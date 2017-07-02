What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?

I just read an ARC of it and loved it! Reply

I need some good books to read!

What's your preference?

I'm open to anything

Have you read 'Dare Me' by Megan Abbott? That's really good.

The Neapolitan series by Elena Ferrante!



Also the Goldfinch by Donna Tartt.

The bear and the nightingale

Exit west

Swing time

Omg sorry for the edits I don't know why the proper url didnt get copied



Me and milfordacademy just made a whole post yesterday of books from around the world by women! http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6779503.html

The Bear and the Nightingale and A Gentleman in Moscow are the best new books I've read this year.

Beauty is a wound, by Eka Kurniawan is fucking phenomenal. It feels like you're reading 5 different stories at once (in a good way), no truly dull moments and his narrative is pretty straight foward/he deals with heavy topics in such a dry way it's downright funny. There's a lot of rape though. Like, a LOT. But even so it's a surprisingly light book, I honestly can't explain how/why but to sum up: it's a trip lol

Seconding The Goldfinch or the Neopolitan series



They both follow amazing characters over a long time period where you witness so much development and they feel authentic, although the Neopolitan series in particular is so interesting for the insight into women's stifling roles in Italian culture and the attempts of two young girls to reject that however they can. Plus it's so addictive and easy to read.

Seconding the Neapolitan series rec!



If you just want sth light and fluffy, my permanent fallback is P.G. Wodehouse, Leave it to Psmith is one of my all-time faves (you don't have to read things in order or anything, it's the end of a series starting with Mike and Psmith but it still works as a standalone)

Juliet Takes a Breath

I just finished The Visit of the Royal Physician by Per Olov Enquist. It was SO GOOD. If you've seen A Royal Affair, it's about the same people but with a very different take on them.

I want to read "Fly Me" and "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" but I'm still in my reading slump :/



Edited at 2017-07-03 12:26 am (UTC)

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was a disappointment.



Ugh. That sucks.

noooo that was going to be next on my list

I am too. I'm struggling hard, I only read one book last month and now I'm 3 behind my goal :/

Omg I wanted a book post yay!



I really need some recs... I've accidentally read a bunch of really heavy books lately and for the sake of my own mental health I need something lighter, fun, etc. I just can't do... like, "chick lit" (sry for the sexist term, I dunno another word for it), like no Sophie Kinsella romcom stuff.



Any suggestions are very welcome!!

https://www.amazon.com/Vow-Celibacy-Nov el-Erin-Judge/dp/1942600720



The main character is bi and plus size



Edited at 2017-07-03 12:27 am (UTC) The main character is bi and plus size

'All we ever wanted was everything' by Janelle Brown is quite good. Or 'The Chocolate Money' by Ashley Prentice Morton.

the long way to a small, angry planet by becky chambers

heroine complex by sarah kuhn

every heart a doorway by seanan mcguire

uprooted by naomi novik

felicia day and mamrie hart both have memoirs out and they're both light and fun

smoke gets in your eyes by caitlin doughty is a book of her experiences working in the mortuary business and the subject matter isn't light but it's not a downer either



sorry for all the recs i just went down through my goodreads for high-rated light books lol

Bellweather Rhapsody by Kate Racculia.

i'm almost done with Jingo by Terry Pratchett and I fucking LOVE IT! check out anything from him, its easy and fun reading

Where'd You go Bernadette by Maria Semple.



Also The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson.

False Hearts. Anything by Cliver Cussler. A Discovery of Witches series.

Carrie Fisher's books are hilarious. ("Wishful Drinking", "Shockaholic" "The Princess Diarist") I remember feeling like that after reading The Girl on the Train...just needing something light-hearted afterwards.

try The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett! The protagonist is an actual child so there's no romance (which I guess is part of why you want to avoid chick lit), it's female-centric, and it's really, really funny.



P.G. Wodehouse is also good if you like things on the lighter side. Jeeves is iconic ofc but you should def try the Psmith books, if you haven't already - Leave it to Psmith is the actual best.

Joanne Harris is my go-to in those situations. Her books are kind of frothy but she writes well, has a genuinely feminist outlook, and even the happy endings have a bit of ambiguity to them because the men in her books are like, inherently untrustworthy lol. Chocolat (you've def seen the Depp movie), Coastliners (about a woman returning to her birthplace and a plot to reclaim a beach) and Holy Fools (set in a nunnery in the middle ages) are all good quick reads.

I borrowed Cottonmouths from the library:



College was supposed to be an escape for Emily Skinner. But after failing out of school, she's left with no choice but to return to her small Arkansas hometown, a place run on gossip and good Christian values.



She's not alone. Emily's former best friend—and childhood crush—Jody Monroe is back with a baby. Emily can't resist the opportunity to reconnect, despite the uncomfortable way things ended between them and her mom's disapproval of their friendship. When Emily stumbles upon a meth lab on Jody's property, she realizes just how far they've both fallen.



Emily intends to keep her distance from Jody, but when she's kicked out of her house with no money and nowhere to go, a paying job as Jody's live-in babysitter is hard to pass up. As they grow closer, Emily glimpses a future for the first time since coming home. She dismisses her worries; after all, Jody is a single mom. The meth lab is a means to an end. And besides, for Emily, Jody is the real drug.



But when Jody's business partner goes missing, and the lies begin to pile up, Emily will learn just how far Jody is willing to go to save her own skin—and how much Emily herself has risked for the love of someone who may never truly love her back.



Echoing the work of authors like Daniel Woodrell and Sarah Waters, Cottonmouths is an unflinching story about the ways in which the past pulls us back . . . despite our best efforts to leave it behind.



i don't foresee a happy gay ending here, but i'm feeling masochistic.

this synopsis might actually make me pick up a book. meth labs? single moms? good christian values? yes ma'am

i'm always for books that deconstruct good christian values!

I got a arc of that a while ago I need to read it

You'll have to let me know when you finish it, if it has a happy gay ending I def want to read it

completely unrelated to ur comment but i saw u talk about under the udala trees before i think? or u recommended it to me and i forgot to tell you i just read it a few days ago and loved

Has anyone read The School For Good and Evil? Reply

Yes. It's very subversive for middle grade fic. Reply

I've read the first two and really enjoyed them. Reply

unlike the other two replies i didn't like this book at all lol and was super disappointed bc the premise seemed great Reply

Living a feminist life by Sara ahmed was great. Highly recommended. Reply

oooh Reply

thanks! i'll check it out Reply

Just read the blurb on Amazon and it sounds good. Reply

i'm reading words of radiance by brandon sanderson, it's taking me forever to get through though. Reply

I'm reading "From Bacteria to Bach and Back"...it's certainly not light reading, but it's interesting. Reply

lol the bikini picture Reply

What, is that not how you read books? Reply

Hey, she's a VS model. Gotta do her job. Reply

i'm reading story of art by e.h. gombrich. pretty dense read but so interesting. i really rec it for everyone who wants to know more about art history. Reply

Ooh thanks for the rec, been looking for books on history of art Reply

can anyone recommend some good nonfiction books that aren't written by men and aren't about being a woman/feminism? (books about being a woman/feminism are great, but not what i'm looking for rn). i'm struggling to find some, lol. Reply

smoke gets in your eyes by caitlin doughty

you deserve a drink by mamrie hart

you're never weird on the internet by felicia day Reply

tysm! just picked up smoke gets in your eyes & added the other two to my to read list! they all sound good Reply

Paris 1919 by Margaret MacMillan. Reply

Joan deJean's stuff is really good if you like French history Reply

Anything by Mary Roach Reply

I recommend The Dark Side and Dark Money by Jane Mayer. Reply

The Beautiful Fall by Alicia Drake (basically charts the rise and rivalry between Karl Lagerfeld and Yves St. Laurent in the 60s onwards in Paris (Lagerfeld was a mama's boy who had to work for everything he got, St. Laurent was a genius who was coddled and seemed to get everything handled to him).



Wild by Cheryl Strayed (you know it, the one that was turned into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon about a woman going on a months long hike to cope with the death of her mom)



Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed (PURE GENIUS. An advice column Strayed wrote anonymously before she was famous where she answers people's basic questions with little mini-essays that are so compassionate and heart-felt).



The Lonely City by Olivia Lang (Essays on interesting parts of famous artists lives basically explaining how they used loneliness as a theme with some personal reportage on Lang being lonely in NYC after being dumped mixed in)



The Vogue Factor by Kirstie Clemens (an inside look at Vogue Australia where Kirstie went from someone who answered a newspaper ad to be a receptionist to the 2x editor of the magazine over the course of 20 years!)



Lost Paradise by Kathy Marks (A look at the child rape case that struck the Pitcairn Islands, a small isolated islands community of about 50 people. Really devastating frustrating look at rape culture and how trauma can repeat itself through the generations)



Changing My Mind: Occasional Essays by Zadie Smith (a hodge podge of mostly arts and culture essays by Smith)



I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings + the rest of Maya Angelou's six book autobiographical cycle (Seriously everyone only ever recommends IKWtCBS maybe because they lack the commitment to read all 6 but having done it, it is WORTH IT. Angelou lived an incredibly full life and did almost everything with almost everyone. The six books cover about a 40 year period in her life from birth to the moment right before she started writing her autobiographical works. They're incredible).



Edited at 2017-07-03 01:04 am (UTC) Reply

My invented country - Isabel Allende

Quiet - Susan Cain

Reply

Voices from Chernobyl

White rage

On photography

Regarding the pain of others

Nothing to envy

They would never hurt a fly: war criminals on trial at The Hague

Thank you for reading



Edited at 2017-07-03 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

"Brain on Fire" by Susanah Calahan, anything by Mary Roach (I'm fond of Spook, Curious Lives of Human Cadavers, and Bonk), depending on your headspace I also really like "Wasted" and "Madness: A Bipolar Life" both by Marya Hornbacher, and I know you said no men, but I really like "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande. Reply

God's Hotel, Slow Medicine (not sure on pub date), The Girls Who Went Away Reply

Eats Shoots and Leaves - Lynne Truss (about grammar, it's p much a classic by now so idk if you read it already but it had me dying with laughter)



Poison Penmanship: The Gentle Art of Muckraking - Jessica Mitford (it's a series of essays about her experience as a journalist, really interesting if you're into media/newspaper reading in any way)



Always in Vogue - Edna Woolman Chase (this one is from an early 20th century editor of US Vogue, it's about her experience working there so idk if this is what you're looking for since it is about a women's magazine, but I liked getting to read about the early years of Vogue, any kind of bts look is fascinating to me) Reply

Consider the fork! Reply

"March of Folly," by Barbara Tuchman. It's a history book and tells of when societies fuck themselves over by being willfully foolish. I think of this book often these days, for the obvious reasons. Reply

I recently read that new ish Nellie Bly anthology and thought it was great. She was a famous reporter in the 1800s. Went undercover in a madhouse, travelled the world in (less than) 80 days, interviewed people like Susan B. Anthony etc.



Of course her main selling point is that she was a woman haha but I love that frontier period of journalism.



Rebecca Solnit is a gorgeous writer as well, I loved Wanderlust. Reply

I really want to read



I'm not a huge fan of Emma Roberts, but I do love that she reads a lot. I love seeing what celebrities are reading b/c I'm always in search of my next book. I'm currently reading Final Destination 2. I'm loving it, and given how the book is printed and the misspellings, I'm not at all surprised that the publishing company is no longer around.I really want to read Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty, so that's probably my next read.I'm not a huge fan of Emma Roberts, but I do love that she reads a lot. I love seeing what celebrities are reading b/c I'm always in search of my next book. Reply

lol i just mentioned smoke gets in your eyes 2x in this post, i love it! her next book comes out in october and it's about death practices around the world and sounds fascinating Reply

I adore Caitlin! I never thought to check to see if she had written anything tho. I love the cover of her new one! Reply

Parent

Emma Roberts always has ARCs or very recent releases on her instagram. there's no way she isn't being paid to promote those books imo Reply

Parent

I read the night sky with exit wounds by oceans vuong and if you're looking to read some great contemporary poetry, it's short but incredible. Reply

what kind of books can be found on the dark web? what are pirate libraries?

a few weeks ago i saw people talking about it on Problematic





on topic: YAY book post! Reply

they have many different formats, based on what kind of reader you've got. :) If you're wanting to check out some classics (the ones you should have read in high school/college, but never got around to it. Or if you had a teacher that was so indecisive that she couldn't pick one and so you read neither LOL), a totally free and legal resource (in the US) is Project Gutenberg: https://www.gutenberg.org/ they have many different formats, based on what kind of reader you've got. :) Reply

um i would stay away from the dark web if you're just looking to pirate normal books lol Reply

Also: You don't need to go to the dark web for books. Just use http://libgen.io/ Also: https://archive.org/ Reply

