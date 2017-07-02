You're the Worst Season 4 Gets a Premier Date
Consider this our save the date. The all new season of #YoureTheWorst kicks off with a special one-hour premiere Sept 6 on @FXXNetwork. pic.twitter.com/CdujlOgl93— You're The Worst (@YTWFXX) June 28, 2017
You're the Worst will return for its fourth season on September 6th with a special 1-hour premier.
maybeayacash: Brit celebrate the 4th
The only fraud here is you. Show your tax returns. C'mon Donny, America double dog dares you...I mean, unless YOU'RE hiding something... https://t.co/kfoGUgjoca— Desmin Borges (@desminborges) July 2, 2017
sources
one/two/three
im just really obsessed with aya cash tbh
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i can't wait for it to come back!
i love this show so much omg
I hope Lindsey's better this season, she was so dumb in s3 it was hard to watch sometimes.
"There will probably be a period of self-analysis where he’s just very self-obsessed and tries to figure things out in his own way," said Geere of what viewers should expect from Jimmy come season four, which hasn't begun filming. "I don’t think he’ll ever feel instant remorse; he’s just not that kind of guy."
Still, both Geere and Falk insist that You're the Worst is a love story at its core and that viewers shouldn't view the finale as a Gretchen and Jimmy relationship-ender.
"I don’t think we can keep them away forever," Falk told THR. "But I certainly think that Jimmy's actions are something that would make someone not want to hang out with them for at least a while, right?"
Falk says the fourth season will pick up sometime after Jimmy's drive away from Gretchen, but that it won't be a huge time jump.
Aya and Desmin constantly trash Trump on twitter I love them
I thought the proposal scene was surprisingly cute and Aya's acting was on point, she made Gretchen so endearing there even though she's a fucking psycho for getting such pleasure from what she thought was a crime scene lol
I felt so bad for Edgar's gf this season, she reminds me of my sister a little bit.
Lindsay remains hilarious.
Anyways yay love this show. Brb remaking my icon.
The gif is breaking my heart again.