply

I wish season 3 was on Hulu already Reply

YAAAAAY. Even though I hated the way last season ended, I really look forward to its return. Reply

