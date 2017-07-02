What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?
reesewitherspoon: The votes are in y'all... #TheAliceNetwork won as our next @rwbookclub selection! I think you’ll really enjoy this exciting and fast-paced story about a pregnant American socialite who teams up with a female ex-spy and a hot-tempered young soldier in the aftermath of WWII. A story of courage and redemption. Happy reading! 📖 #RWBookClub
emmaroberts: Books for brunch
katebeckinsale: In this climate of so much fear and judgement and knee jerk reactions to people's differences , thank you to @roxanegay74 for this beautiful , dignified , vulnerable book, for reaching into your pain and sharing it . So many people have unbearable , difficult things that have brought them to where they imperfectly,humanly are . You move the world a little further along for all of us . Respect ❤️
josephineskriver: no matter how busy you get.. never get too busy to lose yourself in a book. 📕
mindykaling: A terrific present from @asekar95 with a note that is as correct as it is slightly damning!
adrianalima✨🌟 KEPT ME COMPANY IN MY JOURNEY ☀️✨💎💫INVASION OF LOVE ❤️ THE PATH❤️ @metinhara ❤️💫
So happy for my sweet smart friend @rejectedjokes and @MissLauraMoses on their great new book! It's like they wrote it JUST FOR ME. pic.twitter.com/Tan6uZGV59— josh groban (@joshgroban) June 20, 2017
Also the Goldfinch by Donna Tartt.
Exit west
Swing time
They both follow amazing characters over a long time period where you witness so much development and they feel authentic, although the Neopolitan series in particular is so interesting for the insight into women's stifling roles in Italian culture and the attempts of two young girls to reject that however they can. Plus it's so addictive and easy to read.
If you just want sth light and fluffy, my permanent fallback is P.G. Wodehouse, Leave it to Psmith is one of my all-time faves (you don't have to read things in order or anything, it's the end of a series starting with Mike and Psmith but it still works as a standalone)
I really need some recs... I've accidentally read a bunch of really heavy books lately and for the sake of my own mental health I need something lighter, fun, etc. I just can't do... like, "chick lit" (sry for the sexist term, I dunno another word for it), like no Sophie Kinsella romcom stuff.
Any suggestions are very welcome!!
The main character is bi and plus size
heroine complex by sarah kuhn
every heart a doorway by seanan mcguire
uprooted by naomi novik
felicia day and mamrie hart both have memoirs out and they're both light and fun
smoke gets in your eyes by caitlin doughty is a book of her experiences working in the mortuary business and the subject matter isn't light but it's not a downer either
sorry for all the recs i just went down through my goodreads for high-rated light books lol
Also The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson.
P.G. Wodehouse is also good if you like things on the lighter side. Jeeves is iconic ofc but you should def try the Psmith books, if you haven't already - Leave it to Psmith is the actual best.
College was supposed to be an escape for Emily Skinner. But after failing out of school, she's left with no choice but to return to her small Arkansas hometown, a place run on gossip and good Christian values.
She's not alone. Emily's former best friend—and childhood crush—Jody Monroe is back with a baby. Emily can't resist the opportunity to reconnect, despite the uncomfortable way things ended between them and her mom's disapproval of their friendship. When Emily stumbles upon a meth lab on Jody's property, she realizes just how far they’ve both fallen.
Emily intends to keep her distance from Jody, but when she's kicked out of her house with no money and nowhere to go, a paying job as Jody's live-in babysitter is hard to pass up. As they grow closer, Emily glimpses a future for the first time since coming home. She dismisses her worries; after all, Jody is a single mom. The meth lab is a means to an end. And besides, for Emily, Jody is the real drug.
But when Jody's business partner goes missing, and the lies begin to pile up, Emily will learn just how far Jody is willing to go to save her own skin—and how much Emily herself has risked for the love of someone who may never truly love her back.
Echoing the work of authors like Daniel Woodrell and Sarah Waters, Cottonmouths is an unflinching story about the ways in which the past pulls us back . . . despite our best efforts to leave it behind.
i don't foresee a happy gay ending here, but i'm feeling masochistic.
you deserve a drink by mamrie hart
you're never weird on the internet by felicia day
Dr. Mutter's Marvels: A True Tale of Intrigue and Innovation at the Dawn of Modern Medicine by Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz
The Invention of Murder: How the Victorians Revelled in Death and Detection and Created Modern Crime by Judith Flanders
Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers by Mary Roach (I haven't read this yet, but I've heard nothing but good things about it!)
Wild by Cheryl Strayed (you know it, the one that was turned into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon about a woman going on a months long hike to cope with the death of her mom)
Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed (PURE GENIUS. An advice column Strayed wrote anonymously before she was famous where she answers people's basic questions with little mini-essays that are so compassionate and heart-felt).
The Lonely City by Olivia Lang (Essays on interesting parts of famous artists lives basically explaining how they used loneliness as a theme with some personal reportage on Lang being lonely in NYC after being dumped mixed in)
The Vogue Factor by Kirstie Clemens (an inside look at Vogue Australia where Kirstie went from someone who answered a newspaper ad to be a receptionist to the 2x editor of the magazine over the course of 20 years!)
Lost Paradise by Kathy Marks (A look at the child rape case that struck the Pitcairn Islands, a small isolated islands community of about 50 people. Really devastating frustrating look at rape culture and how trauma can repeat itself through the generations)
Changing My Mind: Occasional Essays by Zadie Smith (a hodge podge of mostly arts and culture essays by Smith)
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings + the rest of Maya Angelou's six book autobiographical cycle (Seriously everyone only ever recommends IKWtCBS maybe because they lack the commitment to read all 6 but having done it, it is WORTH IT. Angelou lived an incredibly full life and did almost everything with almost everyone. The six books cover about a 40 year period in her life from birth to the moment right before she started writing her autobiographical works. They're incredible).
Quiet - Susan Cain
White rage
On photography
Regarding the pain of others
Nothing to envy
They would never hurt a fly: war criminals on trial at The Hague
Poison Penmanship: The Gentle Art of Muckraking - Jessica Mitford (it's a series of essays about her experience as a journalist, really interesting if you're into media/newspaper reading in any way)
Always in Vogue - Edna Woolman Chase (this one is from an early 20th century editor of US Vogue, it's about her experience working there so idk if this is what you're looking for since it is about a women's magazine, but I liked getting to read about the early years of Vogue, any kind of bts look is fascinating to me)
Of course her main selling point is that she was a woman haha but I love that frontier period of journalism.
Rebecca Solnit is a gorgeous writer as well, I loved Wanderlust.
I really want to read Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty, so that's probably my next read.
I'm not a huge fan of Emma Roberts, but I do love that she reads a lot. I love seeing what celebrities are reading b/c I'm always in search of my next book.
a few weeks ago i saw people talking about it on Problematic
on topic: YAY book post!
they have many different formats, based on what kind of reader you've got. :)
Also: https://archive.org/
