Karlie

What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?


The Alice Network

reesewitherspoon: The votes are in y'all... #TheAliceNetwork won as our next @rwbookclub selection! I think you’ll really enjoy this exciting and fast-paced story about a pregnant American socialite who teams up with a female ex-spy and a hot-tempered young soldier in the aftermath of WWII. A story of courage and redemption. Happy reading! 📖 #RWBookClub

[MORE BOOKS!]


Granta 139: Best of Young American Novelists

emmaroberts: Books for brunch




Hunger

katebeckinsale: In this climate of so much fear and judgement and knee jerk reactions to people's differences , thank you to @roxanegay74 for this beautiful , dignified , vulnerable book, for reaching into your pain and sharing it . So many people have unbearable , difficult things that have brought them to where they imperfectly,humanly are . You move the world a little further along for all of us . Respect ❤️




Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

josephineskriver: no matter how busy you get.. never get too busy to lose yourself in a book. 📕



Monty Python Speaks

mindykaling: A terrific present from @asekar95 with a note that is as correct as it is slightly damning!



Invasion Of Love - The Path

adrianalima✨🌟 KEPT ME COMPANY IN MY JOURNEY ☀️✨💎💫INVASION OF LOVE ❤️ THE PATH❤️ @metinhara ❤️💫



Things You Should Already Know About Dating, You F*cking Idiot




Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Tagged: , , , , , ,